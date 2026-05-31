AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
5d

What a WITCH in the bad sense!!!

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Rick Adam's avatar
Rick Adam
5d

Adam it you who is spreading the hateful nonsense. The Soros garbage is as bad as that of the Prime Minister of England's efforts to destroy Canada and their Conspecies are real and not theoretical.

Rome has always used Jews as their Scapegoats

The Club of Rome is, in partnership with the City of London and Vatican City, possed off that Trump is no longer allowing th United States of America as their brute force too to conquer the entire world.

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