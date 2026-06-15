In the shadowy corners of the internet, where anonymous posters wield cryptic messages like modern-day oracles, few phenomena have captivated and divided the public quite like QAnon. What began as enigmatic posts on 4chan in October 2017 promising insider revelations about a deep state cabal soon evolved into a sprawling movement that influenced elections, inspired protests, and contributed to the chaos of 6 January 2021. Yet, as fresh details emerge even into 2026, a provocative theory suggests the entire operation may have roots far deeper and more orchestrated than previously imagined, extending beyond the known figures of Frederick Brennan, Paul Furber, and the Watkins family.

Comedian Kurt Metzger, appearing on The Jimmy Dore Show, laid out a compelling narrative drawn from conversations with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Metzger, citing insights possibly originating from his girlfriend, posits that QAnon originated as a live-action role-playing game or political puzzle orchestrated by Steve Bannon, Jeffrey Epstein, and a Chinese associate named Gino Yu. This theory frames Q as an extension of earlier internet phenomena like Cicada 3301 and Gamergate, designed not merely as entertainment but as a sophisticated tool to channel, manipulate, and dissipate populist energies.

Metzger’s account suggests Bannon and Epstein collaborated on this project, with Yu providing expertise possibly tied to gaming, virtual models, or psychological frameworks. Emails and communications revealed in Epstein file releases have reportedly illuminated these connections, showing interactions involving discussions of models, trauma, and influence operations that echo the participatory, puzzle-like structure of Q drops. Alex Jones is said to have confirmed elements of this suspicion, adding weight from within conspiracy circles themselves.

This perspective takes the story well past the established suspects. Frederick Brennan, founder of 8chan, has long accused the Watkins family (Jim and Ron) of controlling or facilitating Q, with forensic linguistic analyses by independent teams in 2022 strongly implicating South African software engineer Paul Furber as the author of early posts and Ron Watkins assuming the role later. Brennan, who died in January 2026, maintained that the Watkinses leveraged administrative privileges on their platform to seize and sustain the persona.

Yet the Bannon-Epstein-Yu hypothesis reframes these figures as potential implementers or successors rather than originators. It draws parallels to Cicada 3301, the enigmatic internet puzzle series that attracted cryptographers and conspiracy enthusiasts alike, speculated by some as a recruitment or ARG (alternate reality game) tool. Connections between Cicada promoters and early Q amplification have been noted in academic analyses, suggesting a gamejacking or evolution of puzzle formats into political theatre.

Gamergate, the 2014 harassment campaign targeting women in gaming under the guise of ethics in journalism, is frequently cited as a proto-QAnon force. It mobilised disaffected online communities, honed tactics of coordinated amplification and victimisation on platforms like 4chan, and fed into broader alt-right ecosystems. QAnon inherited and scaled these methods, blending them with Pizzagate elements and promises of a Trump-led reckoning against elite pedophile rings.

To expand on the available intelligence and reporting up to mid-2026, QAnon’s growth was meteoric. It drew in millions, with adherents interpreting drops as breadcrumbs to a coming storm. Prominent promoters included figures like Tracy Diaz, Coleman Rogers, and Furber himself. The movement intersected with mainstream politics through Trump retweets, endorsements by candidates such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and involvement in election challenges. Post-2020, it contributed to the Capitol riot, where self-identified Q followers, including the so-called QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley, played visible roles.

Epstein file releases in 2025 and 2026 have kept the narrative alive, with QAnon adherents initially hailing them as validation before some expressed disillusionment when full transparency on elite networks, including reported Bannon-Epstein ties, failed to align neatly with the hero narrative around Trump. Bannon’s documented communications with Epstein, including efforts to manage his image, have fuelled speculation about shared interests in influence and distraction.

International dimensions emerged too, with QAnon variants in Germany, Japan (JAnon), and elsewhere, often blending local grievances with the core American mythos. Academic studies highlighted its participatory nature, akin to games, which sustained engagement through community decoding and proselytising.

Assessing Likelihood and Competing Theories

Drawing together all known data, newspapers, documentaries like Q: Into the Storm, forensic reports, and recent Epstein disclosures, the Bannon-Epstein-Yu origin theory remains speculative but intriguing. It aligns with patterns of elite manipulation and online psyops but lacks definitive public proof tying them directly to the first drops. Overall likelihood that this trio truly created Q: around 25 percent. It excels at explaining motive (dissipating revolutionary energy, testing influence tools) and connections but struggles against linguistic evidence pointing to Furber and Watkins.

Top 5 theories on who truly started Q, with estimated likelihoods based on cumulative evidence:

1. Paul Furber as primary originator, with Ron Watkins taking over (forensic linguistics consensus): 55 percent.

2. Watkins family (Jim or Ron) controlling or fabricating for platform traffic and influence: 40 percent.

3. A genuine military or intelligence insider (core QAnon belief, unsupported by evidence): 10 percent.

4. Bannon-Epstein-Yu orchestrated LARP/psyop: 25 percent (as above, allowing for overlap).

5. Cicada 3301 or artist collective prank evolving uncontrollably: 15 percent.

Top 5 likely contributors (facilitators, amplifiers, or sustainers):

1. Ron Watkins and Jim Watkins (platform control and promotion).

2. Paul Furber (early authorship and advocacy).

3. Steve Bannon (ideological alignment, amplification via media).

4. Early influencers like Tracy Diaz and Coleman Rogers (viral spread).

5. Epstein network elements (potential funding, modelling, or distraction synergies, per file revelations).

These percentages reflect a synthesis of stylometric studies, investigative journalism, platform analyses, and behavioural patterns up to June 2026, acknowledging that full certainty remains elusive in anonymous digital realms.

The Lasting Impact of Q on America and the World

Regardless of origins, QAnon left an indelible mark. In America, it eroded trust in institutions, radicalised segments of the population, and normalised fringe thinking within mainstream conservatism. It played a role in election denialism, the Capitol attack (leading to deaths, injuries, and prosecutions, later pardoned in some cases), and the spread of misinformation around topics from COVID to child trafficking. Families fractured, violence incidents multiplied, and it distracted from verifiable issues like Epstein’s real crimes.

Globally, it exported American-style conspiracism, amplified by social media, contributing to polarisation in democracies and providing fodder for foreign influence operations. While its peak has waned post-2020 with Q’s silence, echoes persist in broader distrust and hybrid information warfare.

Q did not merely entertain; it demonstrated the power of narrative weapons in the digital age. Whether a grassroots eruption, platform grift, or elite experiment, its legacy is a cautionary tale about how puzzles can become prisons for the mind, and how unverified hope can fuel real-world division.

Adam Coleman

Sources

Wikipedia entries on QAnon, Gamergate, and related figures (various access dates up to 2026).

The New York Times forensic linguistics report (2022).

HBO documentary Q: Into the Storm.

The Jimmy Dore Show episodes featuring Kurt Metzger.

Epstein file releases and associated reporting (2025-2026).

Academic papers on online radicalisation and Cicada 3301.

BBC, ADL, Britannica, and other mainstream coverage of movement impacts.

Public statements by Frederick Brennan and platform investigations.