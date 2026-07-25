The Reality of Data Centres and Artificial Intelligence- Greed is Driving This Train Off A Cliff

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy Is Probably Right- We Are Building Something We Cannot Control

I have spent a couple of years now writing about politics, economics, institutional failure, artificial intelligence, and the long chain of unintended consequences that follows every technological revolution. I freely admit that what follows is my own perspective. It is not a prediction based on certainty. It is a judgement based on evidence, incentives, history, and probability.

The more I study artificial intelligence, the more I find myself returning to one researcher whose conclusions most people would rather dismiss than confront.

That researcher is Roman Yampolskiy.

His central warning is remarkably simple. Once artificial superintelligence exists, there may be no reliable method of guaranteeing that it will permanently remain aligned with human interests. If we cannot mathematically prove permanent control over a system vastly more intelligent than ourselves, then we should assume that loss of control is possible. If loss of control is possible, the consequences could be existential.

Many critics argue that this sounds alarmist.

I increasingly believe it sounds realistic.

The debate around AI often becomes trapped in whether catastrophe is likely. I think that is the wrong question. The better question is whether civilisation has ever successfully controlled a technology that offered overwhelming strategic, economic, military, or political advantages.

History suggests the answer is no.

Gunpowder spread.

Nuclear weapons spread.

Cyber weapons spread.

Biotechnology continues to spread.

Every technology capable of creating enormous competitive advantages has eventually been pursued somewhere by someone. It’s called maximizing profits at all costs.

Artificial superintelligence may become the most valuable technology ever invented. If that is true, expecting every government, every corporation, every military, every intelligence agency, every criminal organisation, and every future actor to permanently exercise restraint borders on totally fantasy.

That is before considering innocent accidents!!

Most discussions assume that a future catastrophe would require malicious intent. I disagree.

Complex systems fail. Financial markets crash despite regulation. Software contains bugs despite millions of hours of testing. Aircraft manufacturers make mistakes. Medical systems make mistakes. Governments make mistakes. Humans make mistakes because humans are imperfect.

Now imagine creating an intelligence capable of improving its own reasoning, writing its own software, discovering unknown scientific principles, manipulating digital infrastructure, influencing human psychology, and operating at speeds measured in milliseconds rather than hours.

The assumption that such a system will never make a catastrophic mistake, never be misused, never be stolen, never be modified, never escape intended constraints, and never pursue objectives that diverge from ours requires extraordinary optimism. Actually delusional from my perspective. I simply do not possess that level of optimism.

Yampolskiy’s work often focuses on the AI control problem. Unlike many researchers who emphasise making AI safer, he asks whether permanent control is theoretically achievable at all. That to me matters.

If permanent control cannot be guaranteed in principle, then every new increase in capability also increases systemic risk. I even heard some “experts” ,who happen to financially benefit in this unregulated race, argue that future safety research will solve these problems. Perhaps. I hope they are right. But hope is not evidence and that hope is quickly lost when you realize you can’t fix something that’s outsmarting you in all categories better than all humans combined.

The uncomfortable reality is that nobody has yet demonstrated a universally reliable method for aligning an intelligence that could eventually surpass every human being in every intellectual domain.No scientific proof exists showing that this problem has been solved.

Meanwhile, capabilities continue advancing at astonishing speed. The economic incentives are overwhelming. The geopolitical incentives are overwhelming. The military incentives are overwhelming. The competitive incentives are overwhelming. Every company fears being left behind. Every nation fears another nation reaching superintelligence first. Every investor rewards faster capability growth. Every laboratory competes for talent. Every breakthrough encourages another breakthrough. The global system itself appears optimised for acceleration rather than caution. That alone should concern us.

People often accuse those who raise existential AI concerns of embracing science fiction. Ironically, I think the opposite is true.

Science fiction usually imagines dramatic robot uprisings. Reality is likely to be far stranger.

The greatest risks may emerge through financial markets, autonomous cyber operations, biological research assistance, infrastructure management, military decision making, persuasive information systems, autonomous scientific discovery, or combinations that nobody has yet imagined.

Our inability to predict every possible failure mode is precisely what makes this technology different. No human mind can anticipate millions of interacting consequences across decades of deployment. That uncertainty should increase caution, not decrease it.

Some readers may wonder why I place greater weight on Yampolskiy’s warnings than on more optimistic voices.

The answer is straightforward.

He begins with humility. He acknowledges uncertainty. He recognises the limits of our mathematical understanding. Most importantly, he refuses to confuse hope with proof.

As someone who has spent much of my life examining institutional behaviour, I have learned that systems rarely fail because of one catastrophic decision. They fail because incentives gradually overwhelm safeguards until one day the safeguard no longer exists and artificial-superintelligence is very clearly following that exact trajectory.

Every month brings more investment. Every month brings larger data centres. Every month brings more capable models. Every month brings stronger economic dependence. Every month makes slowing down politically harder.

The question is no longer whether humanity will continue developing increasingly powerful AI. That race is already way underway. The question is whether our ability to govern it is increasing as rapidly as our ability to build it.

From where I stand, the answer appears to be no.

Do I know with certainty that artificial superintelligence will eventually eliminate humanity? No. Nobody knows.

But I believe the probability of losing control over something vastly more intelligent than ourselves approaches inevitability if development continues indefinitely without a mathematically demonstrable solution to the control problem.

Perhaps my assessment is too pessimistic or I’m just another “doomer”. I truly hope it is!!!!!

Nothing would make me happier than discovering that Roman Yampolskiy was wrong and that humanity eventually develops provably safe superintelligence.

Until that day arrives, however, I believe his warnings deserve far more attention than they currently receive.

History has repeatedly shown that civilisation’s greatest mistakes often begin with the belief that this time will be different. I for one, am no longer willing to make that assumption.

“This article expresses my personal views and predictions. Where I discuss future outcomes, I am offering opinion rather than stating established fact.”

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Roman V. Yampolskiy. AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable.

Roman V. Yampolskiy. Artificial Superintelligence: A Futuristic Approach.

Stuart Russell. Human Compatible: Artificial Intelligence and the Problem of Control.

Max Tegmark. Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.