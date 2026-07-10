Three stories broke this week that the press treated as unrelated. A pair of smart glasses. Two new AI video tools from two different giants. A rocket booster landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic for the 36th time. Read separately, they are tech news. Read together, they are one announcement, made in three parts, about who actually owns the century.

Start with the glasses. Meta is pushing a mandatory update this week that disables the camera on its Ray-Ban and self branded Meta Glasses the moment the little white capture light gets physically torn out, permanently covered, or destroyed. The company calls it a safety feature. It follows a wave of reporting on a small industry of vendors who took the glasses apart and removed the light entirely, turning them into a covert recording device marketed openly enough that critics were calling the result creep glasses before Meta acted.

Here is the part that matters. The light was never protection for the person standing in front of the camera. It was a courtesy Meta could switch off at will, and for years it did nothing to stop people from quietly gutting it out of their own hardware. What changed this week is not that bystanders gained any power at all. What changed is that Meta shut down a business someone else was running on the seams of its own product, and promised legal action against the operators doing it. A company that sells you the standing right to record everyone around you, by default, is not in the business of protecting the people being recorded. It is in the business of deciding who is allowed to know.

The backlash arrives already primed. Weeks earlier, the ACLU and 75 other organizations had demanded Meta abandon a separate plan to add facial recognition to the same glasses, warning the technology could not be made safe at any setting. Meta shipped the light fix instead. It was the easier problem, and it was never the one bystanders were actually worried about.

That is the first front: who controls the sensor. The second front opened two days later, when two of the largest companies on Earth handed the public a new way to manufacture footage that never happened.

On July 9, Google switched on a feature called Video Remix inside Google Photos, built on a model called Gemini Omni, letting subscribers edit any video with a typed sentence and drop an AI generated version of themselves into the scene. Google marks the output with an invisible watermark called SynthID. That is a fine system for a platform checking its own content. It does nothing for the stranger scrolling past the video with no way to see the mark at all.

Two days before that, on July 7, Meta released Muse Image, the first model out of Meta Superintelligence Labs, with a video version called Muse Video already previewed and already ranked competitively against the field. Meta has its own invisible mark, called Content Seal, and its own promise to extend it to video soon. Two companies, two watermarks, and neither one answers the only question that decides whether any of it matters: what happens once the mark is cropped out, screenshotted, or simply ignored by a platform built to reward attention whether the footage is real or not.

The legal question of who actually owns this output remains exactly as unsettled as it was a year ago, and both companies are racing to put the tools inside advertising and business products anyway. Push a technology built to fabricate plausible video into ad creative, corporate reporting, or news at that speed, and the risk stops being hypothetical. It becomes structural.

Insurance adjusters, courtroom exhibits, and corporate incident reports all lean on video as proof of what happened. All of it just got easier to fabricate, and harder to disprove, in the same week, by the same two companies now competing to put a camera on your face.

That is the second front: who controls what counts as true. The third front does not live in a feed. It orbits.

Early this morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster numbered B1067 flew for the 36th time and landed again on a drone ship in the Atlantic, the most any rocket has flown in the company's history, on a mission that pushed the Starlink constellation past 10,700 active satellites. It was the 80th Falcon 9 launch of the year, and roughly 80 per cent of those flights have gone to feeding that constellation alone. This is not a side project. It carries broadband, in flight WiFi, direct to cell service, and payloads for the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. It is infrastructure, doing work states used to do themselves, and almost nobody but SpaceX owns any part of it.

On June 12, the company that owns that constellation went public in the largest IPO in history, a valuation of US$1.77 trillion. Elon Musk came out the other side owning about 42 per cent of the equity and somewhere between 82 and 85 per cent of the vote, through a share class built to keep it that way. Nasdaq classified SpaceX as a controlled company, a status that exempts it from the independent oversight rules an ordinary public company has to follow. The filing disclosed a bonus of up to a billion additional shares tied to milestones that include the population of a future Mars colony. Reporting on the deal described banks pressured to buy subscriptions to Musk's other products as a condition of underwriting it. Public, on paper. Accountable to that public, not even slightly.

Days before that booster's 36th flight, in Halifax, Prime Minister Carney announced Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as the winner of the largest defence procurement in Canadian history, up to 12 new submarines, a program that could run past $100 billion over its life. The stated reason was sovereignty. Canada currently has one of four aging submarines fit to put to sea, half of that fleet normally based at CFB Esquimalt on Vancouver Island, guarding the longest coastline on Earth under an Arctic warming nearly three times faster than the rest of the planet. It is a serious investment, and it is not the wrong call. It is also, quietly, a fight for the sovereignty of a century that has already ended.

Because above the water, in the layer that actually carries the signal, that decision already closed. It closed on a Friday in June, at US$135 a share, and it required no vote, no treaty, and no procurement process running past 2027. One person now owns the constellation doing work that used to belong to navies and telecom regulators alike. Nobody in Halifax was asked. Nobody was ever going to be.

None of these three stories needed the other two to be true. A light on a pair of glasses. A watermark nobody watching can see. A share class that turns a public offering into a coronation. Each one alone is a footnote. Together, in a single week, they are the same transaction closed three times over: who gets to see you, who gets to decide what you saw, and who owns the pipe all of it travels through, reassigned to private hands that were never on a ballot anywhere.

Nobody voted for any of it. Nobody was ever going to be asked.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Engadget

CNBC

Space.com

Government of Canada

Dataconomy