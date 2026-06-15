In a stunning display of what I can only call the most brazen example yet of Trump family self dealing, new evidence has surfaced showing Eric Trump allegedly reaching out to former UFC champion and commentator Daniel Cormier in a desperate bid for insider information on fights held at the White House itself. The goal? To place bets on supposedly “rigged” outcomes and line his pockets while the nation’s most prestigious address played host to a combat sports spectacle.

According to screenshots from a now-deleted post by Cormier, Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, initiated direct messages probing for details on fighter injuries and outright asking whether bouts on the card for UFC Freedom 250 were fixed. “Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$” read one of the messages, complete with dollar signs that scream raw greed.

This was not some back alley gambling den. This was the White House, the people’s house, transformed into a pay per view arena for what many viewed as a lavish birthday celebration for the President’s 80th and a spectacle tied to America’s 250th anniversary. While everyday Americans struggle with inflation, stagnant wages, and the cost of living, the Trump inner circle appears once again to treat public institutions and high profile events as their personal ATM.

The Pattern of Entitlement

The alleged exchange did not stop at casual inquiries. Trump reportedly pressed Cormier on fighter status and betting angles, even as Cormier pushed back, stating he was not allowed to bet and later expressing being “appalled” by the questions. Cormier’s brief public post highlighted the messages before quickly deleting them, fuelling speculation about pressure from powerful figures or a desire to avoid deeper scrutiny.

For millions of working class families who tune into UFC for honest competition and escapism, the idea that the President’s son might be trying to corrupt that with insider tips for illicit gains is nauseating. This comes on the heels of broader accusations of Trump family ventures, from crypto promotions to business dealings intertwined with political power, that blur the lines between public service and private enrichment.

Average Americans see it clearly: While veterans, teachers, and small business owners scrape by, the Trumps and their circle host glitzy events at the White House and allegedly fish for angles to bet on the fix. It is not subtle. It is overt grifting, the kind that makes a mockery of “drain the swamp” rhetoric and reminds everyone why trust in institutions is at rock bottom.

Friends and Family First, Public Trust Last

This incident fits a troubling pattern. The Trump family has long faced accusations of leveraging political prominence for financial advantage. From hotel bookings by foreign dignitaries to high profile licensing deals and now, allegedly, insider sports betting tied to a government hosted event, the message to ordinary citizens is unmistakable: Rules are for thee, but not for me.

Eric Trump’s reported messages did not just seek general info. They zeroed in on specific matchups with betting implications. The dollar signs say it all. This is not patriotism; it is predation. It is the elite treating a national celebration and combat sports showcase as just another opportunity to get ahead at everyone else’s expense.

Sports fans, in particular, should be furious. UFC built its brand on raw, unscripted competition: blood, sweat, and real stakes. To have the President’s son allegedly probing whether fights at the White House were predetermined for gambling profit cheapens the entire sport and insults the athletes who risk their bodies for our entertainment.

Time for Accountability

As investigations and public backlash mount, one question looms: How many more instances of Trump family grift will Americans tolerate? From questionable business entanglements to this latest alleged attempt to turn the White House into a betting parlour, the examples pile up.

The average American, the factory worker in Ohio, the nurse in Texas, the trucker in Pennsylvania, is not asking for special treatment. They just want leaders who do not view every public platform as a personal grift opportunity. They want fairness, not favouritism. They want integrity, not insider schemes with dollar signs attached.

This latest controversy should serve as a wake up call. The Trump family’s sense of entitlement appears unchecked. If Eric Trump truly sent those messages, as the screenshots suggest, it represents a profound betrayal of public trust. Even if aspects remain disputed amid claims of fabrication, the speed with which the story spread and the willingness of some to believe it reflects deep public cynicism born from repeated examples of self serving behaviour.

The American people deserve better than a ruling class that treats the White House like a casino and high stakes sports like a rigged game for their amusement and profit. It is time to demand transparency, ethics, and an end to the overt grifting that has defined too much of this era.

Adam Coleman

1. Brian Krassenstein’s X Post (now-deleted viral thread) – The primary foundation, featuring screenshots of the alleged Eric Trump–Daniel Cormier DMs about White House UFC fights, fighter injuries, and betting implications. Shared widely on June 14, 2026.

2. Yahoo Sports / USA Today coverage – Detailed reporting on Cormier’s brief post and deletion, the exact messages (including the “$$” betting reference and “appalled” reply), and the context of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

3. BBC / Front Office Sports – Articles covering Eric Trump’s denial (calling the screenshots “completely fake” and AI-generated) alongside the initial spread of the controversy.