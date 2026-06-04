I am looking at two emails. They are sitting in a government archive. They are labelled DOJ 9 and DOJ 11. They were buried inside 3.5 million pages of documents released by the United States Department of Justice in January 2026 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. They have been available for public inspection since the end of that month. And the mainstream media, with very few exceptions, has chosen to look the other way.

I am not going to look the other way.

The first email, dated January 6, 2003, is from a man named Edward Jay Epstein. He is sending it to Ghislaine Maxwell. You know who Ghislaine Maxwell is. She is the woman currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for sex trafficking children on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein. The subject line of the email reads: “Shadow Commission Invitation.” The body of the message is brief. “Any interest in being on the Shadow Commission on 9/11. The membership list is secret.”

The second email, document EFTA00578730, is Maxwell’s reply. She declines. She says she cannot be on the shadow commission. And that, as far as the public record goes, is where the thread ends.

But nothing about this is where it ends.

Who Was Edward Jay Epstein?

Let us be precise. Edward Jay Epstein the journalist is not Jeffrey Epstein the trafficker. They share a surname and nothing else, except, apparently, a social circle.

Edward Jay Epstein received a PhD from Harvard and studied government at Cornell, where as an undergraduate he was the only person to interview most members of the Warren Commission and its staff, lawyers, and investigators. ￼ In 1966 he published Inquest: The Warren Commission and the Establishment of Truth, an early and influential critique of the official investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He accepted that Lee Harvey Oswald pulled the trigger but was not convinced by the single-bullet theory, and believed evidence pointed to more than one gunman. ￼

That was not a fringe position. The New Yorker called Inquest “the single greatest contribution to the criticism of the Warren Report.” The New York Times said it was “the first book to throw open the question, in the minds of thinking people, of the findings of the Warren Commission.”

Epstein was an American investigative journalist and political science professor who taught at Harvard, UCLA, and MIT. He wrote books on the Kennedy assassination, the diamond industry, CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton, the Nixon administration’s use of drug policy to create a secret police apparatus, and in 2017 a controversial book arguing that Edward Snowden was a Russian asset. ￼ He was not a crank. He was a credentialed, Ivy League-trained intellectual with decades of access to the highest levels of American intelligence and power.

He died on January 9, 2024, at the age of 88. ￼

He cannot answer questions. He will never answer questions.

The Shadow Commission Was Real

A February 2003 archive of Edward Jay Epstein’s website, the closest available version to the date the invitation was sent, shows a list of priorities for the “Shadow Commission on 9-11-2001” to investigate issues including government and security failures. ￼

This was not a metaphor. This was not a joke. This was an actual proposed parallel investigation into the September 11 attacks, organised by a Harvard-trained investigative journalist with deep CIA contacts, with a secret membership list, in January 2003 — just as the official 9/11 Commission was getting underway.

The official commission, the one most people have heard of, was established in November 2002. It was chaired by former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean. It was staffed by government insiders. It produced a final report in July 2004 that has been disputed, challenged, and partially contradicted by its own members ever since.

A man who had spent his entire career questioning the official story of the Kennedy assassination looked at the 9/11 Commission and decided he needed to build his own. With a secret membership list. And one of the people he wanted on it was Ghislaine Maxwell.

Think carefully about who Ghislaine Maxwell is. She is not a structural engineer. She is not a national security professional. She is not an American. She is the British-born daughter of a man who was, by most credible accounts, one of the most significant intelligence assets of the twentieth century.

Robert Maxwell’s Shadow

Her father Robert Maxwell was born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch in Czechoslovakia in 1923. He was allegedly a triple agent for MI6, Mossad, and the KGB. He sold spyware-laced software to foreign governments, mingled with global leaders, and stole hundreds of millions from employee pension funds. ￼

The most consequential intelligence relationship Maxwell developed was with Israeli intelligence — specifically Mossad. Intelligence agencies, working with or alongside Israeli intelligence, stole the PROMIS software, inserted a backdoor into it, and then sold the modified version to intelligence agencies, banks, and governments around the world. Robert Maxwell was identified by multiple sources — including former Mossad officer Ari Ben-Menashe, who testified and wrote about this at length — as a key salesman and distributor for the modified PROMIS software. His publishing empire gave him legitimate, welcomed access to governments, intelligence agencies, and academic institutions worldwide. ￼

After Robert Maxwell’s death in November 1991, found floating near his yacht off the Canary Islands, an Israeli state funeral was held attended by intelligence figures and senior political leadership. Former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir declared that Maxwell “has done more for Israel than can today be said.” ￼

Those words were not eulogy boilerplate. They were a statement of classified fact.

Ghislaine Maxwell grew up in that world. She was raised inside a family where intelligence, power, and secrecy were the ambient atmosphere. When Robert Maxwell died, she moved to New York and attached herself to Jeffrey Epstein. The transition was seamless because the architecture was identical. A network of compromised elites. A structure designed to collect information. A membership list that is secret.

The Second Email

There is another document in the archive. The files contain an email inviting Ghislaine Maxwell to a secret Shadow Commission on 9/11 and another, dated just one week after the attacks, asking her a chilling question: “Where is the real pilot?” ￼

This communication, dated September 18, 2001, was between former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Ghislaine Maxwell. The message includes the phrase “Where is the real pilot?” The nature of the correspondence is extremely ambiguous due to the nature of the release. ￼ A separate email in the same chain discusses Maxwell landing in Santa Monica on a helicopter.

Seven words. Sent one week after the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Sent to a woman whose father ran intelligence assets for three governments simultaneously. Asking about a pilot.

