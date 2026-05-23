AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Babs's avatar
Babs
May 23

So they've gotten rid of 3 women....Where is the accountability for the men who played important roles in this administration

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
May 23

Yes. Reality no longer matters. It’s what they want you to believe that matters.

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