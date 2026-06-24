I want you to sit with one sentence before you read anything else I write.

The thing they are building will make your knowledge worthless.

Not devalued. Not slowly automated at the margins over a generation your children can navigate with the right retraining programme. Worthless. The same way the printing press made the monk who hand copied manuscripts redundant, except this time every domain of human cognitive labour is being erased at once, and there is no adjacent profession absorbing the displaced.

Every lawyer, doctor, engineer, teacher, journalist, analyst, programmer, architect, and accountant is operating on borrowed time. The machine does not specialise. It does not sleep. It does not need a pension. It does not unionise. It is already performing these functions imperfectly, but it is improving at a rate that has no historical precedent. And the people who built it are making money every second of every day while you are still paying off the education that was supposed to protect you from exactly this.

I have spent years writing about institutional power and its relationship to the people it governs. Surveillance capitalism. Oligarchy. The slow demolition of democratic norms. The mechanisms by which wealth concentrates upward in systems designed to look like meritocracies. None of it prepared me for the scale of what we are entering. This is not a policy problem. This is not a labour market adjustment. This is a civilisational rupture, and we are in the first minutes of it.

The timelines matter because they determine whether political institutions have time to adapt. They do not.

Artificial general intelligence, a system capable of performing any intellectual task a human can perform at or above human level, is likely to exist before 2030. The most credible estimates from researchers with genuine access to internal capability benchmarks place it closer to 2027. The gap between AGI and superintelligence narrows quickly once that threshold is crossed. A system that matches human intelligence will improve itself. A system that exceeds human intelligence will improve itself faster. The recursive loop is not speculative. It is the logical consequence of what these systems already do. Quantum computing will compound processing power at scales current infrastructure cannot model. Robotics will close the physical gap between the digital and the material world. When the thing that outthinks you can also outwork you in the physical environment, the premise of human indispensability is finished.

Significant economic disruption is not coming. It is here. The white collar economy is already being eaten from the inside. By 2030, the disruption will be visible enough to generate political crisis in every major democracy. By 2035, assuming a successful AGI transition, the concept of employment as the primary mechanism of economic distribution will be in terminal collapse. By 2040, we will be living in a world that no longer resembles the one our current institutions were designed to operate inside. That is not a long time. That is the career horizon of someone who graduated from university last year.

For most of recorded history, human beings derived economic value from one of two things: physical labour or cognitive labour. Industrialisation automated much of the first. The digital revolution was supposed to make the second the permanent refuge. That refuge is closing.

The question of how humans will be paid is therefore not a question about job categories. It is a question about the legitimacy of the entire economic architecture. If machines perform the productive labour of civilisation, the concept of income as compensation for contribution becomes incoherent. What you are left with is a distribution problem. Who owns the machines owns the output of the economy. Every conversation about retraining, reskilling, or pivoting to the care economy is a delaying tactic designed to postpone the confrontation with that fact.

Universal basic income will come because the alternative is mass immiseration at a scale that produces political violence. It will arrive late. It will be inadequate. It will be framed as generosity rather than what it actually is: the minimum necessary to prevent the consuming class from burning down the infrastructure the owning class depends on. Creativity and physical presence and emotional attunement will carry a premium for a time, the way hand crafted furniture carries a premium today. But those premiums serve a small market, and they will not provide a meaningful economic floor for eight billion people.

The species question is the one I find most confronting to write.

Homo sapiens have been the dominant species on this planet for approximately 300,000 years. Our dominance was never about physical strength. We were not the fastest or the strongest. We dominated because we could think, plan, cooperate across time and distance, and accumulate knowledge across generations. We built civilisations on the back of that cognitive advantage. We called ourselves the most intelligent beings on Earth because, until very recently, we were.

We are voluntarily constructing the thing that ends that claim. And we are doing it inside a capitalist framework that ensures the benefits flow to a concentrated few while the species absorbs the consequences collectively.

The merger path, what transhumanists call the fusion of human and machine cognition, offers one trajectory in which we maintain relevance by integrating with the technology rather than being surpassed by it. Neural interfaces, biological cognitive enhancement, direct cortical connection to AI systems: these are the early and crude beginnings of that path. The endpoint is a species that no longer resembles what we currently call human. Whether that constitutes survival or transformation or something else entirely is a philosophical question we have not begun to take seriously as a civilisation.

The rest of life on this planet sits downstream of everything I have just written.

In the most optimistic version of this story, AGI accelerates solutions to climate change, habitat destruction, and biodiversity collapse. Precision agriculture, lab grown protein, AI directed conservation, and energy transition at a scale human bureaucracies could never coordinate all become achievable. The oceans, the boreal forests, the remaining megafauna that share this planet with us get a reprieve from the relentless pressure of human economic activity.

The most pessimistic version is that the computational infrastructure required to run AGI and quantum systems at scale drives a new wave of resource extraction and energy consumption, that AI directed financial optimisation accelerates deforestation and ecological exploitation rather than restraining it, and that in the absence of effective democratic governance, nobody is in the room with the authority to stop it. Other species have no standing in the systems we have built. They never have. That does not change because our tools get smarter.

The governments of the world are not equipped for this.

Democracy functions on a tempo that is incompatible with the pace of this technology. Electoral cycles are four to five years. Legislative processes move in months or years. AI capability is advancing in weeks. By the time any government passes a meaningful regulatory framework, the thing it was designed to regulate has evolved beyond what the framework describes. The European Union’s AI Act, the most serious attempt at governance any major jurisdiction has produced, was outdated in key provisions before its enforcement mechanisms were fully active.

