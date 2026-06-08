There is a version of this story where the diplomats are close to a deal and the fires are manageable. That version is a lie. The planet is running simultaneous active wars, the largest superpower on earth is suppressing its own citizens with riot police and detention centres while openly musing about cancelling its own elections, and the global economy is being strangled by the closure of a waterway carrying twenty percent of the world’s oil. These are not separate stories. They are one story. It is the story of a world system that stopped managing crises and started producing them.

Here is where it stands!

THE IRAN WAR AND THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, killing its Supreme Leader and triggering what is now formally designated the 2026 Iran War, an extension of the June 2025 Twelve Day War in which American bunker buster bombs had already struck Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which twenty percent of the world’s daily oil supply passes, and launched missile and drone strikes against American military bases across six Gulf states. Hezbollah struck a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus on March 2nd. A Pakistan brokered ceasefire on April 8th immediately frayed. Iran demanded transit fees from ships. On June 5th, the US shot down four Iranian drones and struck radar sites on Qeshm Island. The ceasefire exists on paper. Iran estimates war damages at two hundred and seventy billion US dollars. Goldman Sachs puts US recession probability at twenty five percent. Polymarket puts it at thirty five percent by year end. The war nobody formally declared is the engine behind every price increase North Americans are experiencing right now at the pump and in the grocery aisle. The likely outcome is a partial settlement both sides brand as victory, leaving Iran’s nuclear programme damaged but intact and the IRGC untouched.

UKRAINE

Four years in, Russian forces lost a net ninety three square miles of Ukrainian territory in the four weeks ending June 3, 2026, per Institute for the Study of War data. Ukraine struck Saint Petersburg twice during Russia’s own international economic forum week, demonstrating that Russia cannot protect its major cities even during high profile international events. Russia’s total estimated combat losses since February 2022 stand at one million three hundred and seventy three thousand personnel. Sixty two percent of Russians now support peace negotiations. Sixty one percent of Ukrainians support territorial compromise. No talks exist. The Kremlin rejects any settlement short of its original war aims. The assessment is a frozen conflict on the Korean armistice model: no formal peace, a de facto line, and an unresolved dispute defining European security for a generation.

GAZA

At least seventy two thousand nine hundred and fifty six people have been killed since October 7, 2023, including twenty thousand one hundred and seventy nine confirmed children and four hundred and sixty three people who died of starvation. A ceasefire took effect October 10, 2025. Israeli forces have killed at least nine hundred and forty seven Palestinians since it began. Israeli bombardment struck a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City on June 6, 2026. Egyptian mediators began renewed talks with Hamas in Cairo on June 7th. Hamas said it will not disarm. Israel and the United States have made disarmament a precondition for any permanent arrangement. There is no realistic political pathway to a Palestinian state under the current Israeli coalition. This ceasefire will not become a peace agreement.

SUDAN

Sudan’s civil war has killed an estimated one hundred and fifty thousand to four hundred thousand people since April 2023. Twenty five million face famine. Four million children are acutely malnourished at United Nations emergency threshold levels. The RSF committed mass killings in Darfur that international observers have called a genocide. Trump pledged to personally intervene. Nothing happened. The Iran war consumed the administration’s foreign policy attention entirely. A new Blue Nile campaign opened in early 2026, with RSF forces attacking from South Sudan. The country is breaking apart while the world looks elsewhere.

DRC, MYANMAR, HAITI, AND THE SAHEL

In eastern Congo, the M23 rebel movement backed by Rwanda is fighting for control of the world’s largest cobalt and coltan deposits, the minerals inside every electric vehicle battery and smartphone. M23 struck the Congolese military’s airbase in Kisangani with drones in May 2026, far inside national territory. An American firm signed a cobalt extraction agreement with a Congolese state company the same week. Your phone’s battery has a body count. In Myanmar, the military junta controls only twenty one percent of its own territory, sustaining itself through Chinese patronage while running sham elections and remaining the world’s top opium producer. It will not collapse and it will not prevail. Myanmar is fragmenting. In Haiti, six point four million people, more than half the population, need emergency humanitarian assistance in 2026. Criminal groups killed four thousand three hundred and eighty four people in nine months of 2025, committed thirteen massacres, and carried out over one thousand documented sexual assaults. American funding cuts eliminated healthcare access for seven hundred and fifty thousand women and girls. There have been no presidential elections in a decade. Across the Sahel, jihadist networks linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State are merging into a single regional conflict spreading toward coastal West Africa, with Russian Wagner successor forces filling every vacuum left by expelled French troops.

THE UNITED STATES: ELECTIONS, UNREST, AND AN ADMINISTRATION AT WAR WITH DEMOCRACY ITSELF

Since January 2025, Trump has deployed the National Guard and active duty military to six American cities to suppress protests and support ICE operations, including seven hundred Marines to Los Angeles without the California governor’s consent, the first forced federalisation since 1965. DOGE workforce cuts pushed Black unemployment to 8.2 percent by November 2025. At Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention centre, sustained riots through late May and early June 2026 saw protesters in gas masks clashing with agents deploying tear gas, batons, and mounted police. S2 Underground documented the clashes in real time through its May 28 through June 5 intelligence updates.

