Something dangerous is beginning to happen in Canada and most people are too distracted, exhausted, or financially cornered to fully see it yet.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is now facing growing criticism from labour leaders after reports emerged that the federal government is examining ways to expand “essential service” designations, accelerate forced arbitration, and intervene earlier in labour disputes under federal jurisdiction. That means railways, ports, airlines, telecommunications, banking, and transportation workers could see their ability to strike weakened or delayed under the justification of economic stability and national interest.

For ordinary Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, this should set off alarm bells immediately.

Workers in this country did not receive the right to unionize and strike because governments or corporations suddenly became generous. Canadians fought, bled, and in some cases died for those rights. The 1919 Winnipeg General Strike remains one of the most important labour events in Canadian history because it exposed exactly how governments and corporate power react when workers organize collectively. Police violence, arrests, intimidation, and suppression followed.

Now, over a century later, Canada appears to be drifting back toward the same mentality under the language of “economic protection.”

The irony is staggering.

The federal Liberals under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed federal anti-scab legislation, legislation unions fought decades to secure because replacement workers destroy bargaining power and provoke labour conflict. The legislation was widely seen as one of the most pro labour reforms in generations.

Yet now, under Carney, discussions are reportedly underway that unions fear could significantly restrict strike action itself.

If that happens, anti-scab legislation becomes largely symbolic because the real power of workers comes from the ability to collectively withdraw labour.

Without that leverage, collective bargaining becomes little more than managed obedience.

This matters because the standard of living enjoyed by millions of working Canadians did not appear by accident. Canada has historically maintained significantly higher union density than the United States. That union strength helped push wages higher across entire industries, including for many non union workers whose employers were forced to compete with union wage standards.

The average Canadian worker earning under roughly $120,000 annually has benefitted from this pressure for generations whether they realize it or not. Better pensions. Better benefits. Safer workplaces. Overtime protections. Vacation pay. Paid leave. Health coverage. These things did not descend from corporate boardrooms out of kindness.

They were fought for.

Now, at the exact same time wealth inequality in both Canada and the United States has reached levels not seen in modern recorded history, governments are once again discussing mechanisms that weaken organized labour while protecting “economic continuity” for corporations, shareholders, and investors.

Who exactly is the economy being protected for?

Because it certainly is not the average warehouse worker in Ontario trying to afford rent.

It is not the truck driver in Alberta crushed by grocery costs.

It is not the airline worker in Vancouver working overtime while housing prices resemble fantasy numbers.

And it is not the young Canadian staring at a future where home ownership feels mathematically impossible.

Mark Carney comes from the world of central banking, finance, investment management, and global economic institutions. His worldview is deeply tied to market stability, investor confidence, and economic continuity. None of this is surprising. What is alarming is how quickly labour rights can become secondary once economic disruption begins affecting large corporate interests.

Even more disturbing is the political convergence happening around these ideas.

Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith may use different branding and rhetoric than the Liberals, but on major corporate economic priorities there is often far less daylight between them than Canadians are led to believe. Carney and Smith have already publicly aligned on major investment and infrastructure priorities tied to energy development and market expansion.

Canada increasingly resembles a country with two corporate parties.

One presents itself as moderate, technocratic, and socially progressive.

The other embraces populist outrage, aggressive culture war politics, conspiracy driven rhetoric, anti establishment branding, and American style political polarization.

But both continue protecting concentrated economic power.

Poilievre’s political style has repeatedly mirrored elements of the Trump era Republican strategy in the United States. Constant institutional distrust. Media attacks. Simplified enemies. Anti elite branding while simultaneously advancing policies favourable to private capital and deregulation. It is an emotionally effective formula because angry and financially struggling populations are easier to divide against each other than against concentrated wealth.

While Canadians scream at one another about culture wars, billionaires quietly become richer.

This is not an accident.

If Carney proceeds further down the road of restricting labour action, organized labour in Canada should respond with overwhelming force politically, legally, publicly, and economically.

And yes, if necessary, discussions around coordinated general strike action will inevitably emerge because history shows workers rarely keep rights by remaining passive.

The Supreme Court of Canada already recognized collective bargaining and meaningful strike action as protected under freedom of association jurisprudence. Governments cannot simply erase these rights because investors become uncomfortable.

At the same time, this political opening represents the single greatest opportunity the federal New Democratic Party have had in years.

If the NDP wants relevance again, this is the moment.

The path is obvious.

They must become unapologetically pro worker.

Not timid.

Not consultant managed.

Not poll tested into irrelevance.

The NDP should immediately begin organizing national labour town halls, digital campaigns targeting younger workers, cross union solidarity initiatives, aggressive affordability messaging, and direct economic populism focused on wages, housing, healthcare, monopolies, and inequality.

They should flood social media platforms with simple explanations showing how labour rights directly affect ordinary people’s lives.

They should force every Liberal and Conservative MP to publicly state whether they support expanded essential service designations and restrictions on strike action.

They should work directly with unions, labour councils, teachers, tradespeople, healthcare workers, transport workers, and gig workers to rebuild a true working class coalition.

Because history shows this strategy can work.

The Co-operative Commonwealth Federation and later the NDP helped force the creation of universal healthcare, pensions, labour protections, and social programs that transformed Canada permanently. Tommy Douglas was once dismissed as politically impossible too.

Then he changed the country.

Right now millions of Canadians feel politically homeless. The Liberals increasingly appear tied to corporate managerialism. The Conservatives increasingly resemble a Canadian adaptation of American style rage politics.

That leaves a massive opening for any political movement willing to aggressively defend ordinary workers against concentrated economic power.

But the window will not remain open forever.

Because once governments begin weakening labour rights during periods of historic inequality, history shows the next stage is almost always worse.

And ordinary people are the ones who pay for it.

By Adam Coleman

Sources:

Reuters

Associated Press

Prime Minister of Canada official releases

Canada Labour Code

Supreme Court of Canada labour rulings

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

Statistics Canada

Canadian Labour Congress

Teamsters Canada statements

CUPE statements

Historical archives on the Winnipeg General Strike

Public reporting and labour discussions from May 2026