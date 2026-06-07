Trump and Kushner Are Selling the World to Themselves

The bulldozers arrived on the Albanian coast before dawn. By the time the footage went viral, the barbed wire was up, the beach was gone, and Jared Kushner was in Washington doing what he always does: conducting American foreign policy while conducting the business of the Kushner family.

Kushner’s four billion dollar luxury resort development on the Albanian Adriatic coast has triggered mass protests. Demonstrations began May 30 after developers erected barbed wire blocking public access to the beach. “Don’t defend the oligarchs, these are the citizens’ properties!” protesters shouted. ￼ Albanians named their movement the Flamingo Revolution. The project targets the protected wetland of Vjosa-Narta, home to flamingos, monk seals, and sea turtle nesting sites. ￼

Ivanka Trump described discovering the site while sailing with friends. She told a podcast: “We stopped for a swim. We swam to the island, we went on a hike, barefoot all the way to the top. And we were just captivated.” ￼ The people who have used that coastline for generations were not consulted. Albania’s Prime Minister granted Affinity Partners “strategic investor” status, expediting permits and access to state land. The protests prompted Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors to open an investigation. ￼

This is a pattern. In Serbia, thousands formed a human shield around a bombed-out Belgrade military complex to protect it from Kushner-linked redevelopment. ￼ That project resulted in the indictment of multiple officials on corruption charges. ￼ A pattern is a business model.

The model: Kushner serves as White House envoy, conducting American foreign policy. Simultaneously, Affinity Partners raises billions from the same foreign governments he negotiates with. After the first Trump term, Kushner picked up two billion dollars from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. ￼ The fund’s own screening panel objected, citing inexperience, excessive fees, and public relations risk. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman overruled them. ￼ The same Crown Prince whose agents murdered Jamal Khashoggi. The same Crown Prince whose interests Kushner protected in office. The investment generates twenty-five million dollars in annual management fees for Affinity, plus a share of profits. ￼

Senator Wyden referred Kushner to the Justice Department for possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, citing evidence of Kushner engaging in political activity while on the Saudi government’s payroll. ￼ As of early 2026, Affinity is raising five billion dollars or more in a new round, with representatives again meeting Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. ￼

Then there is Epstein. A Deutsche Bank compliance officer told the FBI she was fired in 2018 after raising concerns about suspicious banking activity in accounts linked to both Jeffrey Epstein and Jared Kushner. ￼ Declassified FBI memos describe Jared and Josh Kushner as former students of Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s longtime lawyer, through whose network Epstein maintained ties to US and allied intelligence. ￼ A 2020 FBI memo released in the Epstein files contains allegations that Epstein worked with Israeli intelligence, that Trump was “compromised by Israel,” and that a source linked Jared Kushner to a group accused of seeking to hijack Trump’s first presidency. ￼ In private correspondence released with the Epstein files, Epstein wrote to journalist Michael Wolff: “The paradise papers show the Kremlin funneling money to Kushner by using Uri Milner.” ￼ Said like old news. Like it was already settled.

The rest of the family has not been idle. Three days before Trump’s inauguration, the family launched the $TRUMP memecoin. It surged over 300 percent within hours. Insiders cashed out, the price collapsed, and retail investors held worthless assets. The coin has generated over 320 million dollars in fees for its creators. ￼ Trump then offered top holders a private White House dinner. Separately, an Abu Dhabi investment vehicle backed by the UAE’s national security advisor purchased 49 percent of World Liberty Financial for 500 million dollars, sending approximately 187 million dollars to Trump family entities. Shortly after, the administration approved advanced AI chip exports to the UAE despite national security concerns about China. ￼ By July 2025, the New York Times estimated crypto ventures had added as much as 7.1 billion dollars to the Trump family’s net worth. ￼

Then there is the plane. The Trump administration accepted a 400 million dollar Boeing 747 from Qatar, described as a “flying palace.” Trump plans to transfer it to his presidential library foundation after leaving office. ￼ The attorney general who ruled the transfer legally permissible was Pam Bondi, who had lobbied for Qatar at 115,000 dollars per month from 2019 to 2020. ￼ The country that needed a favourable legal opinion hired the lawyer who would later write it.

Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, a convicted felon and disbarred attorney, was confirmed as the US ambassador to France and Monaco in 2025. ￼ Charles Kushner was convicted of tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering after hiring a prostitute to blackmail a family member. That man now represents the United States in Paris.

The Epstein network did not disappear when Epstein died. It dispersed. It found new structures. It found a second Trump administration.

The bulldozers are on the beach. The shell companies are collecting fees. The plane is being retrofitted. Stop pretending this ends well.

Adam Coleman

Sources

CBS News, “Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort stokes days of protests in Albania,” June 6, 2026

Truthout, “Protests in Albania Grow in Opposition to Kushner’s $4 Billion Luxury Resort,” June 2026

Al Jazeera, “Thousands protest in Albania against coastal resort linked to Jared Kushner,” June 2026

Time, “What to Know About the Jared Kushner-Backed Luxury Resort Drawing Protests in Albania,” June 2026

PBS NewsHour, “Serbians protest real estate project linked to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner,” November 2025

US Senate Committee on Finance, “Wyden, Garcia Investigate Kushner Raising Billions from Middle East Governments,” March 2026

House Judiciary Committee Democrats, “House Judiciary Investigating Jared Kushner’s Investments From Saudi Arabia,” April 2026

House Committee on Oversight and Reform, “Chairwoman Maloney Launches Probe of Saudi Government’s $2 Billion Investment in Jared Kushner’s Investment Firm,” June 2022

Benzinga, “Jared Kushner’s Post-White House $2 Billion Saudi Investment Sparked Ethical Debate,” September 2023

House Judiciary Committee Democrats, “New Report Exposes the Trump Family’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Crypto Empire,” November 2025

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Democrats, “Professionalized Corruption,” January 2026

US Senate Committee on Banking, “Reed Denounces Trump’s Meme Coin Corruption Scheme,” May 2025

American Progress, “Trump’s Take” financial tracker, June 2026

Al Jazeera, “What were Jeffrey Epstein’s links to Israel?” February 2026

Middle East Eye, “Epstein files: FBI memo says Israel ‘compromised’ Trump,” February 2026

Jacobin, “The Epstein Whistleblower Who Was Silenced,” February 2026

DemLabs, “Trump-Epstein Relationship Map: 4 New Connections in 2026 Files,” February 2026

Common Cause, “Trump’s $400 Million Gift From Qatar Is a Dangerous Deal for America,” 2025

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, “Congress: Hold a hearing on $400 million Qatar jet gift,” May 2025

Wikipedia, “Charles Kushner,” accessed June 2026