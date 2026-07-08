Millions of people spent the first week of July watching penalty shootouts. Vancouver hosted matches. Toronto hosted matches. Stadiums across three countries filled with flags, face paint, and the kind of noise that drowns out everything else. Underneath that noise, an Israeli drone found a car in Nabatieh al Fawqa carrying a school principal, her mother, a domestic worker, and a Syrian citizen driving home to check on a family house. All four died. Lebanese state media reported it on July 6. Almost nobody outside Lebanon heard about it at all.

This is not new. Israel's own military described its April 8 assault on Lebanon as the most powerful attack of the war, a single wave of strikes and shelling that killed at least 357 people in a matter of hours. Lebanon calls that day Black Wednesday. The killing did not stop after that. It just stopped making headlines.

Lebanese authorities now count more than 4,300 people killed by Israeli strikes over the course of this war. The United Nations says 640,000 displaced people have gone home since a June ceasefire, many to find nothing standing. Satellite analysis found close to half the urban area of southern Lebanon damaged or destroyed, more than 11,000 buildings gone. An entire region erased while the planet argued about offside calls.

The April assault landed days after a ceasefire had just ended the wider war the United States and Israel launched against Iran in February, a war that opened with the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and closed with a memorandum signed at Versailles in June. Iran's response to the Lebanon bombing was immediate. Tehran threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz, the corridor that carries a fifth of the world's oil, and Iranian state media reported doing exactly that. Brent crude spiked past a hundred dollars a barrel. Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that continued Israeli aggression would draw a broader response against American as well as Israeli targets across the region. Washington called the closure reports false. The shipping industry did not wait around to find out who was telling the truth.

None of this required a nuclear weapon. Conventional bombs, artillery, and drones did the job, deployed against a country that had just signed the ceasefire Israel was busy violating. It required a media environment more than willing to let a football tournament fill the silence where the coverage should have been.

The real question is not why the world stayed quiet. It is why Israel never has to pay for making sure the world stays quiet. That mechanism is not hidden. It sits in public filings for anyone who wants to look.

In Washington, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and its allied super PAC spent more than a hundred million dollars in the last election cycle alone, a large share of it aimed squarely at unseating the handful of members of Congress who criticized Israel's conduct in Gaza. Cori Bush lost. Jamaal Bowman lost. The lesson for everyone still standing was not subtle. Loyalty gets funded. Criticism gets erased, expensively and publicly, by an organization with the money to make an example out of anyone who steps out of line.

At the United Nations, the cover is structural rather than electoral. The United States has cast 89 vetoes at the Security Council since it joined. 51 of them existed for one purpose, shielding Israel from resolutions the rest of the world already agreed on. That is not an accident of foreign policy. That is a standing guarantee, renewed every time it is needed, that no condemnation will ever bind anyone to anything.

The region runs its own version of the same arrangement. Egypt and Jordan have drawn billions in American aid for decades under agreements that trace back to their peace treaties with Israel, aid that keeps flowing regardless of what happens to their neighbours. Gulf states that normalized relations through the Abraham Accords got security guarantees and arms deals in return. Peace, in this architecture, is not the absence of war. It is a subscription service, and everyone with a seat at the table knows what happens if the payments stop.

This is how a country flattens villages, kills a school principal driving home to check on her own house, and still gets discussed in Washington as an ally in good standing. The dead are not a secret. The AP wire runs the story. Al Jazeera runs the story. They are simply outspent, outvoted, and outlasted by a machine built to absorb the outrage while the money and the weapons keep moving.

The World Cup ends July 19. The cameras go home. Lebanon will still be counting its dead, and the machine that makes this possible will still be running exactly as it was built to.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Al Jazeera, Associated Press, Wikipedia, OpenSecrets, United Nations Security Council records