AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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REPUBLIA
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It’s so very sad and unless we drop party hats for the unification of one republic of people and all her inhabitants ~ I wonder whether there will be an election in November much less 2028 ~ and yet what stands between us and the new dawn is thinner than the coat of makeup on donald trump’s face.

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