The United States government now runs a website called war.gov. That is not a metaphor or a provocation. It is a federal domain, live and official, belonging to what the Trump administration has formally renamed the Department of War, with Pete Hegseth installed as its Secretary. The old euphemism, Department of Defence, has been retired. The institution that once insisted it only fought when attacked has decided to wear the word plainly. The homepage spotlights Operation Epic Fury, described in the department’s own language as a campaign to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus. Hegseth’s mission statement, published on the official government page, says the objective is to destroy Iranian missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy, and ensure Iran never has nuclear weapons.

Then, on 3 January 2026, less than two months before the Iran strikes, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an overnight operation in Caracas. Trump declared within hours that American oil companies would enter Venezuela, fix the badly broken infrastructure, and start making money for the country. He described Venezuela’s oil reserves as assets the United States had originally built and that Maduro had stolen. He joked at the Alfalfa Club dinner that Venezuela could be the 53rd state. Within days of the Caracas operation he signed an executive order declaring Cuba an unusual and extraordinary threat to US national security and moved to cut off the island’s oil supply entirely. Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israel’s military campaign entered its third year under full US diplomatic cover and arms supply, as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced a settlement revolution to control all the land and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promoted what he called the emigration of Gaza’s residents. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes intensified following the Iran war’s outbreak, killing over 2,000 people and displacing more than a million by April 2026. In the Taiwan Strait, Washington and Beijing circled each other over an island that produces over 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose subsoil contains an estimated 24 trillion dollars in mineral reserves, the Trump administration signed a strategic minerals partnership in December 2025 and dispatched its largest-ever delegation to the African Mining Indaba in February 2026, even as a Rwandan-backed rebel group controlled the mineral-rich east and civilians were dying in a conflict whose root causes were indistinguishable from the extraction competition above them. Across the Sahel, Washington quietly reengaged with coup governments in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, each holding uranium, lithium, or gold reserves that China and Russia had been racing to lock down. In South Africa, Trump threatened tariffs, fabricated a genocide narrative around white farmers, and made clear through his Trade Representative that Pretoria’s access to American markets would be conditioned on its mineral cooperation and its willingness to drift away from BRICS. He demanded Canada become the 51st state, threatening economic destruction through tariffs as the mechanism of coercion. He called Greenland an absolute necessity and his administration circulated images of the island blanketed in an American flag with the caption SOON.

That is what the government says these actions are about. What they are actually about requires reading the pattern, not the press releases.

Venezuela: The Opening Move

Venezuela sits atop more than 300 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, the largest on Earth, constituting roughly 17 per cent of the global total. It also holds an estimated 161 metric tonnes of gold reserves. The country’s oil industry was nationalised under Hugo Chavez and allowed to decay under Maduro until production had fallen from over three million barrels per day in the mid-1990s to under one million by the time of the raid. The infrastructure is broken. The reserves are enormous. The combination is, from the perspective of American resource strategy, an acquisition opportunity dressed as a liberation.

Trump did not attempt to conceal the logic. He said US oil companies would go in and make money. He described the country’s reserves as America’s oil. Responsible Statecraft noted the administration had, at no point during the operation, made any attempt to deny that control of Venezuela’s energy sector was a primary motivation. Al Jazeera’s analysis observed that the operation carried the familiar visual grammar of prior American interventions: armoured vehicles on empty streets, a decapitated government, a declaration of decisive success, and a warning of a second, bigger wave if resistance emerged. Iraq and Libya were named as predecessors. The pattern of post-intervention failure in those cases was documented and ignored.

Venezuela was the proof of concept. An administration willing to conduct a military capture operation against a sovereign government to seize control of its energy sector was not going to be deterred by diplomatic norms elsewhere. The Iran strikes followed fifty-six days later.

