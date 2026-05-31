The Woman Who Wants to Make British Columbia Into MAGA Country

Kerry-Lynne Findlay has seized control of the BC Conservative Party. British Columbians should be afraid.

( Another Retiree wanting political power)

Findlay, a former federal MP and Minister of National Revenue under Stephen Harper, was declared the new leader of the BC Conservative Party on the evening of May 30, 2026, at Vancouver’s Rocky Mountaineer Station. ￼ She won by a margin that tells you everything you need to know about how fractured and extreme this party has become. It took four rounds of voting to produce a winner, with Findlay ultimately securing 51 per cent to defeat commentator Caroline Elliott at 49 per cent. ￼ The party’s radical wing didn’t just show up. It took over.

The BC NDP called it immediately and correctly. New Democrats reacted to Findlay’s victory with a statement declaring that the pro-Trump wing of the BC Conservatives had seized control of the party. ￼ Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside put it plainly: “Kerry-Lynne Findlay and her supporters in caucus have more in common with Donald Trump’s Republicans than they do with Canadian Conservatives.” ￼ This is not hyperbole. This is a documented pattern of behaviour stretching back years.

In 2020, while serving as a federal MP, Findlay spread material on social media connecting Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Jewish billionaire George Soros, writing that Freeland listened to Soros “like student to teacher.” Soros is a frequent target of far-right conspiracy theories rooted in antisemitism. ￼ When the backlash arrived, Findlay deleted the posts and claimed she had “thoughtlessly” shared content from a source promoting hateful conspiracy theories. ￼ Thoughtlessly. A federal cabinet minister, a lawyer, a woman who wants to govern British Columbia, and the best she could offer was that she didn’t notice what she was amplifying.

She noticed. She just thought it would play well.

Her husband, Brent Chapman, the BC Conservative MLA for Surrey South, has a record that makes her own look restrained by comparison. Chapman faced calls to withdraw from the 2024 provincial election after social media posts surfaced in which he appeared to question whether mass shootings, including Sandy Hook, the Quebec City mosque attack, and the Orlando nightclub massacre, were real events staged to advance gun control agendas. ￼ BC NDP Leader David Eby called on the BC Conservatives to remove Chapman, saying the tragedies “shattered lives” and that their candidate had called them “faked to further political agendas.” ￼

Findlay never condemned her husband’s comments. She never met with Muslim community members who repeatedly protested outside her federal office demanding answers. Muslim residents of South Surrey-White Rock picketed her office seeking a response to Chapman’s racist posts, and she left the building. Her staff locked the doors. The community stood outside for an hour waiting. ￼

That is who leads the BC Conservatives now.

During the leadership campaign itself, Findlay injected race directly into party politics. She attacked fellow candidate Peter Milobar, claiming he had a conflict of interest on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act because his wife and children are Indigenous. Milobar described her attack as “the worst side of politics possible” and said her victory would “give a lot of British Columbians pause for thought of whether they would actually vote for a party like this.” ￼ Fellow candidate Iain Black was equally blunt. Black stated: “This is now a clear pattern of behaviour. We lost the election in 2024 in part due to the racist comments made by our candidate in Surrey South, who happens to be the husband of Kerry-Lynne Findlay. She did not then, and has not since, denounced those comments as reprehensible.” ￼

Her own side is telling you who she is. Listen to them.

On policy, Findlay represents the full package of what BC workers should fear. She campaigned explicitly on “more freedom, less government,” pointing to her record in the Harper government of cutting taxes and reducing regulatory oversight. ￼ She promises to cut taxes, slash what she calls red tape, and “unleash” BC’s natural resource sector ￼ — which in practice means subsidising already profitable extraction industries with public money while telling nurses, teachers, and tradespeople that their wages are the province’s real economic problem. The logic of trickle-down economics has never once delivered for working people, and Findlay has built her entire political identity around it.

Her campaign platform called for lower taxes, reduced fuel taxes, and “small government, big citizens,” ￼ a rhetorical frame imported directly from American Republican politics. She has spoken openly about forging a “Western Alliance” with Alberta and Saskatchewan, an alignment that would position BC not as a Pacific province with its own economic interests, but as a resource appendage to the oil patch, governed by the same deregulatory ideology that has gutted Alberta’s public services for decades.

Her platform also includes a direct attack on SOGI, BC’s inclusive education guidelines, promising to “protect our children, keep men out of girls’ locker rooms, and put parents back in charge.” ￼ This is the language of the American culture war, imported wholesale and aimed squarely at some of BC’s most vulnerable young people.

She closed her victory speech by borrowing the rallying cry of US conservative evangelical movements: “Faith, family and freedom.” ￼ This was not an accident. It was a signal. It was a declaration of whose politics she has absorbed, whose playbook she is running, and what kind of BC she wants to build.

The NDP described her as “the most extreme and divisive leader of a major political party in BC history.” ￼ That is a significant claim. It is also, based on the documented record, a defensible one.

Findlay does not yet hold a seat in the provincial legislature. She will need to win a byelection, which will likely require a sitting MLA to vacate a safe seat for her, possibly her own husband if his health permits. ￼ That process is coming. And when it does, British Columbians will be asked to evaluate the full record of the woman who now leads the province’s official opposition.

That record includes spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories. Refusing to confront her husband’s apparent willingness to dismiss mass murder as staged theatre. Deploying race as a weapon against a fellow conservative candidate. A fiscal platform designed to funnel public wealth upward to corporations and resource giants while dismantling the regulatory structures that keep workers and communities protected.

BC has been here before. The question is whether voters have the memory to recognise what they are being offered before it is too late.

GC

Sources

Black Press Media, Kerry-Lynne Findlay Will Be the Next Leader of the BC Conservative Party, May 30, 2026

The Canadian Press via Victoria Times Colonist, Kerry-Lynne Findlay Wins BC Conservative Leadership Race, May 30, 2026

CBC News, Kerry-Lynne Findlay Elected New Leader of BC Conservatives, May 30, 2026

Daily Hive, Kerry-Lynne Findlay Elected BC Conservative Leader, Vows to End NDP’s Economic Vandalism, May 30, 2026

Indo-Canadian Voice, NDP: Findlay’s Racist Campaign Hands Control of BC Conservatives to Pro-Trump Faction, May 30, 2026

The Globe and Mail, Kerry-Lynne Findlay Wins BC Conservatives Leadership Race, May 30, 2026

CBC News, Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay Apologizes for Tweet Linking Freeland with Billionaire Soros, August 29, 2020

Global News, BC Conservative Candidate Under Fire for Post Questioning Mass Shootings, October 2024

The Tyee, Did a BC MLA’s Past Racist Comments Sink a Conservative MP?, May 5, 2025

Business in Vancouver, BC Conservative Leadership Race Q&A: Kerry-Lynne Findlay, May 2026

Castanet, Kerry-Lynne Findlay Wins BC Conservative Leadership Race in Narrow Finish, May 30, 2026