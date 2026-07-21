Trump’s Trade Tirade Meets Trophy Tango: Awkward Selfie Fail with Spain’s World Cup Winners

In a remarkable display of diplomatic whiplash, United States President Donald Trump first threatened to sever all trade ties with Spain over NATO defence spending disputes, only to find himself awkwardly photobombing the Spanish national team’s triumphant FIFA World Cup victory celebration days later.

The tensions escalated at the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month when Trump publicly lambasted Spain as a “terrible partner” and a “wasted cause.” He directed his treasury secretary to cut off all trade with the country, including visits, citing frustrations over defence contributions and other policy differences. Trade threats had surfaced before, but this time the rhetoric was particularly pointed, raising eyebrows among allies.

Fast forward to the World Cup final on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to claim the title. As host nation president, Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the field to present medals and the trophy to the Spanish squad. What followed drew widespread attention: Trump lingered on the podium, pumping his fists and attempting to position himself prominently in the team’s victory photos. Infantino was seen intervening to usher him aside, allowing the players their moment.

Social media quickly lit up with clips and images of the scene, with many observers noting the irony of the president inserting himself into the festivities after his recent broadsides against the nation. Spanish accounts reportedly cropped Trump out of some official celebration photos, further amplifying the viral buzz.

The episode has sparked online amusement and commentary, highlighting the unpredictable intersection of politics and sport.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Reuters

New York Post