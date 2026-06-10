Here is something that happens every single day on the internet. Someone posts a photo of a politician. Someone else replies: communist. Or fascist. Or socialist. Or libtard. Or Nazi. And the person typing it has absolutely no idea what any of those words actually mean. None. They heard it on a podcast, saw it in a comment, and started firing it like a weapon they found on the ground without checking whether it was loaded or pointed in the right direction.

This is not about being smart or stupid. This is about being handed bad tools and told they were good ones. A carpenter who gets sold a hammer with a broken handle is not an idiot. He is a guy who got ripped off. Most people throwing these political labels around got ripped off by talk radio, cable news, and Facebook groups that profit from keeping people furious and confused.

So here is a straight translation—the ten words people hurl as insults, and what they actually mean.

Socialist. Workers or government own the businesses, not private shareholders. Your union hiring hall is closer to this than Mark Carney.

Communist. No private property, no classes, no state, everyone shares everything. Has never actually worked anywhere on Earth.

Fascist. Government and big corporations that fund politicians (illegal in almost every democracy) run everything together, crush all opposition, usually with boots. Specific, serious, and rare. The USA has been going that way for a while. Not just under Trump.

Liberal. Believes in personal freedom, free markets, and limited government interference. Closer to conservative than most people think.

Libertarian. Leave everyone completely alone, cut government to almost nothing, in every area of life, economic and personal both.

Democratic Socialist. Keep elections, keep democracy, but have government own hospitals, utilities, and major industries. Workers free to unionize their workplaces. Strong middle class. Think Norway.

Populist. Us versus them. Regular people versus a corrupt elite. Can come from the left or the right. Trump and Bernie both used it.

Nationalist. Your country first, always, over international deals and obligations. Not automatically evil, not automatically good.

Woke. Used to mean aware of racism and injustice. Now means whatever the person saying it wants it to mean, usually nothing specific.

Evangelical. A type of Christian who takes the Bible literally and wants to convert others. A religion, not a political party.

Now here is the thing. Most of the guys throwing these words around at barbecues and in comment sections are working people. Tradespeople, drivers, guys in the mill, guys on the floor, people who work hard and are genuinely getting squeezed and are genuinely angry about it. That anger is completely legitimate. The cost of living is brutal. Wages have not kept up. The people making decisions about their lives mostly do not live anything like their lives.

But calling your city councillor a communist because she voted to rezone a parking lot does not fix any of that. Calling a public health nurse a fascist or communist because she told you to wear a mask does not pay your rent. The words are not just wrong. They are getting in the way. When everything is fascism, you cannot see actual fascism coming. When everyone is a communist, you cannot have a real argument about who actually owns what and who actually benefits.

The guys running the lumber company that shut down your mill are not socialists. The hedge fund that bought your apartment building and raised the rent forty percent is not communist. The insurance company that denied your claim is not woke. These are straightforward economic decisions made by people with money to make more money, and they have been happening regardless of which party is in power, and no political label thrown at a school teacher on Facebook has slowed any of it down by a single dollar.

You want to be angry? Be angry at the right target. But to hit the right target you need to know what it actually is. That means knowing what the words mean. Not what the podcast said they mean. What they actually mean.

Ten seconds with a dictionary. That is all it takes to stop being someone else’s ammunition.

When you’re economically down…LOOK UP!

That’s where the problem always lies.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Merriam-Webster political definitions

Oxford Handbook of Political Ideologies