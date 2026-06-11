The most dangerous election interference in American history does not look like a spy thriller. It looks like a billionaire handing out million-dollar cheques at political rallies. It looks like a social media algorithm nobody elected deciding which ideas 250 million people are allowed to see. It looks like government employees with access to your Social Security number secretly signing agreements with groups whose stated goal was to overturn election results in states they did not like.

That is not a conspiracy theory. That is what the United States Department of Justice admitted in a court filing on January 16, 2026.

A DOGE staffer embedded at the Social Security Administration signed an agreement to share SSA data with an unnamed advocacy group whose stated purpose, in the government’s own words, was to “find evidence of voter fraud and to overturn election results in certain states.” The agreement was signed after a judge had already prohibited DOGE from accessing data at the agency and was never reviewed or approved by SSA officials. Ten months later, the Trump administration told the court it still could not determine what data had been shared.

This is the world Elon Musk helped build. Not with a master plan, but with three interlocking systems of power no single person in democratic history has ever held simultaneously: the largest political information platform on the planet, the deepest unsupervised access to federal government data ever assembled, and the biggest individual campaign war chest ever recorded.

FEC filings show Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election, making him the largest donor in the entire cycle. That is not a contribution. That is a purchase. Then there is X. Roughly 50 per cent of the posts users see in their timelines are personalised recommendations from accounts they do not follow, meaning half of what you read was chosen for you by an algorithm Musk controls. Researchers at the University of Southern California found that a sudden, dramatic increase in Musk’s own reach on the platform coincided precisely with the moment he publicly endorsed Donald Trump, and that the algorithm amplified conservative content while suppressing Democratic messaging for right-leaning users. The referee was playing for one of the teams.

Then add the government data. Multiple federal judges found the DOGE effort likely broke the law, and the Trump administration has been unable to account for the scope of DOGE’s data access or explain why a small number of staffers needed virtually unfettered access to sensitive, compartmentalised records across the entire government. The SSA referred two DOGE employees to the Justice Department for Hatch Act violations, which prohibit government employees from using their official positions for political purposes.

Electoral interference does not require tampering with physical voting machinery. The academic literature on democratic erosion identifies a far more effective method: control the information environment before the vote, use precision data to target and shape the electorate, and install sympathetic officials in every oversight position that might catch you. You do not need to change the count if you have already shaped what people believe before they walk into the booth.

Musk in 2024 held the means to do all three simultaneously. No single actor has ever sat at that intersection before.

The midterms are months away. Musk has already donated at least $20 million to super PACs aligned with House and Senate Republican leadership, $5 million to Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc., and $10 million to a super PAC supporting a Kentucky Senate candidate. The machine that ran in 2024 is being redeployed.

Every voter who stands in line this November should understand what they are walking into. The question is not whether any single voting machine was hacked. The question is whether the broader electoral ecosystem was compromised at a structural level by the unchecked concentration of power in one man’s hands. The evidence already before federal courts says the answer is yes. The obstruction of congressional oversight says someone does not want you to know how far it goes.

That should not be a partisan concern. It should be the only concern left.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Department of Justice court filing, January 16, 2026.

Democracy Docket, February 2026.

CNN Politics, February 2025.

University of Southern California HUMANS Lab, 2024.

NPR, January 2026.