One hundred days into Operation Epic Fury, every objective Washington and Tel Aviv declared as justification for this war remains unmet. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. The regime in Tehran is harder and more militarised than the one that was attacked. And on the morning of June 9, 2026, Iran shot down an American Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The pilots survived. The strategy did not.

The Trump administration announced four objectives for Operation Epic Fury when the bombs fell on February 28, 2026: destroy Iran’s nuclear program, eliminate its ballistic missile capability, sink its navy, achieve regime change. One hundred days later, not one has been met. Every one has been made structurally harder to achieve. That is not opposition commentary. That is the operational record.

The nuclear justification was fraudulent from the start. The IAEA director general stated on March 4, 2026 that the agency never had information indicating a structured Iranian programme to build a nuclear weapon. The US intelligence community’s own 2025 assessment agreed: Iran was not building one. A leaked DIA report on the 2025 Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan strikes concluded the sites were damaged but not destroyed and the programme delayed by months. The Council on Foreign Relations confirmed this week there is no evidence of major damage to Iran’s overall nuclear facilities. The war was launched against a country that Washington and Vienna agreed was not, at that moment, building a nuclear weapon. That lie has never been retracted.

The regime change objective produced the precise opposite of its intent. Before the war, the Islamic Republic was collapsing under its largest protest movement since 1979, a rial in freefall, food inflation above 70 percent, and an economy shrunk from $600 billion in 2010 to $356 billion by 2025. Foreign Affairs concluded the war saved the regime. The Soufan Center found US and Israeli intelligence fundamentally misjudged the vulnerability of Iran’s power structure to decapitation strikes. Khamenei died. The state did not. His replacement, Mojtaba Khamenei, is a hardliner with deep IRGC ties, wounded in the strikes that killed his father, and now with every political incentive to be more aggressive and more committed to nuclear deterrence than his predecessor. PolitiFact rated the administration’s regime change claim mostly false. The regime changed in exactly one direction: it became more dangerous.

The Strait of Hormuz is the most visible catastrophe. The House of Commons Library confirmed this week that almost no shipping has used the strait and it remains effectively closed. A backlog of 3,200 vessels including 800 tankers accumulated at the crisis peak. Iran’s parliament speaker declared reopening the strait impossible while the American naval blockade of Iranian ports continues. The Quds Force commander announced a new security belt of resistance stretching from Hormuz to the Bab al-Mandab. The International Crisis Group’s Iran director stated plainly: in attempting to prevent Iran from developing a weapon of mass destruction, the US handed Iran a weapon of mass disruption. Multiple analysts have compared Hormuz to the 1956 Suez Crisis and predicted the same outcome: strategic failure for the aggressor. This is the world’s largest oil supply disruption since the 1970s energy crisis, and the strait is not open.

The costs are not abstractions. The US military spent $18 billion in the first three weeks, then requested a further $200 billion from Congress. Arab allied states absorbed over $120 billion in damages by end of March. Israel incurred $50 billion in economic damage through April. Global airline profit forecasts were cut nearly in half. The ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8 collapsed within hours when Israel struck Lebanon and Iran closed the strait again. Islamabad talks failed. Seven American soldiers were killed in Iranian strikes on Kuwait. An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran in early April with one crew member missing. Trump claimed victory multiple times. Rubio promised objectives achieved within weeks, not months. The weeks are gone.

This war was never really about nuclear weapons. Trump administration officials floated seizing Iran’s oil resources as an objective. The strikes were launched during active negotiations, not after their failure. The PIR Center concluded the attacks blatantly violate international law and lack any justification from a nuclear non-proliferation standpoint. Legal experts across multiple institutions have identified the campaign as a war of aggression under international criminal law, which the Nuremberg tribunal called the supreme international crime. The US State Department justified the strikes by invoking the 1979 hostage crisis as legal lineage. That is not law. That is a confession.

On June 9, 2026, an Iranian air defence system shot a United States Army Apache helicopter out of the sky above the Strait of Hormuz, and the president announced the US must respond. The pilots were rescued. The next crew may not be. The nuclear programme was not destroyed. The missiles were not eliminated. The navy was not sunk. The regime was not changed. The strait is not open. Every declared objective of Operation Epic Fury has failed, and the regime that survived is now more militant, more IRGC-dominated, and more motivated to acquire nuclear deterrence than the one that was bombed. There is no military path to a different conclusion. There is only the question of how many more aircraft, how many more soldiers, and how many more global economies must absorb damage before the people who started this war find the honesty to say what one hundred days of evidence already proves.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

1. Britannica, 2026 Iran war, updated June 9, 2026

2. Foreign Affairs, How the War Saved the Iranian Regime, May 2026

3. House of Commons Library, Israel/US-Iran conflict 2026: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, June 2026

4. PIR Center Report Series No. 7 (55), The Nuclear Program of the Islamic Republic of Iran: An Assessment of Its Current Status and Capabilities, March 2, 2026

5. The Soufan Center, Iran’s Power Structure Adapts to War, March 26, 2026