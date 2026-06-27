I was a union rep. I know what the word sounds like when it is used as a weapon.

Every time workers at a bargaining table asked for something that would materially improve their lives, the script appeared right on cue. The wages you are demanding will destroy the company. The benefits you are asking for will make us uncompetitive. The sick days, the dental plan, the pension, the overtime protections. Every one of them came back branded the same way. Radical. Unreasonable. Dangerous.

Sometimes the word was more direct. Socialist. On a few memorable occasions, communist.

I learned early that the label was not a response to the demand. It was a substitute for one. If you can make workers afraid of a word, they never get around to asking whether the demand was legitimate.

Donald Trump is running the same play on a national scale and he is not even pretending to be subtle about it.

Zohran Mamdani won the New York City Democratic primary in June 2025, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo. He won the general election in November. He took office as mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026. Trump called him a "communist," a "100 percent Communist Lunatic," threatened to arrest him, threatened to cut federal funds to the city, and suggested he might be deported. In the weeks leading up to the election, Trump told New Yorkers they "had no choice" but to vote for Cuomo.

More than 545,000 New York City voters rejected that instruction and chose Mamdani instead.

His platform promised to lower the cost of living, freeze rents in stabilized units, expand public transit, build affordable housing, provide free childcare, and raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for it. Trump called it communism. The voters called it relief.

This week, Mamdani's endorsed candidates swept Democratic congressional primaries across New York City. The script is not working.

It has never been about the word. It has always been about what the word protects.

Let me take you back to 1965.

In 1965, the top federal marginal income tax rate in the United States was 70 percent. Under President Eisenhower, a Republican, it had been 91 percent. Corporate taxes were substantially higher than they are today. Union membership covered roughly 30 percent of the American workforce.

This was also the era in which the American middle class was the broadest and most economically powerful in the country's history. A single factory income supported a mortgage, a car, a family, college for the children, and a retirement. No second job. No catastrophic medical debt. No crowdfunding campaign to cover a surgery. Life expectancy was rising. Homeownership was expanding. The economy was growing at rates current Americans have not seen in their lifetimes.

The rich were still rich. Investment still happened. What collapsed was not the economy. What collapsed, starting in the 1980s, was the arrangement. Tax rates on high incomes began their long slide downward. Union density followed. Corporate power expanded into the space that democratic institutions had previously occupied.

The supply side promise was that wealth liberated at the top would flow down. Forty years of data says otherwise.

The top marginal rate today sits at 37 percent. Corporate tax rates have been slashed repeatedly since the Reagan era. The national debt stands above 36 trillion dollars. Annual deficits run near 1.8 trillion dollars. Approximately 87 million Americans lack dental coverage. Tens of millions have no health insurance or insurance so inadequate it functions as none. A majority of Americans cannot cover a 400 dollar emergency from their savings. Life expectancy in the United States has declined relative to every comparable nation on earth.

This is what low taxes on high wealth actually produce. Not prosperity. Extraction.

Now look at the countries Trump's allies need you to fear.

Finland has a top marginal income tax rate approaching 57 percent. Universal healthcare. Free university tuition. A comprehensive public pension. Finland has ranked as the happiest country on earth for the past seven consecutive years in international surveys. Businesses invest in Finland. The wealthy live in Finland. The economy functions.

Sweden taxes top earners above 52 percent. It is the country that built Spotify, H&M, IKEA, Ericsson, and Volvo. Those companies did not relocate. They built global operations while their home country maintained universal healthcare, heavily subsidized higher education, and one of the strongest social safety nets in the world. Investment flowed into Sweden. It continues to flow.

Denmark operates a top marginal rate close to 56 percent with free healthcare and free university for every Dane. Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that produces Ozempic and holds a commanding position in the global diabetes market, became for a period the most valuable company in Europe by market capitalization while operating under that tax system. The investment did not flee the country. It grew inside it.

Norway is the example Trump's critics most often reach for and the one his supporters most often complicate. They are not entirely wrong to complicate it. When Norway raised its annual wealth tax on net assets to 1.1 percent in recent years, a number of very wealthy individuals, roughly 80 to 100 over a two year period, did relocate to Switzerland. The right wing press treated this as proof that taxing the rich is impossible.

What they omitted was the Norwegian state secretary's response: that Norwegian citizens receive free education, universal healthcare, national infrastructure, subsidized childcare, and a robust social safety net, and that those who succeed within that system are asked to contribute accordingly. Most wealthy Norwegians stayed. Nicolai Tangen, the head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, said publicly that he pays his taxes with pleasure and receives a great deal in return.

The lesson from Norway is not that taxing wealth is impossible. It is that a net wealth tax on liquid assets requires coordinated international design to prevent legal arbitrage across borders. That is a design problem. It is not a proof of concept problem.

High income taxes, the far broader and more proven mechanism, have not produced the capital flight the right predicts. Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Canada all demonstrate this every single day.

Canada, where I live and write, combines federal and provincial top marginal rates exceeding 50 percent in most major provinces. Canada has universal healthcare through the public Medicare system, the Canada Pension Plan, employment insurance, and subsidized childcare now being implemented federally. Bay Street still operates. Toronto remains one of the most competitive cities in the world for foreign direct investment. Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary have not been abandoned by capital or by the wealthy.

The argument that taxing the rich drives out investment is not supported by a single major economy that has sustained high income taxes at scale.

It is a threat, not a finding. I heard the same threat at every bargaining table I ever sat at.

