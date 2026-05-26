Another day of negotiations with Iran has ended without a deal and at this point the contradictions have become impossible to ignore.

For months, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the Iranian military was “destroyed”, “finished”, and “100% annihilated”. Yet on May 25, 2026, the United States once again launched what CENTCOM called “self defence” strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks reportedly targeted missile sites and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to place additional naval mines in the waterway.

This raises an obvious question.

If Iran’s military capability has already been destroyed, then what exactly is left to “defend” against?

Washington insists the strikes were necessary to protect shipping lanes and American forces. Iran insists the United States continues violating ceasefire understandings while negotiating with one hand and bombing with the other. The result is a diplomatic theatre where every side publicly claims to want peace while simultaneously preparing for more escalation.

The core dispute appears tied to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime artery carrying a massive percentage of global oil and LNG traffic. Reports indicate Iranian forces were again accused of laying mines while negotiations in Qatar attempted to finalize a framework for reopening the passage. Oil markets immediately reacted with renewed volatility.

But even this justification exposes the absurdity of the situation.

If the American administration truly believes Iran has already been militarily crushed, then the continued use of airstrikes increasingly looks less like “defence” and more like perpetual enforcement operations against a weakened adversary that still retains enough capability to disrupt global trade.

That contradiction is becoming the defining feature of this war.

Trump continues presenting the conflict as both fully won and simultaneously still dangerous enough to require repeated military action. One day Washington says victory is complete. The next day missile sites, drones, naval boats, radar systems, and mine operations suddenly reappear as existential threats requiring immediate bombardment.

Meanwhile, Iran refuses to fully surrender its leverage in Hormuz because the strait remains one of the few strategic pressure points still available to Tehran after months of war, sanctions, assassinations, and blockade operations.

So once again there is no deal.

Only another round of “temporary” strikes in a conflict that increasingly resembles a permanent state of managed instability disguised as diplomacy.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Reuters

The Guardian

Al Jazeera

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Sky News

CENTCOM statements

Iran International

The Strait Times

China Daily Asia

Wikipedia background timelines on the 2026 Iran war and Strait of Hormuz crisis