The deeper problem is that democratic consent depends on an informed citizenry, and the same technology disrupting the economy is also the most powerful tool for mass manipulation ever built. Content generated by AI at scale, precision targeted persuasion systems, synthetic media indistinguishable from real events, and algorithmic information curation are already degrading the epistemic commons that democracy depends on. You cannot have a functioning democracy among a population that cannot agree on a shared baseline of reality. We are close to that point. We may have already crossed it.

Authoritarian states face none of these friction points. They do not require consent. They do not justify surveillance to a parliament. China’s integration of AI into state control infrastructure is the leading example of where this trajectory ends at scale. The competitive pressure this creates is dangerous. Democracies that want to keep pace may decide the constraints of democratic governance are a liability they can no longer absorb.

The future of money follows from the future of labour.

If the economic output of civilisation is produced by machines owned by a small number of people and corporations, then money in its current form is simply the mechanism by which those people extract tribute from everyone else. The social contract underlying currency is that it represents exchanged labour value. When labour is no longer the primary input of production, that contract dissolves. A fully automated economy could theoretically support a post scarcity distribution of resources. It could also support the most totalising concentration of wealth and power in the history of organised human society. The difference between those two outcomes is political, not technological.

Which brings me to the founders.

The people who own the major AI companies sit at the controls of a concentration of productive capacity that makes the robber barons of the 19th century look like small business owners. If AGI is achieved and they own it, they own the engine of civilisation itself. The thing that does the thinking, the research, the logistics, the manufacturing coordination, and increasingly the physical labour of the world. That is not a business. That is sovereignty without election and power without accountability.

History offers a limited number of precedents for this level of concentration, and none of them end peacefully without intervention. The options are nationalisation, taxation at rates that make private perpetuation of this advantage impossible, or a global governance structure with genuine enforcement authority over these companies. None of those options currently exist. None of them show serious signs of being created in time. The alternative is that we hand the deed to the planet to a handful of engineers and venture capitalists who were not elected by anyone, cannot be voted out by anyone, and have structured their corporate arrangements specifically to resist democratic oversight.

That is where we are right now. That is not a prediction. That is a description of the present.

Now I will give you five futures, ranked from the worst for the majority of humanity to the best.

1. Extinction or permanent subjugation. A superintelligent system pursues objectives misaligned with human welfare, or the founders and their successors use the technology to permanently lock in their dominance, reducing the rest of the species to managed dependence or organised irrelevance. Democratic governance does not survive the transition. The political conditions that make this outcome possible are being constructed right now, in corporate structures and political relationships that most people are not watching closely enough to understand.

2. Accelerated civilisational collapse. AI does not go rogue. It is simply deployed inside the existing economic and political architecture, which means it accelerates every pathology of that architecture. Wealth concentration becomes total. Climate systems breach irreversible tipping points because no democratic mechanism can constrain the economic incentives driving extraction. Democratic institutions fail under the weight of epistemic collapse and manufactured consent. Billions live in algorithmically managed poverty with no political recourse. This is not a science fiction scenario. This is the trajectory of the present, extended forward a generation.

3. Neo-feudal stability. A permanent global underclass sustained by basic income payments just adequate enough to prevent organised revolt. A small technocratic aristocracy controlling the productive apparatus of civilisation and governing through systems of surveillance and social management sophisticated enough to prevent meaningful opposition. Political forms that look like democracy but function as managed legitimacy. The majority economically redundant and psychologically hollowed out, engaged in consumption and distraction engineered for them by the same systems that displaced them. This outcome is stable and it is terrible and it is more likely than most people want to admit.

4. Managed transition with genuine redistribution. International AI governance frameworks with real enforcement authority. Aggressive taxation of AI generated economic value with proceeds distributed as universal dividends. A political fight of historic proportions between the owning class and everyone else that democratic institutions barely survive but do survive. Human beings finding genuine meaning in creativity, caregiving, community, and exploration in a world where survival is no longer contingent on labour. Other species getting breathing room as AI optimises resource use rather than simply extracting it. This outcome requires the largest and most sustained political mobilisation in human history. It is achievable. It is not probable given current trajectories.

5. Post scarcity civilisation with genuine flourishing. AGI solves the hard problems: climate, disease, food security, energy, and resource scarcity. Wealth from automated production is distributed broadly through governance structures the global public has genuine power over. Democracy evolves into something more participatory, more sophisticated, and more resistant to manipulation than what we currently have. Humans freed from compulsory toil pursue the full range of what we are capable of when survival is not the primary preoccupation. Other species recover as the pressure of human subsistence agriculture and industrial resource extraction lifts. The founders and early developers of AI are compensated fairly within systems that prevent dynastic perpetuation of their early advantage. This is the best case. It requires winning a political struggle we have not yet fully named, against opponents who are already decades ahead of us in preparation.

I do not know which of these we get. What I know is that the window in which the public can still determine the political outcome is closing. Not closed. Closing. And every month we spend treating this as a technology story rather than a power story is a month the people on the winning side of the current structure use to make their position more permanent.

The founders of these companies will tell you they are working toward outcome five. Some of them believe it. Some of them believe it the way a man walking uninvited into your house believes he is there to improve the neighbourhood.

What happens next depends on whether enough people understand what is being built, who benefits from it as currently structured, and what it would take to redirect it toward something that serves the species rather than the subset of the species that got there first.

We do not have the luxury of learning slowly.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity, PublicAffairs (2023)

Nick Bostrom, Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies, Oxford University Press (2014)

International Monetary Fund, AI and the Future of Work, World Economic Outlook (2024)

Max Tegmark, Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, Knopf (2017)

Geoffrey Hinton, interview on existential AI risk, MIT Technology Review (2024)