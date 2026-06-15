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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
8h

If someone hates Trump, they'll believe there was grift. If they like Trump, they'll likely be indifferent.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
10h

Sounds like something Don Jr would do. Poor Eric got make his money on gambling 🙄

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