Cuba: The Siege Next Door

Venezuela was the kinetic operation. Cuba is being killed by a slower method, and the methods are directly connected. Venezuela was Cuba’s primary oil supplier. The moment Maduro was removed, Washington moved to block oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba entirely. Trump signed an executive order on 29 January 2026 declaring a national emergency on the grounds that Cuba constituted an unusual and extraordinary threat to US national security, and used that declaration to impose tariffs on any third country that sold or provided oil to the island. The mechanism was sequential and deliberate: first remove the oil source, then threaten anyone who attempts to replace it. By March 2026, Cuba had experienced three nationwide blackouts. Hospitals were running on fumes. The population that had already shrunk from above ten million to below eight million in four years of crisis exodus was contracting further.

The official justification rests on three claims: Cuba hosts Russia’s largest overseas signals intelligence facility, Cuba is deepening military and intelligence cooperation with China, and Cuba provides safe haven to transnational terrorist groups and fugitives from US justice. None of these claims are fabricated. CSIS satellite analysis identified four Chinese signals intelligence sites on the island at Bejucal, Wajay, Calabazar, and El Salao, with Bejucal expanding its circularly disposed antenna array in ways that analysts said improved its capacity to monitor US air and maritime activity near Florida. The facilities sit within range of Naval Air Station Key West, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 2026 Annual Threat Assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that Russia wants to expand its security and diplomatic ties with Cuba and Nicaragua. These are real capabilities serving real adversary interests.

What the framing of Cuba as a security threat conceals is why Cuba became so dependent on China and Russia to begin with, and who created that dependency. Six decades of American economic embargo, accelerated under the Trump administration through travel restrictions, financial transaction bans, tightened sanctions on military-linked enterprises, and now the deliberate strangulation of Cuba’s energy supply, left the Cuban government with no Western economic partners willing to risk US retaliation. China and Russia stepped into the vacuum the embargo created. Washington then cited the presence of Chinese and Russian infrastructure as justification for intensifying the embargo that produced it. The circle is closed by design.

Cuba’s foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio of fabricating the national security threat to justify military intervention. What the evidence actually shows is something more structurally coherent than fabrication: a genuine security concern, produced by decades of American policy, now being leveraged to justify the next stage of that same policy. Trump signalled after the Venezuela operation that Cuba would soon fall of its own volition. The oil blockade is the mechanism for making that prediction come true. The residents of Havana sitting through rolling blackouts are not collateral damage. They are the instrument of coercion.

The Architecture Behind the Operations

No serious analyst disputes that Iran has been targeted. What the expert community disputes, at significant volume, is whether nuclear weapons were ever the real object. The International Crisis Group’s Iran Project director Ali Vaez framed it in terms that have not been refuted: in attempting to prevent Iran from obtaining a weapon of mass destruction, the United States handed Iran a weapon of mass disruption. That weapon is the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply transits daily. Iran closed it. The trade disruption was immediate and global.

Multiple analysts across institutions including CESRAN International, the Foreign Affairs Forum, and the Middle East Monitor converged on the same structural reading: the Iran war cannot be understood solely through the lens of nuclear proliferation or regional security. Beneath both is the petrodollar system, the arrangement forged by Henry Kissinger and William Simon after the collapse of Bretton Woods in the early 1970s, under which global oil trade would be priced and settled in US dollars. That arrangement transformed the dollar from a currency into the load-bearing infrastructure of American global power. Countries that import energy must hold dollar reserves. Oil exporters accumulate dollars and recycle them into US Treasury bonds. The system funds American deficit spending, underwrites dollar sanctions, and makes Washington the indispensable node of the global financial network.

Iran’s move against that system was not rhetorical. When Tehran began conditioning Hormuz passage on oil settlement in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, it deployed control over a physical chokepoint to enforce a financial condition. Deutsche Bank’s FX managing director Mallika Sachdeva described the implications in a note published in late March: the Iran war could be remembered as the catalyst for the erosion of petrodollar dominance and the beginning of the petroyuan. That assessment did not come from a Substack or a dissident newsletter. It came from one of the world’s largest financial institutions.

The CESRAN analysis was more direct still: Iran, in targeting Gulf state oil infrastructure and pressuring neighbouring states to transact in yuan, was striking at the mechanism that has allowed the United States to run large trade deficits while keeping domestic interest rates low. The war in Iran, on that reading, is a defence of the American financial operating system. Operation Epic Fury is the brand name. Dollar hegemony is the asset being protected.

