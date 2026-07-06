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Pearl's avatar
Pearl
7h

That’s cheating. Don’t cheat for Trump sit the player out as planned

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Sally G's avatar
Sally G
8h

That’s just wrong-show some balls FIFA. That action is wrong for the rest of the teams

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