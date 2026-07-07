Trump Rigged The Red Card And Belgium Still Buried Team USA

The United States men's soccer team is out of its own World Cup. Belgium beat them 4 to 1 in the Round of 16, and the embarrassment goes far past the scoreline. This was supposed to be America's tournament. Home advantage. A golden generation. A sitting president who bent an international sporting body to his will days before kickoff. None of it mattered. Belgium exposed the whole operation for what it was: a hype machine propped up by politics rather than talent.

Start with the part that should worry anyone still paying attention to how power actually moves in this country. Folarin Balogun stepped on an opponent's ankle during the Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1. He was sent off, which, under FIFA's own rules, should have automatically kept him out of the Belgium match. Instead, Donald Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino directly. Days later, FIFA suspended the ban, citing Article 27 of its own disciplinary code, a clause almost nobody uses. It was the first time since 1962 that a red card at a World Cup did not result in a suspension. That year it took the president of host nation Chile to spring Brazil's Garrincha loose for the final. This time it took the president of the United States, forcing his way into a process that is supposed to answer to nobody.

UEFA called the decision a violation of a principle that regulations are not supposed to allow exceptions to. Belgium's own federation called it astonishing and started exploring legal options. FIFA insists its disciplinary committee acted independently. Almost nobody outside FIFA's own press office believes that.

Trump called it the reversal of a great injustice. He did not mention the injustice sitting underneath his own feet. Balogun is only American because he was born in Brooklyn in 2001, after an airline barred his very pregnant mother from her flight home to Britain. Birthright citizenship is the only reason he ever wore the American shirt. It is also the exact constitutional right Trump spent his first day back in office trying to erase, an effort the Supreme Court struck down 5 to 4 in Trump v. Barbara, one day before Balogun was even sent off. Trump raged about that ruling on social media. Then he turned around and begged FIFA for a favour that only existed because of the right he wanted gone.

None of this was ever really about football. FIFA president Gianni Infantino handed Trump a peace prize at the World Cup draw last December, an award the organization invented for the occasion and has given to no one before or since. That is what institutional capture looks like once it stops bothering to hide. A supposedly independent sporting body hands out fabricated honours to the head of state whose government controls the borders its own players and officials need to cross. Everyone involved knew what that phone call really was. A favour asked, and a favour returned.

It bought nothing. Balogun finished the match with 19 touches, fewer than Belgium substitute Jeremy Doku managed in just 23 minutes off the bench. No goal. No real threat all night. Belgium did not even need to start Kevin De Bruyne, Doku, or Romelu Lukaku to make that happen. The suspension was never what stood between this team and respectability. Belgium proved it within 9 minutes, scoring after the American defence stood frozen watching a cross roll untouched across the box. Tim Ream, 38 and the oldest American to ever play in a World Cup, was nowhere near it.

Malik Tillman equalized soon after on a stunning deflected free kick, the kind of moment that tricks a home crowd into believing a miracle is building. It lasted 2 minutes. Charles De Ketelaere rose above Ream again for a header that restored Belgium's lead and made clear whose game this actually was. Ream had position. He had the first look at the ball. He lost that battle anyway.

The signature disaster belongs to goalkeeper Matt Freese. In the 57th minute he rushed several feet outside his own box to intercept a long ball, a decision that only works if contact is actually made. He did not make it. His foot planted uselessly in the turf, missing the ball completely, and Belgium walked the loose ball in for a goal while Ream, again the closest man back, lifted his leg awkwardly and watched it roll underneath. A goalkeeper who abandoned his line. A defender who could not close the gap he left behind. Neither mistake had anything to do with a suspended forward.

Chris Richards added the final insult in stoppage time, giving the ball away near the edge of his own box, and Romelu Lukaku punished it without mercy. Christian Pulisic, the face of this supposed golden generation, spent the match hobbled by his own body, twisting his ankle attempting a shot in the second half before being substituted in the 59th minute with nothing to show for his tournament but frustration.

The numbers confirm what the eye already knew. The Americans held 57 percent of the ball and produced 2 shots on target all night. Belgium needed 7, out of 15 attempts, and finished with an expected goals total of 2.15 against the Americans' 0.67. Bookmakers had the U.S. as favourites walking in. They finished as the last of the tournament's 3 cohosts eliminated in the Round of 16, the same round that ended their World Cup in 2022, the same ceiling this program has failed to break since 2002.

That is the real scandal, and it is bigger than one red card and one phone call. A president will lean on federal courts, foreign sporting federations, and his own stated principles to manufacture a friendlier headline. An organization will let him, and hand him an invented trophy for the trouble. Underneath all of that effort, the team on the actual field was never good enough to justify any of it. The corruption and the incompetence are not separate stories. They are the same disease wearing two different jerseys, and no disciplinary clause on earth is going to teach a back line to mark its runners or give a 38 year old centre back his legs back.

In closing, what occurred was so corrupt that Iran made yet another propaganda video.

(Attached for your entertainment )

Adam Coleman

Sources:

ESPN

Sky Sports

Yahoo Sports

The Hill

PBS NewsHour