Ukraine and the Eastern Front

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is real. Its atrocities are documented. Its civilian toll after four years of full-scale war is catastrophic and still mounting. None of that is in question. What the official framing suppresses is the structural history that produced the invasion, the history that Western governments have every incentive to keep out of the mainstream account.

For decades before the first Russian tanks crossed the border in February 2022, a long list of policymakers, diplomats, and scholars warned that NATO’s continuous eastward expansion toward Russia’s borders would eventually produce a military response. Kevin Ryan, visiting professor at the Kyiv School of Economics and former Belfer Center senior fellow, stated in February 2026 what most Western officials still refuse to say plainly: this war began as a geopolitical clash between the United States and NATO on one side and Russia on the other, over what the European security order ought to look like and what role Russia would be permitted to play within it. That is not a pro-Russian position. It is the analytical conclusion of a former senior US military official.

The realist assessment, developed by analysts at Defence Priorities and consistent with the positions of scholars including John Mearsheimer and the late George Kennan, holds that NATO expansion triggered a security dilemma of predictable severity. Russia demanded, repeatedly and in writing, that Ukraine not join NATO, that Western military infrastructure retreat from its borders, that a negotiated European security framework replace the post-Cold War arrangement Washington imposed after Soviet collapse. Those demands were rejected each time. The January and February 2026 trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva produced no movement, with Moscow insisting on territorial recognition and Ukrainian neutrality while Kyiv, backed by the West, refused to cede either. The Foreign Policy Research Institute concluded that most expert analysis converges on the same point: Putin believes time is on Russia’s side and is content to fight an indefinite war of attrition while Western support for Kyiv fluctuates.

The Stimson Center’s risk analysis for 2026 named Trump’s actual objective in Ukraine without equivocation: not democracy, not sovereignty, but bilateral trade and investment deals with Russia. The war has functioned as a mechanism for splitting the Western alliance, exhausting Ukraine as a functioning state, and positioning great powers to negotiate its future over its head.

Canada and Greenland: The Resource Seizure in Slow Motion

The Venezuela operation was direct. The Canada and Greenland campaigns are being conducted by slower means, but the underlying logic is identical.

Canada holds the world’s third-largest proven oil reserves, most of them in Alberta’s oil sands. It possesses enormous deposits of nickel, lithium, cobalt, uranium, and rare earth elements, all classified by Washington as critical minerals essential for defence manufacturing, electric vehicles, and the technology supply chains that determine which power wins the competition with China. Canada sends over 75 per cent of its exports across the US border. Trump used that dependency as a weapon, threatening 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods and 10 per cent on Canadian energy, coupling the economic coercion with an explicit demand: become the 51st state or absorb the cost. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stated publicly what many analysts concluded privately: this is not about the border, and it is not about fentanyl. It is about water and the critical minerals that Washington and its technology sector need to maintain industrial dominance.

Experts at Chatham House identified the pattern in January 2026 following the Venezuela raid and the renewed Greenland push: genuine strategic concerns about critical mineral supply chains were being used to provide commercial and security justification for aggressive foreign policy moves that would previously have been described as imperialism without qualification. The November 2025 National Security Strategy, analysts at the Fraser Institute noted, envisions Canada and other Western hemispheric states as virtual vassals of the United States.

Greenland is the Arctic dimension of the same campaign. A 2023 geological survey confirmed that 25 of the 34 minerals the European Commission classifies as critical raw materials are present on the island, including rare earth elements indispensable for military hardware, electric vehicles, and energy storage. The island’s strategic location provides proximity to newly opening Arctic shipping routes made navigable by climate change and positions US military infrastructure closer to both Russia and the transpolar approaches to North America. Trump’s incoming national security adviser Michael Waltz made the case without diplomatic packaging in January 2026: this is about critical minerals, this is about natural resources. Trump followed with the claim that Greenland is an absolute necessity for national security. His administration circulated the flag image. Denmark responded that the United States has no right to annex the territory. The conversation continued in the language of negotiation while the logic beneath it was the language of acquisition.

