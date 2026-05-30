Obama Iran Deal (JCPOA) – 2015

• Negotiated by the Obama administration with Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the European Union.

• Iran allowed to maintain a civilian nuclear program.

• Uranium enrichment significantly limited but not eliminated.

• Iran reduced its stockpile of enriched uranium.

• Thousands of centrifuges removed or placed under restrictions.

• Extensive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

• No direct restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

• No direct restrictions on Iranian support for regional proxy groups.

• Major economic sanctions lifted.

• Iran regained access to international markets and frozen assets.

• Included “sunset clauses” that gradually expired over time.

• Supporters said it delayed Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon.

• Critics said it merely postponed rather than eliminated the nuclear threat.

• Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018.

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Trump's deal that's not finalized.

Trump Tentative Iran Deal – 2026 (Reported Framework as of May 29, 2026)

• Negotiated following direct U.S. and Israeli military strikes and a ceasefire.

• Iran reportedly required to permanently renounce nuclear weapons.

• Reported requirement to surrender or remove highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

• Proposed enrichment limits appear stricter than those in the JCPOA.

• Potentially stronger verification and monitoring mechanisms.

• Continued guarantees for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

• Sanctions relief offered in exchange for compliance.

• Potential release of frozen Iranian assets.

• Intended to prevent Iran from reaching weapons-grade nuclear capability.

• Presented by supporters as a more permanent solution than the JCPOA.

• Critics argue many provisions resemble Obama’s sanctions-for-restrictions model.

• Critics question whether enforcement will be any stronger than previous agreements.

• Iranian officials have stated that major issues remain unresolved and no final deal had been confirmed as of May 29, 2026.

Key Differences!

• Obama’s deal sought to restrict and monitor Iran’s nuclear program.

• Trump’s proposed deal seeks to further reduce or eliminate Iran’s remaining pathway to a nuclear weapon.

• Obama’s agreement emerged from diplomacy before a military crisis.

• Trump’s negotiations emerged after direct military confrontation.

• Obama’s deal accepted long-term enrichment under limits.

• Trump’s reported framework appears to demand much tighter control over enrichment and existing uranium stockpiles.

• Both agreements rely on sanctions relief as the primary incentive for Iranian compliance.

• Both face the same fundamental challenge: verification, enforcement, and long-term political trust.

Adam Coleman