Thursday night, nine o'clock eastern, the White House will deliver a primetime address on elections. Trump has offered two words to describe what is coming: really big news. Beyond that, he says he wants to save it.

Enough has already surfaced through officials briefing reporters this week that the shape of the thing is visible before he opens his mouth. This is not a briefing on election security. It is the construction of an alibi, four months before a midterm his own party is bracing to lose.

Administration officials say the address will centre on newly declassified intelligence tied to the 2020 election and on what the White House calls vulnerabilities in voting machines. Trump is expected to appear alongside CIA Director John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel, acting intelligence chief Bill Pulte and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a wall of loyalists assembled to dress a grievance in the clothing of a security briefing.

The material Trump plans to cite breaks directly from the government's own 2021 assessment, which found no indication that any foreign actor altered a single technical aspect of the 2020 vote. That assessment did find Russian operatives working to help him and undermine public confidence. It found Iran working against him. It found nothing that changed a single vote count anywhere in the country.

The voting machine centrepiece traces back to a forensic review of machines seized from Puerto Rico, a jurisdiction that does not vote in federal elections, ordered by former intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. It found flaws worth studying. It found no hacking. A second Gabbard report on machine vulnerabilities has never been released to the public. Nobody outside the administration has read it. Thursday, the country will be asked to trust its conclusions anyway.

This is not new behaviour. It is old behaviour on a longer cycle. In 2016 he would not commit to accepting a loss, then convened a commission to prove the popular vote had been stolen from him and disbanded it when the commission found nothing. In 2020 he called Georgia's secretary of state and asked him to find 11,780 votes that did not exist. He was indicted in Georgia over that call, along with more than a dozen allies. The charges were later dropped. More than sixty court challenges across multiple states failed to find fraud large enough to matter, including audits run by Republicans and findings from his own attorney general at the time.

This year the pattern gained a lever it never had before. Days after the Supreme Court expanded his power to remove the heads of independent agencies, and a week before Thursday's address, Trump fired all three remaining commissioners of the Election Assistance Commission, the federal body built after the disputed 2000 election specifically to keep voting systems tested and certified. It cannot act without a quorum. It now has none.

The same logic runs through the SAVE America Act, the bill that would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. Trump has demanded it for a year and held a housing bill hostage to force it through. Utah just finished reviewing more than two million registered voters looking for the fraud the bill claims to solve. It found one confirmed instance of noncitizen registration. It found zero noncitizen votes. The bill has failed in the Senate anyway, and Trump has told Republicans that passing his version will guarantee the midterms.

There is also Venezuela. Since the administration expanded its reach over Caracas and detained Nicolas Maduro this year, a theory about Venezuelan interference in the 2020 vote, circulating among some allies since that year, has resurfaced. The same Puerto Rico review reportedly found no clear evidence for it. That has not stopped it from being discussed inside the White House ahead of Thursday.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. His approval has slid. The cost of living is squeezing the same voters who elected him. A war with Iran that was supposed to be finished by now is not finished. The Epstein files remain unreleased. Since 1946, the party holding the White House has lost House seats in 18 of 20 midterm elections. Trump knows the number. Thursday is not about protecting a vote that has not happened. It is about deciding, in July, what he intends to say about it in November if it does not go his way.

A partisan outlet briefly reported this week that he would call Georgia's two Democratic senators illegitimate over 2020 claims, then walked the story back within a day. Whether that survives to Thursday or not, the direction has already been set. The target was never fraud. The target is the legitimacy of any result Trump does not like, wherever it turns up.

The White House calls all of this election security. Maryland's governor called it something else: this is what losers do. The three officials just removed from the agency built to keep American elections honest do not have a public relations term for what comes next. What they have is a warning that the damage will arrive in small pieces, four months before a vote that will decide whether Trump spends his final two years governing or defending himself.

He is not building a case about what happened in 2020. That case was tried, audited and litigated, over and over, in front of judges his own party appointed, and it lost every time. He is building the only case that has ever mattered to him: the one he will need in November, the moment the count does not go his way. Watch Thursday for the outline of the excuse. It has already been written. All that is left is the delivery.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Reuters, NPR, Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, Votebeat