Questioning anything about 9/11 has become professionally radioactive in mainstream media. It does not matter if you are asking legitimate questions based on documentary evidence. Touch that topic and you risk being labelled a conspiracy theorist and losing access to sources, advertisers, and credibility. ￼

That is not journalism. That is institutional self-censorship dressed up as editorial standards.

What the Government Released. And What It Did Not.

The Department of Justice published over 3.5 million pages responsive to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Trump on November 19, 2025. More than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images were included in the January 30, 2026 release. The files were collected from five primary sources including the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Maxwell, New York cases investigating Epstein’s death, the Florida case investigating a former butler of Epstein, multiple FBI investigations, and the Office of Inspector General investigation into Epstein’s death. ￼

The House voted 427 to 1 to pass the bill to release the Epstein files. The Senate passed it by unanimous consent. The legislation explicitly prohibits withholding documents based on embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity. ￼

Of the millions of pages reviewed under the Act, approximately 2.5 million pages were withheld. ￼

2.5 million pages. Withheld. Under a law that explicitly bars withholding on grounds of political sensitivity.

A bipartisan group of senators called for an audit of the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files, saying the DOJ had violated the law. “It’s outrageous that the DOJ has illegally withheld over 1 million documents from the public,” said one member of Congress. ￼

The same government that ran a compromised investigation into 9/11. The same government that gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal in 2008. The same government whose officials are photographed in Epstein’s properties, whose names appear in his flight logs, whose photographs appeared on the walls of his home. That government is now deciding which 2.5 million pages you are not allowed to see.

The Pattern Is the Evidence

The January 2026 release of DOJ files contained more than 100 emails to, from, or referencing Edward Jay Epstein across his years of contact with Jeffrey Epstein. Edward Jay Epstein also noted photographs of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed displayed on the walls of Jeffrey Epstein’s home. ￼

A Harvard PhD who spent his life documenting how governments lie to their citizens. A convicted trafficker who served as a procurement and blackmail operation for the world’s most powerful men. Photographs of Gulf monarchs on the walls. A secret commission investigating the worst attack on American soil in modern history. A membership list that will apparently never be made public.

The Warren Commission told us one man, acting alone, changed the course of history. The 9/11 Commission told us 19 men with box cutters and a fanatical ideology did the same. And in both cases, the people asking the hardest questions about those official stories ended up in the same social networks, the same correspondence chains, the same rooms as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a 2019 article published in Air Mail, Edward Jay Epstein recounted first meeting Jeffrey Epstein at a party in 1987 and then having tea with him the following Thursday. He wrote that financier Jimmy Goldsmith warned him to be careful with Epstein, advice he said he stupidly did not immediately heed. ￼

Jimmy Goldsmith warned him. He didn’t listen. He eventually ended up inviting Jeffrey Epstein’s chief handler to a secret commission investigating the most consequential event of the twenty-first century.

I do not know what the Shadow Commission found. I do not know who else was on it. I do not know what those words “Where is the real pilot?” mean in full context. Neither do you. Neither does anyone in the mainstream press who should be asking these questions and isn’t.

What I know is this. The documents exist. The emails are real. The document numbers are EFTA00578730 and EFTA00580430. You can look them up yourself.

The membership list was secret.

Some things stay secret because they are classified.

Others stay secret because the people who could reveal them are dead, imprisoned, or very carefully silent.

And the rest of us are left reading emails from twenty years ago, trying to understand what we were never supposed to know.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Epstein, Edward Jay. Inquest: The Warren Commission and the Establishment of Truth. Viking Press, 1966.

Epstein, Edward Jay. Legend: The Secret World of Lee Harvey Oswald. Reader’s Digest Press, 1978.

Epstein, Edward Jay. Deception: The Invisible War Between the KGB and the CIA. Simon and Schuster, 1989.

Epstein, Edward Jay. “My Tea with Jeffrey Epstein.” Air Mail, 2019.

Ben-Menashe, Ari. Profits of War: Inside the Secret U.S.-Israeli Arms Network. Sheridan Square Press, 1992.

Davies, Russell. Foreign Body: The Secret Life of Robert Maxwell. Bloomsbury, 1995.

United States Department of Justice. Epstein Files Transparency Act Document Release. January 30, 2026. File identifiers EFTA00578730 and EFTA00580430.

United States House of Representatives. Epstein Files Transparency Act, H.R.4405, 119th Congress. Passed November 18, 2025. Signed into law November 19, 2025.

Britannica. “What Is the Epstein Files Transparency Act?” April 2026.

CNBC. “Epstein Files: DOJ Says One Million New Documents Found.” December 24, 2025.

JURIST. “Trump Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act into Law.” November 20, 2025.

United States Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs. “Department of Justice Publishes 3.5 Million Responsive Pages in Compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.” February 1, 2026.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. “Edward Jay Epstein Oral History.” April 14, 2004.

Times of Israel. “The Maxwells: Scandal, Conspiracy and More Than a Few Days in Court.” July 4, 2020.

WION News. “Epstein Files Reveal Ghislaine Maxwell’s Invitation to Secret Shadow Commission on 9/11.” February 2026.

International Business Times UK. “Why Major News Outlets Are Ignoring Two Explosive Emails From the Epstein Document Dump.” February 14, 2026.

Variety. “Hall of Mirrors: Edward Jay Epstein Documentary.” October 2017.

Misbar Fact Check. “Did the Epstein Files Reveal Plans of the 9/11 Attacks?” February 21, 2026.

CBS News. “The Most Viral Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theories, Debunked.” February 28, 2026.

NPR. “With Few Epstein Files Released, Conspiracy Theories Flourish and Questions Remain.” January 2, 2026.