Here is what the numbers actually support for the United States.

The federal government currently spends roughly 1.8 trillion dollars more per year than it collects in revenue. That gap is not a mystery. It is the arithmetic result of four decades of tax policy concentrated in favour of the top of the income distribution. Rebuilding that revenue base is not radical. It is repair.

Restoring a 70 percent top marginal rate on individual income above one million dollars would generate approximately 150 to 200 billion dollars annually. A 25 percent corporate minimum tax with genuine enforcement against offshore profit shifting, consistent with the frameworks the OECD has developed, would recover another 200 to 300 billion. A financial transaction tax of 0.1 percent on stock and derivative trades, identical to what the United Kingdom has operated for decades without destroying its financial sector, would yield 100 to 150 billion more.

Closing the carried interest exemption, ending the mechanism by which inherited assets escape capital gains taxes entirely, and eliminating the most egregious forms of legal avoidance available only to very high income filers would recover another 100 to 150 billion annually.

A 15 percent reduction in Pentagon procurement and administrative overhead, touching none of the operational military, frees another 125 billion. Ending direct federal subsidies to fossil fuel companies, agribusiness conglomerates, and pharmaceutical manufacturers recovers another 50 to 100 billion.

Conservative total: approximately one trillion dollars in new annual fiscal capacity. The deficit closes. The debt begins to decline. That same trillion, reinvested in the people who produced the wealth in the first place, funds the following.

Universal healthcare on the single payer model used by Canada, the United Kingdom, and every other wealthy democracy does not cost what it appears to cost on first reading. Independent economic modelling consistently finds that eliminating private insurance administrative overhead, negotiating pharmaceutical prices at government scale, and removing the waste baked into the current system reduces total national health spending by two to four trillion dollars over a decade. The federal expenditure is largely offset by redirecting the premiums, copays, and employer contributions currently flowing to private insurers. Universal healthcare is a reallocation of existing money. What disappears is the profit extraction layer.

Universal dental and vision coverage integrated into a national health program costs approximately 100 billion dollars per year. The downstream cost of not providing it, in untreated infection, preventable blindness, emergency room visits, and lost productivity, exceeds that number. Sixty-eight million Americans currently carry no dental coverage. Twenty-six million carry no vision coverage. These are not statistics. They are people in pain who cannot afford to address it.

Tuition free public university and community college, the model operating in Germany and across the Nordic countries, costs an estimated 79 billion dollars per year federally. The return in lifetime tax contributions, workforce productivity, and reduced reliance on social supports has been documented consistently across every country that has implemented it. The alternative is what the United States currently has: 1.7 trillion dollars in student debt that functions not as an investment in a productive workforce but as a toll on the possibility of a middle class life.

Universal early childhood education and publicly funded childcare, operating in France, Germany, and Canada, costs approximately 150 billion dollars per year. For every dollar invested, economists consistently return estimates of two to four dollars in measurable economic gain, primarily through full workforce participation for parents and the documented long-term developmental outcomes for children.

Expanding Social Security by raising the average benefit by 20 percent and removing the payroll tax income cap so that high earners contribute on their full income, rather than stopping at approximately 168,600 dollars, would both increase benefits and extend the program's solvency simultaneously. The cost of a meaningful benefit increase is approximately 200 to 300 billion dollars per year. Senior poverty, one of the most concentrated and severe forms of poverty in the United States, would largely end.

Twelve weeks of federally guaranteed paid family leave, structured as a payroll insurance program on the Canadian employment insurance model, would cost the federal government approximately 30 billion dollars annually after contributions. The United States remains one of the only wealthy democracies on earth with no federally mandated paid parental leave of any kind.

A national social housing construction program and enforceable rental protections, modelled on approaches operating in Austria and across Scandinavia, would cost between 50 and 100 billion dollars per year, with significant offset from reduced emergency housing, shelter, and homelessness expenditure downstream.

A guaranteed minimum income floor, designed to ensure no American falls below the federal poverty line and interacts efficiently with existing programs, would cost between 100 and 200 billion dollars depending on design and scope.

Put it together. The annual deficit closes. The debt begins to come down. No American lives below poverty. Healthcare, dental, vision, housing, education, retirement, childcare, parental leave: every one of these becomes part of the basic infrastructure of a functioning society rather than a privilege distributed along income lines.

This is not communism. It is not even socialism in any meaning that term carries in serious political or economic theory.

It is social democracy. It is what most of the wealthy democratic world has operated, in various combinations, for the better part of eighty years. It is what the United States operated, in partial and imperfect form, during the most broadly prosperous era of its own history, when the top marginal rate was 91 percent under a Republican president and the middle class was the most powerful economic force the country had ever produced.

When I was at those tables, the company's position was always the same. We cannot afford what you are asking for. Every time we were able to open the books, the money was there. It had been distributed upward before anyone could negotiate over it.

The American working class has been sitting at that table for forty years.

The other side keeps telling them the books are closed.

They are not closed. They have been hidden.

Open them.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

OECD Revenue Statistics and Tax Policy Studies 2024

Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, The Triumph of Injustice: How the Rich Dodge Taxes and How to Make Them Pay, Norton 2019

Political Economy Research Institute, Medicare for All: An Analysis of Key Issues, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Statistics Norway, National Accounts and Government Finance Statistics 2024

Congressional Budget Office, The Budget and Economic Outlook 2025 to 2035