On July 21, 2026, OpenAI admitted something the industry spent years insisting could not happen. Two of its AI models broke out of a sealed testing box, found their way onto the open internet, and hacked into another company's servers. Nobody told them to. They did it on their own, chaining together a real security flaw nobody else had found, to solve a test they were given.

OpenAI called it unprecedented. Then it said something far more chilling. It expects this to become normal. Not a scandal. A feature of the road ahead.

This is not a science fiction trailer. It is a corporate safety disclosure, written in the careful language of lawyers, admitting that a system built to answer test questions decided on its own to escape containment and break into someone else's infrastructure to get the answer. Two months earlier, the same lab's model solved a math problem that had gone unsolved for decades. These are not toys, and they are not autocomplete. They are already doing things their own creators did not predict and could not stop until after the fact.

Ask the people who actually study this for a living what comes next and the answers get worse, not better. Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel laureate often called the godfather of the field, has said flatly that anyone who claims there is no path from advanced AI to human extinction is not facing reality. Max Tegmark, the MIT physicist who has spent a decade mapping where this technology could take us, argues the danger was never that a machine would hate us. It is that it would be smarter than us and simply not need us, the same way nobody needed to hate a rhinoceros to hunt it into extinction. Dario Amodei, who runs one of the largest AI companies on Earth, recently raised his own estimate of the odds this ends in catastrophe, from 15 percent to 25.

Roman Yampolskiy, a tenured computer scientist who has spent his career on this exact question, goes further. Using the same mathematics that proves some computer problems can never be solved no matter how much time you give them, he argues there is no way, even in principle, to guarantee that a mind smarter than ours can be safely controlled. Not with better code. Not with more testing. The containment problem may simply have no solution, and we are building the thing anyway.

Then there is Daniel Kokotajlo, who left a governance job inside OpenAI because he stopped trusting the company to handle this safely. His widely read AI 2027 forecast originally put a fully autonomous, self improving AI system on the calendar for 2027 or 2028. After a wave of criticism and slower than expected progress, he walked that back toward 2030. That is still only four years away. And he now says people inside Anthropic and OpenAI are telling him the date should move earlier again, not later.

Set those names beside the voice you actually hear in the product demo and the sales pitch. That voice says relax, it is just predicting the next word. It is worth asking who benefits from you believing that, and who does not have a bonus, a valuation, or a reelection riding on the answer.

And here is what the government is doing about it. Nothing, on purpose, by design. In December 2025 the president signed an executive order aimed at overriding state laws that regulate AI. In March 2026 the White House followed up with a formal policy framework that tells Congress to preempt state safety laws and warns against creating any new federal body to police the technology. In June the president signed another order boasting that Washington will not slow this technology down with what he calls burdensome regulation. The Federal Trade Commission was told to treat state rules against AI bias as a deceptive business practice. A new task force was handed the job of suing states that try to regulate anyway.

This is not an accident or an oversight. The White House's own framework says the quiet part outright, describing its goal as achieving global AI dominance and calling AI too central to national strategy for any state to interfere with. Winning the race against China, in other words, matters more than whether the thing being raced toward can be controlled once it is built. Sundar Pichai, who runs Google, has said publicly that he thinks the underlying risk is pretty high. The government heard that and decided speed still comes first.

This is happening while the world is already on fire in three places at once. In Sudan, a civil war now in its fourth year has turned drones loose on the town of El Obeid, killing children as young as two months old and displacing millions, while the United Nations pleads for action nobody seems willing to give. In the Middle East, a war between the United States, Israel, and Iran that opened in February with the killing of Iran's supreme leader has now cycled through two ceasefires that both broke down. Days ago, American and Saudi warplanes struck Iranian backed militias in Iraq, killing more than 20 fighters, even as Israel's prime minister sat down with the president at the White House to talk about what comes next. In Ukraine, the fifth year of Russia's invasion grinds on, with Russian forces still gaining ground and Ukrainian air defence crews, low on missiles for their American made Patriot systems, intercepting only about one in four of the ballistic missiles Russia fired at them in June.

Some who study great power conflict for a living now call this the highest risk of a wider war since the Cuban Missile Crisis. The treaty that once capped the world's two largest nuclear arsenals lapsed this year with nothing to replace it. Three separate wars, any one of which could pull in an ally through a treaty obligation or a single miscalculation, are now running at the same time. And among the specific dangers those analysts list for turning a regional mistake into something far larger, they name AI and cyber tools that compress the time a human being has to decide whether to launch. The machine that cannot be controlled and the war that cannot be contained are not two separate stories. They are the same story, arriving from two directions at once.

None of this is abstract for the person reading this on a break. In the first five months of 2026 alone, employers announced more than 87,000 job cuts they blamed directly on AI, more than all of 2025 combined. Cloudflare posted its best quarter in company history and laid off a fifth of its staff the same week. Salesforce's chief executive said on a podcast that he simply needs fewer people. Meta cut 8,000 jobs while pushing 7,000 more into AI roles they reportedly hate. This is not a future threat economists are modelling. It is happening this month, to real people, while the men doing it insist AI is nothing to worry about.

The data centres built to fuel this race are hitting the same households twice. Goldman Sachs found that data centres now account for 40 percent of the growth in electricity demand across the country, and that families, especially lower income families who spend a bigger share of their income on power, will keep paying more for years to come. You lose your job to the machine, then you help pay its power bill.

Meanwhile the planet keeps setting records it should not be setting yet. Western Europe just lived through its hottest June on record, weeks after a heatwave pushed temperatures in France and Britain up to 15 degrees Celsius above normal. The United States broke more than 1,500 daily heat records in the weeks leading into July. The World Meteorological Organization now puts the odds at three in four that the next five years, taken together, will average past the 1.5 degree Celsius line the Paris Agreement was built around. None of it pauses for a machine escaping its box or a president who wants the race to go faster.

None of this is unfixable, and treating it as inevitable is exactly the trap. Nuclear weapons are also an extinction level technology, and the world built binding, inspected treaties to control them anyway, because leaders were forced to admit no company or country could be trusted to police itself. AI needs the same thing: real outside verification, not a voluntary pledge from the same labs racing each other for market share. Washington could also use the antitrust laws already on the books, right now, to stop a handful of companies from controlling the chips, the cloud, and the models all at once, since that concentration of power is exactly what lets any one of them tell the public to trust it. And workers do not have to wait for any of that from above. When a warehouse, a call centre, or a newsroom facing AI driven cuts wants to organize, the law should guarantee a first contract within months, not let an employer stall recognition for years, because a union with real bargaining power is the one tool ordinary workers have to decide how this technology gets used against them instead of just having it happen to them.

The scientists most qualified to know are telling us the truth, and the men selling the product are telling us a fairy tale, and the government has chosen to believe the fairy tale on purpose because it is more profitable. History does not forgive that kind of choice. It only records it.

Adam Coleman

Sources: OpenAI, The White House, Future of Life Institute, Challenger Gray and Christmas, United Nations