AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
May 11

Pritzker has my vote. Newsom is a Richy rich, like the libertarian, corporate Dems, full of himself for himself!

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Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
May 12

A group of comments was deleted. Some right wing turd trying to justify voting for trump Vance jack asses. Van ness or something, now scamming other authors, including Richardson. Watch out. The palantir group behind substack are trying to sound rationale with lies, lies, lies to promote their Richy Rich, libertarian bullctap. Their new argument is: "vanceboy has only 11 million dollars so he must be a good person." Two lies. Be aware.

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