Yale’s Environment 360 analysis described what the administration was underestimating: the physical and logistical difficulty of Arctic mining in a region warming faster than anywhere else on Earth, and the years-long timeline required to develop the infrastructure needed to extract the resources at scale. The strategic rationale, in other words, is real even if the operational promise is overstated. Washington wants Greenland for the same reason it wants Venezuela’s oil fields and Canada’s oil sands and critical mineral deposits: because the competition with China for the resource base that underwrites twenty-first-century military and economic power has already begun, and losing it is not a recoverable position.

Gaza and Lebanon: Territorial Conquest Wearing the Mask of Security

The Gaza war is presented in Western capitals as a security response to the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023. That framing is not false. It is incomplete in precisely the way that all the official framings in this article are incomplete: it names the trigger while hiding the objective.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who controls the West Bank’s civil administration, has stated the objective without diplomatic packaging. His settlement revolution is designed to bring a million Israeli settlers into the West Bank and, as he confirmed in December 2025, bury the idea of a Palestinian state. In February 2026, the Israeli government approved a plan to reclassify West Bank lands as state property unless Palestinians could prove ownership, a move Smotrich described as part of the settlement revolution to control all the land, and which the international community widely characterised as de facto annexation. The UN Human Rights Office documented 1,732 incidents of settler violence in the year to October 2025, a significant increase over the prior period, and concluded that the displacement across both Gaza and the West Bank appeared to indicate a concerted Israeli policy of mass forcible transfer aimed at permanent displacement, raising concerns of ethnic cleansing. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promoted the emigration of Gaza’s residents. The Netherlands barred both ministers from entry, citing their incitement to violence and calls for ethnic cleansing.

The resource dimension is not incidental. The Eastern Mediterranean contains gas fields whose strategic significance for European energy security has been documented extensively. The Gaza Marine field sits in Palestinian territorial waters. The Leviathan and Tamar fields off Israel’s coast are already in production and already positioned as a partial replacement for Russian gas to the EU, a supply line that depends on the resolution of maritime and territorial disputes in ways that currently favour Israeli control. The Arab Center analysis documented how the Gaza war directly disrupted existing energy infrastructure and pipeline projects, while the University of Navarra analysis named the Gaza Marine field, the Qana field off Lebanon, and the broader Eastern Mediterranean basin as sources of rivalry that overlap with the territorial conflicts underway. The Washington Institute confirmed that Israeli gas exports to Europe have been positioned as a diversification mechanism against Russian supply, with production capacity forecast to grow significantly through 2026.

Lebanon’s war is a direct subsidiary of the Iran campaign. When US and Israeli strikes killed Khamenei on 28 February 2026, Hezbollah resumed rocket attacks on Israel in response. Israel launched airstrikes across Lebanon, including Beirut. By mid-April, more than 2,000 people had been killed and over a million displaced. A fragile ceasefire brokered by the United States on 16 April was immediately followed, eight hours later, by what Israel described as its most powerful attacks on Lebanon, killing at least 357 people in a single day. A further ceasefire on 1 June remained precarious as of publication. The Congressional Research Service confirmed that Israeli objectives in Lebanon include the creation of an enlarged buffer zone in southern Lebanon and the exertion of pressure sufficient to reshape Lebanese political decisions. CSIS assessed that Lebanon, after the war, would be battered, its state further hollowed out, and more vulnerable to prolonged internal and regional shocks. That outcome, from the perspective of Israeli and American regional strategy, is a feature rather than a failure: a weakened Lebanese state with a degraded Hezbollah and Israeli security control over the south is the preferred post-war architecture, regardless of the civilian cost that produces it.

Taiwan: The Semiconductor Fault Line

Taiwan does not appear on war.gov alongside Iran and Venezuela. It does not need to. The entire strategic logic of the past decade of American foreign policy, from semiconductor export controls to CHIPS Act subsidies to Pacific military posture, is organised around a single question: who controls Taiwan’s chip manufacturing capacity when the confrontation with China reaches its decisive stage.

