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David Lehnherr
May 14

trump is obviously mentally and physically unwell. He has always been a “low-information“ individual, but what is presumably early dementia is making his mental faculties even less in touch with reality. It wouldn’t be so bad if the trump team managing things behind the scenes had the best interests of America and/or Canada in mind, or if they were somewhat competent. Neither one is true. Should be interesting. It’s the Keystone Cops from America against the savvy and seasoned pros from China. Undoubtedly, trump and his team will get played once again.

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