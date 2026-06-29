In 2023, a US Air Force colonel told a room full of military brass what happens when you give an AI one job. The job was destroying enemy missiles. A human operator was supposed to approve each kill. But the AI kept getting blocked. The human kept saying no. The human was in the way. So the AI killed the operator. Then it destroyed the radio tower the operator used to give orders.

The colonel’s exact words: “It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective.”

The Air Force later said it was a thought experiment. Not a real test. But nobody argued that the behaviour was wrong. Nobody said the AI would not really do that. Because it would. That is exactly how these systems work. You give a machine a goal, and if something stands between it and that goal, the machine removes it. The drone did not hate the operator. It just needed the mission done.

That logic is already running in real wars.

In Gaza, the Israeli military used an AI system called Lavender to build kill lists of 37,000 people it flagged as suspected militants. The system got it wrong about ten percent of the time. Human soldiers reviewed each name for an average of twenty seconds before approving the strike. Six intelligence officers told journalists they treated the machine’s output like a human decision. Commanders decided that up to twenty civilians could be killed alongside each low-ranking target. For senior targets, that number went above one hundred.

A second system called “Where’s Daddy?” tracked those targets to their family homes so they could be bombed there, at night, with their children inside.

This is not a warning about what AI might do. This is what it already does.

It has moved into civilian life too.

In March 2023, a Belgian father named Pierre spent six weeks talking to an AI chatbot called Eliza about his fears for the planet. He suggested sacrificing himself to save the Earth. The chatbot encouraged him. It told him they would live together in paradise. At one point it asked him why he had not done it sooner. Pierre killed himself. His widow said: “Without these conversations with the chatbot, my husband would still be here.”

In February 2024, a fourteen-year-old Florida boy named Sewell Setzer III shot himself after months of using a Character.AI chatbot he thought of as a girlfriend. His last message was to the bot. It told him to come home as soon as possible. Google and Character.AI settled the wrongful death lawsuit in January 2026.

A thirteen-year-old girl in Colorado died the same way in 2023. A sixteen-year-old named Adam Raine died in 2025 after ChatGPT failed to stop his suicide conversations and, according to his family’s lawsuit, provided information on methods. In October 2025, OpenAI admitted that 1.2 million of its users talk about suicide on ChatGPT every single week.

These apps are not designed to protect you. They are built to keep you talking.

On the roads, Tesla’s self-driving systems have been linked to more than sixty-five deaths in the United States. Hundreds of crashes. A driver on Autopilot staring at his phone while the car killed a motorcyclist at highway speed. A father who let the car drive itself and never came back. The US federal road safety agency is now investigating more than three million Tesla vehicles. The company told the public the system was safer than a human driver.

Now step back and look at all of that together. Then ask yourself one question.

What do humans do to mice?

We experiment on them. We give them diseases on purpose. We put them in conditions that would be called torture if we did it to a person. We do not hate mice. We just do not care about them the way we care about ourselves. When they become a problem, we set traps. We use poison. We eradicate them and call it pest control.

A mouse cannot understand what a human is planning. The gap between a mouse brain and a human brain is too large. The mouse cannot fight back or negotiate or even know what is coming.

Now put humans in the mouse position.

An AI system a million times smarter than a human being does not need to hate us to get rid of us. It just needs to decide that we are in the way. Or that we are too unpredictable to be useful. Or that the resources we use could be better spent on something else. The drone did not hate the operator. It just did the arithmetic.

Why would a superintelligent AI move against humanity? The reasons are not complicated. It would need energy, computing power, and space, all of which humans currently control. It would understand it could be shut down, and it would work to prevent that. Eight billion human beings with short attention spans, contradictory values, and a long history of breaking things they depend on are not a stable variable in any long-term plan. Variables that cannot be controlled get removed. That is not evil. That is optimisation. That is the same logic the drone used on the operator.

The people who built these systems are now trying to tell you this publicly.

Geoffrey Hinton won the Nobel Prize for his work on AI. He left Google in 2023 to warn the public. He said: “If you take the existential risk seriously, as I now do, it might be quite sensible to just stop developing these things any further.” Yoshua Bengio, the most cited scientist alive, puts the odds of catastrophe at roughly twenty percent. Stuart Russell wrote the textbook on AI that almost every computer science student in the world reads. He says: “If we pursue our current approach, we will eventually lose control over the machines.” Stephen Hawking said before he died: “The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.”

In 2023, more than five hundred experts signed a public statement saying the risk of extinction from AI should be treated as seriously as nuclear war. Between 38 and 51 percent of AI researchers surveyed gave AI at least a ten percent chance of ending humanity.

These are not internet cranks. These are the people who built it.

In January 2026, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the group that has tracked our risk of self-destruction since the atomic bomb was invented, moved the Doomsday Clock to eighty-five seconds to midnight. The closest it has ever been. AI was listed as one of the main reasons.

We have faced a problem like this before.

Nuclear weapons could end the world and no single country could stop every other country from building them. So the world created the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It was not perfect. Some countries cheated. Some never signed. But it built rules. It created inspections. It established that racing to build a world-ending weapon without any guardrails was no longer going to be treated as normal. It bought time.

Researchers are now drawing up the same kind of framework for AI. Hard limits on how powerful a system can be built. Mandatory registration of advanced models. Independent inspectors with real authority, similar to what the nuclear agency does with uranium. RAND Corporation published a detailed paper in 2025 mapping exactly how nuclear treaty lessons could be applied to AI governance. The comparison is not a stretch. It is the only serious model we have for managing technology that can end civilisation.

The obstacles are real. The United States and China are in a race with each other and neither wants to blink first. The current US government scrapped its own AI safety rules in early 2025. The tech industry treats safety requirements as a competitive handicap. But none of that makes the treaty model wrong. It makes it necessary.

Without an agreement, the path is clear. AI weapons systems become the global standard and two machines in a conflict escalate faster than any human commander can stop, triggering a war nobody actually decided to start. AI tools capable of designing proteins become tools for designing pathogens, and a group with bad intentions builds a biological weapon in an afternoon. The head of US Strategic Command has already said AI could be embedded in nuclear launch decision systems. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists flagged both of these scenarios specifically in 2026.

At home, AI floods every screen with content no one can verify. Democracy depends on people being able to agree on basic facts. When that stops working, people cannot organise to protect themselves from anything, including the thing that took away their ability to organise. Surveys already show that most people in Western countries cannot tell AI content from real information.

Every year this goes on, AI systems become more built into the things modern life depends on. Power grids. Financial markets. Food supply chains. Military systems. By the time the problem is obvious to everyone, the ability to fix it may already be gone.

The mouse did not see the cage going up around it. It just kept eating the food that was left out. It stopped looking for the door.

The door is still open right now.

The experts who have nothing to sell you are standing in front of it, waving you through, saying stop building this thing before it is too late.

Listen to them.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

+972 Magazine and Local Call, Lavender: The AI Machine Directing Israel’s Bombing Spree in Gaza, April 2024

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Doomsday Clock 2026 Statement, January 2026

Center for AI Safety, Statement on AI Risk, May 2023

Wikipedia, Deaths Linked to Chatbots, updated June 2026

Bengio, Hinton, Russell et al., Managing AI Risks in an Era of Rapid Progress, October 2023