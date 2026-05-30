Two Iran Deals - Two Presidents
Two Deals - One Iran
Obama Iran Deal (JCPOA) – 2015
• Negotiated by the Obama administration with Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the European Union.
• Iran allowed to maintain a civilian nuclear program.
• Uranium enrichment significantly limited but not eliminated.
• Iran reduced its stockpile of enriched uranium.
• Thousands of centrifuges removed or placed under restrictions.
• Extensive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
• No direct restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program.
• No direct restrictions on Iranian support for regional proxy groups.
• Major economic sanctions lifted.
• Iran regained access to international markets and frozen assets.
• Included “sunset clauses” that gradually expired over time.
• Supporters said it delayed Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon.
• Critics said it merely postponed rather than eliminated the nuclear threat.
• Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018.
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Trump's deal that's not finalized.
Trump Tentative Iran Deal – 2026 (Reported Framework as of May 29, 2026)
• Negotiated following direct U.S. and Israeli military strikes and a ceasefire.
• Iran reportedly required to permanently renounce nuclear weapons.
• Reported requirement to surrender or remove highly enriched uranium stockpiles.
• Proposed enrichment limits appear stricter than those in the JCPOA.
• Potentially stronger verification and monitoring mechanisms.
• Continued guarantees for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
• Sanctions relief offered in exchange for compliance.
• Potential release of frozen Iranian assets.
• Intended to prevent Iran from reaching weapons-grade nuclear capability.
• Presented by supporters as a more permanent solution than the JCPOA.
• Critics argue many provisions resemble Obama’s sanctions-for-restrictions model.
• Critics question whether enforcement will be any stronger than previous agreements.
• Iranian officials have stated that major issues remain unresolved and no final deal had been confirmed as of May 29, 2026.
Key Differences!
• Obama’s deal sought to restrict and monitor Iran’s nuclear program.
• Trump’s proposed deal seeks to further reduce or eliminate Iran’s remaining pathway to a nuclear weapon.
• Obama’s agreement emerged from diplomacy before a military crisis.
• Trump’s negotiations emerged after direct military confrontation.
• Obama’s deal accepted long-term enrichment under limits.
• Trump’s reported framework appears to demand much tighter control over enrichment and existing uranium stockpiles.
• Both agreements rely on sanctions relief as the primary incentive for Iranian compliance.
• Both face the same fundamental challenge: verification, enforcement, and long-term political trust.
Adam Coleman