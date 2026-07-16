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Jenna bognar's avatar
Jenna bognar
4m

The Georgia comments Trump made regarding finding more votes seem so clearly wrong, why were those charges dropped?

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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
2h

We just witnessed open election fraud in Los Angeles via mail-in shenanigans and buying the votes of the homeless. Blue states (and some Red) are refusing to share voter rolls.

Rogue states scam taxpayers out of billions, but we're supposed to believe out of all these corrupted, broken systems, our elections remain pure? Why, because a few judges "found nothing?"

Republiwimps don't care about losing control of shitgress, they prefer avoiding the spotlight and resent being forced to act whether or not Trump was/is doing well.

Even if republiwimps win in November, Trump chose 🇮🇱 over 🇺🇸. Neither side escapes that mistake.

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