You are paying for your own destruction. Every paycheque, every month, a mandatory slice of your earnings disappears into the Canada Pension Plan. You have no say in where it goes. You cannot opt out. You cannot vote on the strategy. And the people running the fund have quietly decided that your retirement is best served by bankrolling the very industries most likely to destabilise the economic foundation those savings depend on. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented, structured conflict of interest operating at the heart of Canada’s most trusted institution, and almost nobody is talking about it.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board controls approximately $780 billion in assets on behalf of over 22 million Canadians. That number alone should command attention. It represents one of the largest pools of institutional capital on the planet. It is, by design, insulated from political interference. It answers to no election. Its board members are not your representatives. You did not choose them. And in May 2025, those board members made a decision that every working Canadian should know about, but which most never will.

The CPPIB quietly abandoned its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its portfolio by 2050, a commitment it had first announced in February 2022. Rather than announcing this reversal at a press conference or through any mechanism of public accountability, the fund buried the decision in an FAQ section on its sustainability webpage ￼ and offered only a vague, lawyered reference to “recent legal developments” as justification. No consultation. No vote. No explanation that any ordinary Canadian could verify or challenge.

Here is where the scandal calcifies into something genuinely damning.

The net-zero reversal was approved by a board on which nearly one third of CPPIB directors held roles with fossil fuel companies, raising direct questions about conflicts of interest. ￼ In the months that followed that reversal, the fund did not retreat from fossil fuels. It charged deeper. CPPIB made at least $6 billion in new fossil fuel investments in 2025, including nearly $4.1 billion in September 2025 for a 13% stake in Sempra Infrastructure, a company that develops, owns, and operates fossil gas pipelines and export facilities in the United States. ￼

Directors from major Canadian pension funds including CPPIB, the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sit on the boards of oil and gas companies that participated in a coordinated industry campaign to pressure the federal government to weaken or reverse key climate policies. ￼ These are the same people who are legally obligated to act in your long-term financial interest. The structural contradiction is not subtle.

Critically, pension funds do not disclose whether conflicted directors recuse themselves from investment decisions. This absence of transparency makes it impossible to determine how or whether conflicts of interest are managed at all. ￼

Now consider what is actually at stake financially, setting aside the climate argument entirely and speaking only in the language the fund claims to speak.

In its 2025 annual report, the CPPIB estimates only a 4% portfolio loss in a scenario where global temperatures rise by 3 degrees Celsius. Scientists warn that such a trajectory would bring devastating impacts to global economies, financial systems, and human livelihoods. ￼ The International Energy Agency has stated, for five consecutive years, that no new investment in longer-term oil and gas megaprojects is required in a net-zero by 2050 scenario. CPPIB’s own senior managing director publicly described natural gas as having “an important role to play in the global energy transition” when announcing the Sempra investment, a claim directly contradicted by the IEA’s most recent World Energy Outlook. ￼

The fund is not just taking a position on climate. It is making a financial bet, with your money, that the global consensus on energy transition is wrong. And it is doing so through a board with structural incentives to reach exactly that conclusion.

The decision was taken without consulting pension fund members or the wider public, and came only a month after Mark Carney won the federal election on a platform broadly sympathetic to progressive climate policy. ￼ The timing suggests not confusion, but calculation.

This is not merely an environmental story. It is a story about power, opacity, and who actually controls the largest pool of working-class savings in Canadian history. The CPPIB is insulated from Parliament, shielded from democratic input, and governed by a board whose members carry personal financial entanglements with the industries they are directing your money toward. It calls itself arm’s-length. In practice, that phrase has become a wall between you and accountability.

Four young Canadians have now taken this to court, arguing that the fund is dramatically underestimating its exposure to climate-related financial risks and thereby breaching its fiduciary duty to beneficiaries. ￼ The case is among the first of its kind in the world. When journalists asked CPPIB to explain its position, the fund did not respond.

Twenty-two million Canadians are mandatory participants in this system. They have no exit, no proxy vote, and no mechanism to demand that the people spending their money explain themselves in plain language. The board does not hold public town halls. The annual report is written for institutional audiences, not workers. The FAQ where the net-zero reversal was buried is not the kind of document a warehouse worker in Surrey or a nurse in Thunder Bay is going to find on a Tuesday night.

That is the design. Opacity is a feature, not a flaw.

What we are witnessing is the standard architecture of institutional capture: a public trust populated by private-sector actors with competing loyalties, operating behind a legislated shield of independence that was originally meant to protect Canadians from political interference but has evolved into protection from accountability of any kind. The mandate to “maximise returns without undue risk of loss” now apparently means something different to the board than it does to the 22 million people whose labour funded every dollar in that portfolio.

If a private financial adviser moved your savings into assets with documented conflict-of-interest problems, abandoned a risk-management framework without telling you, and then refused to answer questions from the press, regulators would want a conversation. Because this is a Crown-adjacent institution insulated by statute, nothing happens. No minister can compel an explanation. No shareholder meeting exists for you to attend. You find out about it in an FAQ.

This is your money. These are your people. And the house is deciding how to bet without asking you whether you want to be at the table at all.

The flame is already lit. The question is whether enough Canadians are paying attention before it reaches the savings they spent their working lives building.

Adam Coleman is an independent analyst and political commentator based in Vancouver, BC.

Sources

Shift Action for Pension Wealth and Planet Health. “CPPIB Abandons Its Net-Zero Commitment and Its Obligations to Canadians.” May 21, 2025.

Shift Action for Pension Wealth and Planet Health. “CPPIB’s $6 Billion in New Fossil Fuel Investments in 2025.” February 2026.

Shift Action for Pension Wealth and Planet Health. “Entrenched Interests: Fossil Fuel Ties on Canada’s Pension Boards.” June 2025.

Shift Action for Pension Wealth and Planet Health. “CPPIB Watch: Quarterly Update, October to December 2025.” March 2026.

Green Central Banking. “Canada’s Public Pension Fund Faces Beneficiaries in Court Over Fossil Fuel Investments.” January 2026.

Corporate Knights. “The Canada Pension Plan Is Undermining Its Own Sustainability.” January 2026.

Business in Vancouver. “Canada’s Pension Giant Quietly Abandons Net-Zero Climate Goal.” May 2025.

Net Zero Investor. “Canadian Pension Giant Abandons Net Zero Target.” May 2025.

CSO Futures. “CPP Investments Scraps 2050 Net Zero Target.” May 2025.

The Energy Mix. “CDPQ Boosts Climate Investments While Other Pensions Maintain Fossil Industry Ties.” June 2025.

S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The World’s Top Pension Funds by Private Equity Allocation, 2024.” October 2024.

Bloomberg News. “PE Fee Changes Will Limit CPPIB’s Appetite for Assets, CEO Says.” December 2025.

International Energy Agency. World Energy Outlook 2025.