The midterm elections scheduled for November 2026 are now the central fault line in American political life, and the tension surrounding them is unlike anything the country has experienced in the modern era. Fifty eight percent of Americans oppose Trump’s handling of immigration. Fifty seven percent oppose his handling of the economy. His economic approval sits at forty percent. Democrats currently hold a modest advantage in congressional polling, and the historical pattern of the sitting president’s party losing House seats in midterms is well established.

Trump’s response to these prospects has been revealing in ways that should alarm anyone who values democratic governance. In a closed door interview with Reuters published January 14, 2026, Trump said that his accomplishments were so extensive that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.” He told Republican lawmakers in a separate address that they “should cancel the election,” then retreated from the remark by saying he was joking about being called a dictator. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters he was “simply speaking facetiously.” In a New York Times interview around the same period, Trump repeatedly deflected from committing to accept midterm results, claiming elections in America are “rigged.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Associated Press that Democrats have assembled legal teams specifically to counter anticipated interference, stating, “Trump will do whatever it takes, and he has no honor and no credibility and no respect for law.”

The interference is already structural and documented. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais weakened the Voting Rights Act and triggered a Republican gerrymandering scramble across multiple states. Trump publicly pressured Texas, Tennessee, and other Republican governed states to redraw congressional maps mid decade, an unprecedented partisan intervention in electoral administration. The Campaign Legal Center documented a coordinated campaign by the Trump administration and its allies to erode election safeguards through disinformation, weaponised federal authority, and the destabilisation of election administration systems. A federal prosecutor launched investigations into alleged election fraud in Los Angeles on the basis of what critics called unsubstantiated Trump claims. In North Carolina, voters received confusing election board notifications in the mail during the early primary period.

Experts at Maricopa County, Loyola Law School, the Campaign Legal Center, and Brookings have all raised formal alarms about the integrity of the November vote. The Brookings Institution has noted that GOP gerrymandering efforts could backfire if the electoral wave against Trump outweighs redrawn district lines, a scenario that itself depends on whether the election is administered without further interference. The Council on Foreign Relations rates a cyberattack on American infrastructure as a Tier I conflict risk for 2026, and election infrastructure sits squarely within that threat envelope. The No Kings protest movement, which drew over four million people across more than two thousand one hundred cities in June 2025 and returned in October 2025 and March 2026, remains organised and is watching November with a hair trigger.

What sits beneath all of this is the question that no institution has yet been willing to answer directly. If Trump’s party loses the House in November, and if Trump refuses to accept the result, or uses federal forces to contest it, or simply calls the outcome rigged as he did in 2020, the protests that have defined his second term will not remain protests. The country that deployed Marines against its own citizens in Los Angeles, that imposed military curfews around an immigration detention centre in Newark, and whose president publicly questioned whether elections should happen at all, is not a country experiencing political tension. It is a country experiencing a slow motion constitutional emergency. The difference between a crisis and a catastrophe is now measured in months.

CANADA

Mark Carney secured a Liberal parliamentary majority in April 2026 and chose European surveillance aircraft over American alternatives in May, a substantive assertion of independence unthinkable two years ago. But Alberta and Quebec are both discussing separation referendums. Canada is entering a USMCA review with a neighbour that imposed twenty five percent tariffs on Canadian goods and whose president has repeatedly proposed annexing the country. Carney is holding. He is holding against pressure from every direction simultaneously, with no room for error and a bilateral relationship that no longer operates on the assumptions of mutual trust that governed it for eighty years.

THE VERDICT

Every conflict in this article shares a thread. Cobalt in Congo, oil through the Strait of Hormuz, gold in Sudan, drugs in Myanmar: resource extraction without reinvestment, proxy warfare by powers that fund violence and then express concern about instability. The people dying are not abstractions. The child killed in Gaza is not different in any morally relevant way from any child anywhere. The world system has not failed. It has already failed. What we are living through is the period after the failure, when the fires are visible but the architecture capable of extinguishing them no longer exists. History will not judge this moment by the conflicts themselves. It will judge what the people who knew chose to do about it.

Adam Coleman:

SOURCES:

S2 Underground, Intel Updates, May 28 through June 5, 2026

Institute for the Study of War, Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 6, 2026

Al Jazeera, Gaza Ceasefire Violation Tracking, June 4 through June 7, 2026

Britannica, 2026 Iran War and 2026 US Midterm Elections, event records updated June 7, 2026

Council on Foreign Relations, Gerrymandering, the Supreme Court, and the 2026 Midterm Elections, May 2026; and Conflicts to Watch in 2026