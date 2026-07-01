In early June, the Pentagon’s own counterintelligence arm raised its threat assessment of Israel from high to critical. That is the highest rating the Defense Intelligence Agency has. It is a rating normally kept for adversaries, not for the ally Congress is racing to fuse its own military with.

The assessment, first reported by NBC News and confirmed in fuller detail by the New York Times, found Israeli intelligence services making an aggressive push to surveil senior American officials. Named targets reportedly included Trump’s own Iran envoy Steve Witkoff, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, and his deputy Michael DiMino. Some American defence personnel stationed in Israel discovered spyware had been secretly loaded onto their own phones. Israel called the reporting completely false. The Pentagon declined to comment.

None of this is new. In 1985, a US Navy intelligence analyst named Jonathan Pollard was arrested for handing classified material to Israel’s Mossad. He served 30 years. That betrayal came through theft. What Congress is building now, Israel does not need to steal.

The vehicle is Section 219 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, formerly numbered Section 224, with a Senate twin sitting as Section 1217. Strip the bureaucratic language away and what remains is plain. The bill creates a Pentagon executive agent whose sole job is synchronizing American and Israeli systems across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cyber warfare, autonomous weapons, directed energy and biotechnology. The bill’s own text calls for network integration and data fusion. Sit with that word. Fusion.

No treaty ally gets this. Not Britain. Not the other three members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance Washington has trusted since the Second World War. Not one NATO member. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie called Section 219 “an unprecedented escalation of foreign involvement in our military.” He was not exaggerating.

Here is what should concern anyone who has ever tried to hold power accountable. For decades, support for Israel ran through a channel the public could see: an annual aid vote Congress had to take in the open. Section 219 shifts that support into defence procurement and industrial partnership, a world of classified contracts and technical annexes where oversight quietly dies. The Quincy Institute warned the shift would gut the public accountability that made this relationship answerable to anyone at all.

Human Rights Watch went further. The organization has documented what it calls Israeli war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza, and it warned that fusing militaries with a government under that accusation only spreads the complicity outward, onto every American taxpayer and every American in uniform whose equipment now runs through a shared pipeline.

Congress had a real chance to stop this and buried it instead. On June 4th, the House Armed Services Committee voted down Ro Khanna’s amendment to strip the provision. On June 29th, the House Rules Committee refused to even let a revived amendment reach the floor, one cosponsored across party lines by Massie, Khanna, Rashida Tlaib, Jesus Garcia and Jim McGovern. Khanna called it “unconscionable” that his own colleagues would not be allowed to vote. A merger this size deserves a recorded count, not a quiet kill in a rules meeting nobody watches.

Ask who wanted the amendment dead and the answer is not subtle. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a man the International Criminal Court has an active warrant for over alleged war crimes in Gaza, wrote to congressman Marlin Stutzman describing this provision as his own plan, part of a push to move Israel from aid recipient to full partner inside America’s defence apparatus. AIPAC has championed the bill in public and points to $750 million in cooperative funding attached to it, $65 million more than last year. That is not charity changing shape. That is a lobbying campaign that got its wish written into federal law.

Buried further inside the same provision is a danger few Americans have heard about. Israel has never signed or ratified the Biological Weapons Convention, one of only a handful of nations on earth in that position, and is widely reported to maintain an undeclared biological weapons program centred at the Israel Institute for Biological Research. None of the safeguards that treaty would normally demand appear anywhere in the bill’s text.

All of this is moving forward while the war it is meant to entrench is still burning. A joint American and Israeli strike on Iran on February 28th triggered five weeks of open war. Iran hit back at Israel and at American bases across the Gulf before an April ceasefire that never fully held. Israeli forces have since pushed deeper into Lebanon, crossing the Litani River and striking Tyre, while Trump and Netanyahu argue by phone over how far the campaign should go. This merger is not being built in peacetime. It is being built inside the fire it will make harder to put out.

Americans can feel this shifting even where Congress cannot. Gallup found that by early this year, sympathy for Israelis and sympathy for Palestinians had reached parity among Americans for the first time in decades. A YouGov poll in April found 40 percent of Americans want military aid to Israel decreased against just 11 percent who want it increased. Bernie Sanders put the sharpest number on it: only 16 percent of Americans support arming Israel without restriction. Congress is pouring the foundation for a permanent relationship most of the country already wants to shrink.

That is the pattern sitting underneath the bill number. A public turning away and an institution moving toward, faster and quieter with every markup, harder to reverse with every vote it refuses to hold. The amendment that could have stopped it was killed this week without a recorded count. The next vote is on the full defence bill, merger included, and it is coming to the floor.

Congress did not ask your permission to fuse your military with a foreign government’s. It will not ask your forgiveness either. Watch the floor vote. Then watch what they build once nobody outside Washington is watching at all.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

NBC News

Al Jazeera

Responsible Statecraft

Military.com

Common Dreams