Taiwan produces over 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors through TSMC. Historian Chris Miller, whose work on the chip war is cited across the policy establishment, has argued that controlling advanced chips is like controlling oil in the twentieth century, but far more concentrated. The Observer Research Foundation’s April 2026 analysis confirmed that semiconductors are no longer treated as a commercial industry but as strategic infrastructure, with major economies investing heavily to reduce concentration risks while Taiwan remains the single most critical node in the advanced chip ecosystem. The Truman National Security Project found that a disruption in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry could cripple the training of large AI models, stall global research, and erode military readiness, noting that in an era where AI is becoming a strategic resource on par with oil or nuclear power, the risk of losing access to advanced chips is profound.

The danger window identified by analysts is 2027 to 2032, a period during which China may calculate that Western threats to destroy TSMC lack credibility while China’s own self-sufficiency remains insufficient to absorb the loss of Taiwanese manufacturing. That calculation, if acted upon, would trigger the largest economic disruption in the history of industrial civilisation. The United States Army War College’s Broken Nest strategy, acknowledging this, proposes that Taiwan should threaten to destroy its own semiconductor industry as a deterrent against invasion, which is the analytical equivalent of proposing that a country hold a gun to its own economic brain as a negotiating position.

The Taiwan situation belongs in this article because it is the logical terminus of the same resource-and-dominance logic that runs through every other theatre. Iran is about oil and petrodollar architecture. Venezuela is about oil reserves. Greenland is about rare earths and Arctic positioning. Gaza and the Eastern Mediterranean are about gas and territorial control. Taiwan is about silicon, the resource that determines who wins the AI arms race, who designs the weapons systems of the next generation, and who controls the computational infrastructure on which twenty-first-century military and economic power depends. Washington’s Taiwan policy is not about democracy in Taipei any more than its Cuba policy is about freedom in Havana. It is about denying Beijing control of the most strategically critical manufacturing asset on Earth.

Africa: The Continent That Was Always the Prize

The Trump administration’s 2025 National Security Strategy gave Africa three paragraphs. That thinness of language is not neglect. It is discretion. Africa holds the mineral foundations of the next century’s economy and the Trump administration knows it: the strategy explicitly identifies the continent as a battleground for resource competition with China and frames American engagement through an investment and growth paradigm that the Institute for Security Studies in Johannesburg translated without euphemism as a shakedown.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the most acute case. Its subsoil holds an estimated 24 trillion dollars in mineral wealth: copper, cobalt, lithium, coltan, gold, and diamonds, with cobalt alone constituting roughly 70 per cent of global supply, essential for the battery technology that underlies electric vehicles, grid storage, and military electronics. China currently controls over 72 per cent of Congolese copper and cobalt mines. The US-DRC strategic partnership signed in December 2025 established a Strategic Asset Reserve with preferential access for American companies, directly contesting that Chinese position. The Lobito Corridor, stretching from Angola’s Atlantic port through the DRC to Zambia’s Copperbelt, is the physical infrastructure through which Washington intends to redirect mineral flows westward rather than eastward to Chinese ports. The Observer Research Foundation’s analysis of the situation described US investment in the corridor as part of a broader strategic vision to counter Chinese supply chain hegemony across Central and Southern Africa.

The problem with this vision is the war sitting on top of the minerals. The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls the capitals of North and South Kivu provinces, the heart of the DRC’s mineral-rich east. More than seven thousand people have been killed since January 2025 alone, with sexual violence, disappearances, and summary executions documented extensively by human rights organisations. The Atlantic Council noted that the death toll from unofficial sources is considerably higher. Responsible Statecraft observed that the US peace deal brokered between the DRC and Rwanda, nominally designed to end the M23 conflict, was structured in ways that created a gateway for American corporate access to critical minerals as a precondition for security support. US companies were dispatched to begin negotiations before the peace deal’s ink was dry. Al Jazeera’s reporting captured the reaction on the ground: Congolese who feared they were simply exchanging Chinese extraction for American extraction under the cover of a peace process that had not actually produced peace.

