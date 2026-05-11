The illusion of global stability is dying.

What the public still sees as separate wars and isolated crises is rapidly merging into something far more dangerous. By May 2026, the planet is sliding into a permanent state of interconnected conflict where economic collapse, cyber warfare, energy shortages, political extremism, artificial intelligence, food insecurity, and military escalation are now feeding each other in real time.

This is no longer about one war.

It is about a system breaking apart.

The war in Ukraine continues draining Europe and Russia alike. What began as a territorial invasion has evolved into a brutal industrial attrition war involving NATO intelligence systems, Western weapons manufacturing, drone warfare, cyber operations, sanctions, and economic sabotage. Russia continues receiving support from Iran and North Korea while Ukraine remains heavily dependent on the United States, Britain, Germany, Poland, France, and other NATO aligned states.

Neither side can fully win.

Neither side can afford to lose.

That creates the most dangerous condition possible. Endless escalation.

Meanwhile, the Middle East is approaching ignition point.

The Israel Gaza war no longer exists in isolation. It has expanded into a wider regional confrontation involving Hezbollah, Iran, Yemen’s Houthi movement, Syria, Iraq based militias, American naval forces, and Gulf state alliances. Every missile strike now risks pulling another country into direct conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the most fragile points in the global economy. Massive portions of the world’s oil supply still move through that narrow corridor. Even small disruptions now trigger spikes in fuel prices, shipping insurance, and global inflation.

Ordinary people thousands of kilometres away are already paying for these conflicts through rising grocery bills, housing costs, transportation prices, and economic instability.

Most do not even realize why.

The Red Sea crisis has made things worse. Commercial shipping routes remain under threat as attacks linked to regional proxy wars continue disrupting one of the most important trade arteries on Earth. Western military coalitions continue operating in the region while Iran maintains indirect influence through allied groups.

At the same time, Africa is quietly collapsing into multiple overlapping wars that receive only a fraction of the media attention they deserve.

Sudan has descended into a catastrophic civil war involving the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Foreign governments and outside networks continue backing rival factions while millions face displacement, starvation, and societal collapse.

Across the Sahel region, military juntas and extremist insurgencies are transforming entire countries into permanent conflict zones. Western influence is shrinking rapidly while Russian linked military structures expand deeper into Africa.

The Democratic Republic of Congo remains trapped in one of the deadliest long term conflicts on the planet as armed groups and regional powers compete for territory and mineral wealth critical to modern technology industries.

These wars are not disconnected from the rest of the world.

The minerals extracted from conflict regions help power smartphones, batteries, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and military technology used by the same nations publicly condemning instability abroad.

Asia is becoming increasingly unstable as well.

China continues applying military pressure around Taiwan and the South China Sea while the United States strengthens military coordination with Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines. What makes Taiwan so dangerous is not only geography.

It is technology.

Taiwan sits at the centre of the advanced semiconductor industry that powers the modern global economy. A major conflict there would likely trigger economic chaos beyond anything seen during the pandemic.

At the same time, Pakistan faces growing internal instability while balancing relationships with China, Iran, and the wider Islamic world. India continues major military expansion while tensions over Kashmir remain unresolved between two nuclear armed states.

Every major power now appears to be preparing for a future nobody wants to openly describe.

A world where permanent instability becomes normal.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating this transformation. Governments are rapidly integrating AI into military planning, surveillance, cyber operations, intelligence gathering, propaganda systems, and autonomous weapons research. The speed of modern warfare is increasing faster than political systems can adapt.

This creates enormous danger.

Human beings are still making emotional and political decisions while machines increasingly control the speed at which those decisions unfold.

At the same time, populations across Western nations are becoming poorer, angrier, and more polarized. Housing has become unaffordable for millions. Debt is exploding. Trust in governments, media, corporations, and institutions continues collapsing.

History shows that periods of economic desperation and institutional distrust often create fertile ground for nationalism, extremism, civil unrest, and authoritarian expansion.

That pattern is now appearing across multiple continents simultaneously.

The terrifying reality is that the world may already be inside the early stages of a global systemic conflict without fully recognizing it yet. Unlike the world wars of the twentieth century, this new conflict does not begin with one dramatic declaration.

It spreads slowly through sanctions, proxy wars, cyber attacks, information warfare, economic pressure, resource competition, political destabilization, and regional escalations until eventually the distinction between war and peace disappears altogether.

Most people are still psychologically living in the stability of the early 2000s.

Governments and intelligence agencies are increasingly preparing for something far darker.

S2 Underground Intelligence

Adam Coleman

Sources:

International Crisis Group

Council on Foreign Relations

Reuters

Al Jazeera

The Guardian

ACLED Conflict Watchlist 2026

Defcon Global Conflict Tracker

CIDOB Global Outlook 2026

The New Humanitarian

ReliefWeb

Various open source intelligence assessments and geopolitical monitoring systems available up to May 10, 2026.