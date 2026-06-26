On September 25, 2025, Donald Trump signed a document called National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, officially titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” The name sounds reasonable. The contents are not.

Buried inside this memorandum is a list of ideological positions the Trump administration has decided are indicators of terrorism. Anti-Americanism. Anti-Christianity. Extremism on race and gender. And one more: anti-capitalism.

Read that again slowly.

The federal government of the United States has now officially classified opposition to capitalism as a marker of domestic terrorism. Not plotting a bomb. Not stockpiling weapons. Opposing a system that pays your boss ten times what it pays you is now a potential terrorism indicator in the eyes of the FBI, the IRS, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The Brennan Centre for Justice, one of the country’s most respected civil liberties organisations, reviewed the memorandum and stated plainly that the breadth of NSPM-7’s language easily encompasses everyone from labour organizers and socialists to those who criticize Christianity, pro-immigration groups, and racial justice activists.

Labour organizers. That means you. Anyone who has ever tried to sign union cards, walked a picket line, organised a slowdown, or filed a grievance against a boss who underpaid you for a decade. All of it fits neatly inside the terrorism language Trump just signed into law.

This is not an accident.

The machinery they built to enforce it is the most frightening part. The Trump administration’s fiscal 2027 FBI budget request revealed the creation of an “NSPM-7 Joint Mission Centre” composed of staff from ten government agencies with counterterrorism and criminal analytical expertise, charged with proactively identifying networks and prosecuting domestic terrorist and related criminal actors.

Ten agencies. Counterterrorism tools. Pointed at people who want higher wages.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted publicly the day NSPM-7 was released, writing: “Our citizens are being attacked by organized violence, and it’s being paid for by other people. So what we are going to do is FOLLOW THE MONEY.” Treasury will be the lead agency on this campaign, using the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence to trace funding streams of target organizations.

Your union’s strike fund. Your dues. The nonprofit that helped organise your workplace. The advocacy group your local donated to. All of it is now a legitimate target for federal terrorism financing investigators.

NSPM-7 tasks the Secretary of the Treasury and IRS Commissioner with identifying and disrupting financial networks that support domestic terrorism, and the FBI was instructed to compile a list of groups whose activities may meet the statutory definition of domestic terrorism and deliver that list to the Deputy Attorney General.

There is a list being built right now. Your organisation may already be on it.

Among the federal crimes prosecutors are now directed to prioritize is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the RICO statute, alongside material support for terrorism statutes.

RICO. The law used against the Gambino crime family. Against drug cartels. Now being sharpened as a potential weapon against a union drive.

Critics have compared NSPM-7 to COINTELPRO, the counterintelligence program that between 1956 and 1971 surveilled, investigated, and terrorised activists and unions, especially those led by Black, Indigenous, and Latinx people. That program destroyed careers, planted informants, sabotaged organisations, and in some cases contributed to the deaths of organizers. NSPM-7 is COINTELPRO with a budget request and ten federal agencies and a tip line with cash rewards.

Historical precedent is damning. In Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Germany, dissent was framed as a threat to public order. Independent labour unions, socialist groups, and leftist intellectuals were cast as existential dangers. Mussolini dissolved unions and banned strikes to maintain “stability.” This is not hyperbole. This is the template.

On the very day NSPM-7 was released, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the Open Society Foundations, which has been a political target of the far-right. The timing was not coincidental. The machine was switched on and pointed immediately at ideological enemies of the ruling class.

The memorandum does not mention January 6th. It does not mention the white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo. The events it lists are obviously cherry-picked to highlight what the administration believes to be left-wing violence, while excluding high-profile examples of political violence that do not comport with its storyline.

This is a one-directional gun. It points left. It points at labour. It points at anyone who has ever argued that working people deserve a bigger share of what they produce.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna described NSPM-7 as “one of Trump’s most dangerous power grabs yet,” and stated: “The goal is to silence people and groups by threatening retaliation.”

The memorandum’s “pre-crime” framework directs agencies to identify, monitor, and disrupt individuals and organizations before they commit violent acts, on the basis of perceived risk or ideological affiliation. It authorises surveillance and prosecution not for what individuals have done, but for what they might do.

You do not have to do anything wrong. You have to hold the wrong opinions.

The oligarchs who fund the Republican Party do not fear actual terrorism. They fear organised workers. They fear what happens when people who have been robbed blind for fifty years decide collectively that they have had enough and that they are going to do something about it together. They fear unions not because unions plant bombs but because unions work. Unions won the eight hour day, the weekend, the minimum wage, child labour protections, workplace safety standards, and health benefits. Every comfort in your working life that was not given to you out of the generosity of your employer’s heart came from collective action that someone in power called dangerous and subversive and now, apparently, terroristic.

NSPM-7 is not a counterterrorism document. It is a class war document. It is the formal notification, signed and published in the Federal Register, that the state is now openly on the side of capital against labour. It is the legal infrastructure to surveil, bankrupt, prosecute, and destroy any organised resistance to economic power before that resistance can win.

They are not afraid of violence. They are afraid of your solidarity.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

1. Brennan Centre for Justice, Trump’s Orders Targeting Anti-Fascism Aim to Criminalize Opposition, 2025

2. North American Congress on Latin America, State Terror Seeks to Dismantle the Gains of Collective Struggle, 2026

3. Charity and Security Network, Summary and Commentary, Presidential Memorandum on Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence, 2025

4. Truthout, National Security Directive Declares War on Those Who Don’t Support Trump Agenda, 2025

5. Amherst Student, NSPM-7: Redefining Extremism, 2025