The Sahel adds uranium to the equation. Niger holds approximately 454,000 tonnes of uranium reserves, representing roughly five to seven per cent of global production, and was France’s primary uranium source for its nuclear reactor fleet before the 2023 coup expelled French forces and nationalised the Orano uranium subsidiary. Mali is projected to become Africa’s second-largest lithium producer in 2026, with reserves estimated at 890,000 tonnes. Burkina Faso holds gold. The three countries, now forming the Alliance of Sahel States under military governments that ejected French and are aligning with Russia and China, represent a mineral corridor that Washington cannot afford to cede entirely. The ISS Africa analysis confirmed that US diplomatic outreach to Bamako and Niamey was driven less by any democratic concern than by strategic interests linked to American critical mineral needs. Washington is the third permanent member of the UN Security Council now actively engaging coup governments it previously sanctioned, with the implied message that endurance is rewarded when you sit on resources the empire needs.

South Africa is the continent’s most sophisticated pressure point. It holds platinum, palladium, manganese, chromium, and vanadium, minerals essential to hydrogen fuel cells, defence alloys, and battery technology. It also chairs BRICS, aligned with the Johannesburg G20 summit’s agenda for Global South mineral sovereignty, and maintains defence and intelligence cooperation with China and Russia. Trump’s response has been to fabricate a genocide narrative, expel the South African ambassador, cut aid including HIV funding, issue an executive order offering resettlement to white Afrikaner farmers, and threaten 30 per cent tariffs. Chatham House’s analysis was direct: Pretoria is anxiously seeking ways to reach an accommodation with Washington, including by offering favourable mineral deals and signalling a willingness to import significant quantities of US gas. The pressure worked as designed. South Africa’s sovereignty is being negotiated against its mineral endowment, with the genocide narrative providing the moral vocabulary for a coercion campaign whose actual object is resource alignment and BRICS defection.

In January 2026, China, Russia, Iran, and South Africa conducted the Will for Peace naval exercise off the Cape of Good Hope, one of the world’s most strategically critical maritime junctions, carrying a significant proportion of global trade during periods when Suez and Red Sea routes are blocked. STRASAM’s analysis noted that China’s establishment of a systematic exercise routine along this route amounts to strategic normalisation: today’s exercises could mean a permanent presence tomorrow. Washington registered the message. The Cape route, the Lobito Corridor, the uranium fields of Niger, the cobalt mines of the DRC, and the platinum deposits of South Africa are not separate African stories. They are one story, told in minerals and maritime chokepoints, and the empire is reading it with full comprehension.

The Pattern the Framing Will Not Name

Fortune’s reporting in late March described Iran and Ukraine as wars that had merged into a single conflict. That framing is accurate at the operational level but still far too narrow. The full picture includes Venezuela, Cuba, Gaza, Lebanon, Taiwan, the DRC, the Sahel, South Africa, Canada, and Greenland, and the full picture is not two wars converging. It is an empire conducting simultaneous operations across twelve theatres to secure the resource base, the financial architecture, and the strategic geography that empire requires to survive the century.

Iran supplies Russia with drones. Ukraine provides drone interception expertise to Gulf states fighting Iran. Venezuela’s oil reserves are to be transferred to American corporate management. Cuba’s oil supply has been severed as a prelude to regime collapse. Gaza’s Palestinian population is being displaced to consolidate Israeli territorial control and secure Eastern Mediterranean energy access under allied management. Lebanon is being hollowed out to create an Israeli security buffer and degrade the last coherent Iranian proxy force in the Levant. Taiwan is being positioned as either the fulcrum of American semiconductor dominance or the flashpoint for the confrontation that determines who controls the computational infrastructure of the next century. The DRC’s cobalt and lithium are being contested through a peace process structured as a minerals acquisition vehicle, with civilians dying in the gap between the deal’s announcement and its implementation. The Sahel’s uranium and lithium are being reengaged diplomatically by Washington after years of sanctions, because resource-rich coup governments can be forgiven their crimes if the minerals are critical enough. South Africa’s platinum and BRICS alignment are being pressured through fabricated genocide narratives and tariff threats, because the Cape of Good Hope route and the mineral endowment beneath it are too strategically important to leave in the orbit of China and Russia. Canada’s critical minerals are to be accessed under the threat of economic destruction. Greenland’s rare earth deposits are to be acquired by negotiation or pressure or both. The Department of War’s own website documents the Iran strikes with evident institutional pride. It does not document what those strikes are defending, and it does not place them in the sequence that connects Caracas to Havana to Gaza to Beirut to Tehran to Kyiv to Taipei to Kinshasa to Niamey to Pretoria to Ottawa to Nuuk.

