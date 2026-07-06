One Phone Call From Trump Rewrote FIFA's Rulebook

FIFA has one rule that has not bent once in this entire tournament. A red card costs a player his next match. Automatic. No appeal. It has applied to every nation and every player, every single time. Until Sunday.

Red Card Rule Overturned

Folarin Balogun stepped on an opponent's ankle in the 64th minute of a game the United States already led. VAR sent the referee to the monitor. He walked back with a straight red card. Under FIFA's own Disciplinary Code, that card carries an automatic one match suspension. Belgium's federation was told exactly what every other federation in this World Cup has been told when one of its players saw red. The rule is the rule.

Then the White House called Gianni Infantino.

Trump wanted Balogun's suspension reviewed before the United States met Belgium in the Round of 16 in Seattle. Days later, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee announced it was suspending enforcement of that ban for a probationary period of one year. The card stayed on Balogun's record. The punishment attached to it disappeared.

Belgium's federation said it was astonished. It pointed FIFA directly to the article in its own code that makes a suspension automatic, the same article applied to every other red card in this tournament without exception. FIFA answered its own rulebook with a different clause and hoped nobody would read both pages at once.

Trump read the outcome just fine. He posted his thanks to FIFA within minutes for reversing what he called a great injustice. There was no injustice. There was a foul, a video review, and a card. What actually happened is a sitting president publicly claiming credit for a disciplinary reversal inside a tournament his own country is hosting, days before the team he wanted to win needed its best scorer back on the field.

Ask what happens the next time Ghana or Bosnia and Herzegovina picks up a card on a schedule FIFA does not like. Nobody calls Infantino on their behalf. That is the entire lesson of what just happened. Sovereignty inside this World Cup is now measured in proximity to the Oval Office.

Now look at who Folarin Balogun actually is.

He was born in Brooklyn on July 3, 2001, almost entirely by accident. His parents are Nigerian and were only in New York visiting family. His mother was seven months pregnant when the airline would not let her board her flight home to London, citing the risk of her advanced pregnancy. She gave birth on American soil weeks later. The family was back in London by the time he was two months old. He grew up in England and chose, as an adult, to play for the country of his birth over the country that raised him.

That is birthright citizenship. The 14th Amendment made Folarin Balogun an American. Not a visa. Not a green card. Not one decision his parents made on purpose. An airline gate agent and an accident of geography did it.

Five days before FIFA reversed his suspension, the Supreme Court struck down Trump's executive order trying to end that exact principle. Six to three. Trump had signed that order on his first day back in office in 2025, aimed at stripping citizenship from children born in the United States to parents without permanent legal status. That is the same accidental, unplanned citizenship that produced the player Trump was now personally lobbying FIFA to keep on the field.

One of the attorneys who fought that order to the Supreme Court cited Balogun's own story in his brief as proof of what birthright citizenship gives this country. Balogun was already playing in this World Cup by the time the ruling came down.

Sit with that. The president tried to erase the constitutional principle that made an American out of Folarin Balogun. The Supreme Court told him no. Days later he picked up the phone to make sure the player that same principle produced could keep playing for his team. He does not believe in birthright citizenship. He believes in it when it wins soccer games.

None of this is new for FIFA. Brazil's Garrincha was sent off in the 1962 World Cup semifinal and still played the final because two governments wanted their star on the pitch. Sixty four years later the mechanism has not changed, only the phone number. FIFA does not answer to its own rulebook. It answers to whoever can get a head of state on the line with Gianni Infantino on a Sunday afternoon.

FIFA did not bend its rules for the United States. It bent them for a president who spent his first year back in office trying to make sure people born exactly like Folarin Balogun never got to call themselves American at all. That is not favouritism. That is corruption, and FIFA just put its signature on it in front of the entire world.

Adam Coleman

Sources

ESPN

NBC News

CNN

Fox News

Washington Post