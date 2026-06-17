Listen, I am just a regular guy who has watched Vancouver’s downtown turn into something my old man would not recognize. Granville Street used to have that buzz, music spilling out of clubs, folks grabbing a pint after work, tourists snapping pictures. Lately it has been a different story. Open drug use, fights, people sleeping rough right in front of the businesses trying to stay open. You walk down there on a regular Tuesday and it feels like you are stepping over problems nobody wants to fix.

Then the FIFA World Cup 2026 rolls into town. Suddenly, magic happens. Granville Street gets turned into a big pedestrian zone from Georgia to Davie. Cars are out, patios are packed, live music, fans from all over cheering for their teams, the place is alive and clean. Aussies everywhere, smiles, energy you have not seen in years. It looks like the Vancouver we all remember, or better.

And right away, regular folks are asking the same thing I am. If they can do this for a few weeks when the world is watching, why the hell can they not keep it like this all year round?

It is a fair question.

All levels of government, city, province, feds, have spent years telling us their hands are tied. It is complicated. We need more funding. Housing first. Mental health supports. Meanwhile, businesses on the strip say they have seen traffic drop hard because people do not feel safe. Hospitality workers dodge chaos just to get through a shift. Families stay away. Taxpayers foot the bill for endless emergency calls, cleanups, and services that do not seem to move the needle.

Who is really to blame? It is not one person or one party. It is a whole system that got built on good intentions that went sideways. Decades of policies that focused on harm reduction without enough accountability. Single room occupancy hotels converted to supportive housing without the right mix of treatment, security, and rules. You end up concentrating problems in one spot instead of spreading help where it works. Police do what they can, but they are not social workers, and the courts and services loop people right back out onto the street. Provincial decisions on housing purchases and city planning that looked fine on paper but ignored what everyday people see every day.

It is like we have been stuck in a loop where nobody wants to say the tough stuff out loud. You cannot just warehouse people with serious addiction and mental health issues in the middle of an entertainment district and expect the street to thrive. Compassion matters, but so does common sense. Letting public spaces become no go zones is not kind to anyone, not the folks struggling on the street, not the workers, not the businesses paying taxes, and not the kids who deserve a safe city.

The good news?

Other places have figured this out without waiting for a soccer tournament. Look at Houston, Texas. They cut homelessness by over 60 percent by getting everyone, police, shelters, housing providers, nonprofits, working off the same coordinated plan. Real housing with real expectations, quick connections to treatment, and clear data tracking what actually works. Not perfect, but results you can measure.

Dallas has cleared out downtown encampments by focusing on permanent housing placements instead of just moving people around. Wichita built strong outreach teams that actually link folks to help instead of cycling through the system. Even closer to home, some Canadian spots have shown that enforcing rules on public drug use and encampments, paired with real treatment beds and job programs, can turn things around. The key is matching help to the person. Some need housing first, others need treatment first, and a few need firm boundaries so they do not drag everyone else down.

Here in Vancouver, we have got the bones to do it. The World Cup proves the street can sparkle when there is will and coordination. The new Granville Street Plan talks about pedestrian zones and revitalization. Great, make it permanent where it makes sense. But pair it with practical moves. Cap the size of supportive housing projects in busy areas, add on site security and recovery programs, speed up relocations to better suited spots, beef up police and outreach teams that work together, and get serious about treatment for addiction instead of just managing the chaos.

Business improvement groups and safety ambassadors already do good work. Expand what works. Track results monthly so we know if the money is actually reducing tents and needles or just paying for more of the same. Most blue collar folks I know get this. You help people who want help, you enforce rules so public spaces stay for everyone, and you do not let ideology get in the way of what your own eyes tell you.

We do not need perfection. We need politicians at every level to stop using big events as the only time they show backbone. Granville Street should not need the World Cup to look like a place where regular Canadians want to go for a night out. It should just be that way, because it is our city, and we deserve better.

The fans are loving it right now. Let us keep that feeling alive long after the final whistle.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Vancouver Police Department and Hospitality Vancouver Association reports on Granville Street incidents.

Houston Coalition for the Homeless and related city evaluations.

City of Vancouver Granville Street planning documents and public statements.

FIFA World Cup

#vancouver

#canada