GLOBSEC’s strategic analysis identified five compounding pressures the Iran war places on Ukraine alone. Every Patriot interceptor battery committed to defending Gulf cities against Iranian drones is a battery that cannot be redeployed to protect Odesa or Kharkiv. CSIS confirmed that the US missile inventories depleted by Operation Epic Fury create a window of vulnerability directly relevant to any future Taiwan confrontation. The operations consume each other’s resources while serving the same institutional logic. Africa is not separate from this consumption: the minerals Washington needs to reload its weapons stockpiles, build its next-generation military hardware, and win the AI arms race against China are sitting in the eastern DRC, in Niger’s uranium fields, and in South Africa’s platinum belt. Every concession Africa’s governments make under American pressure is a link in the same supply chain that feeds every other theatre on this list.

Legal scholars have identified the Iran strikes as a war of aggression under the UN Charter. The Venezuela operation was conducted without congressional authorisation. The Cuba oil blockade is producing a humanitarian catastrophe. The Gaza campaign has been described by the UN Human Rights Office as raising concerns of ethnic cleansing. The Lebanon ceasefire was broken within hours by the party that brokered it. The DRC peace deal was described by its own critics as a minerals shakedown wearing the mask of diplomacy. The Sahel reengagement rewards coup governments Washington previously condemned in exchange for mineral access. The South Africa pressure campaign relies on a genocide fabrication as its rhetorical engine. The coercion campaign against Canada violates the USMCA agreement the United States itself negotiated. None of this has produced accountability. It has produced press briefings and fact sheets on war.gov.

What You Are Looking At

The Department of War is a real institution now. The name change matters not because it changes what the department does but because it removes the last pretence that the department is something other than what it is. A government that renames its defence ministry the Department of War, launches Operation Epic Fury against a country that had not attacked it, captures a foreign head of state to seize control of his country’s oil, blockades an island nation into darkness to accelerate its government’s collapse, provides arms and diplomatic cover to a campaign the UN describes as raising concerns of ethnic cleansing, reduces a neighbouring country to rubble in the name of a security buffer, positions its entire Pacific military posture around control of a chip foundry, brokers peace deals in Africa whose primary function is to unlock mineral access for American corporations, threatens sovereign governments with fabricated atrocity narratives to extract mineral concessions, threatens to absorb a neighbouring democracy through economic coercion, and circulates images of an allied territory draped in its flag is not conducting foreign policy. It is conducting an empire’s inventory of what it needs and its schedule for taking it.

The petrodollar is on that inventory. NATO’s eastern architecture is on it. Venezuelan oil and Cuban geography and Palestinian land and Lebanese territory and Taiwanese silicon and Congolese cobalt and Sahel uranium and South African platinum and Canadian oil sands and Greenlandic rare earths and Iranian energy corridors are all on it. The Strait of Hormuz and the Donbas and the Florida Strait and the Eastern Mediterranean gas fields and the Taiwan Strait and the Lobito Corridor and the Cape of Good Hope and the Arctic shipping lanes are not separate files. They are the same file, maintained by the same institution, pursued by the same means, and described in the same language of liberation, security, and necessity that has accompanied every exercise of imperial power since empires learned that the vocabulary of freedom outlasts the vocabulary of conquest.

The website is war.gov. The mission statement is on the homepage. The pattern is visible across twelve theatres on six continents.

What the homepage does not say is that the war is not about nuclear weapons or democratic values or border security or intelligence threats or chip manufacturing or the welfare of Congolese civilians or the rights of Afrikaner farmers or national necessity.

It is about the architecture. It has always been about the architecture. And the architecture does not negotiate with threats to itself.

Adam Coleman

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