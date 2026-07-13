That is the number Daniel Kokotajlo puts on it now. Not a market correction. Not a bad recession. The odds, he says, that the current path of artificial intelligence ends with all of us dead, or with something close enough to it that the difference stops mattering.

He said it plainly this month on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett. He and his colleagues at the AI Futures Project have landed on a seven in ten chance of catastrophe. He did not hedge it. He did not walk it back.

This is not a man chasing clicks with a scary number. Kokotajlo spent two years inside OpenAI's governance division, watching the company race toward a technology it did not fully understand and could not fully control. When he left in 2024, he refused to sign the exit paperwork that would have muzzled him for life, paperwork that stood to cost him close to two million dollars in vested equity. He walked anyway. OpenAI only dropped the requirement once the story went public and the backlash grew too costly to survive.

That history is what sits underneath the seventy percent. In 2021, long before any of this was fashionable, Kokotajlo wrote a scenario called What 2026 Looks Like, mapping out where AI capabilities were headed, year by year. The New York Times later noted that a number of those predictions turned out accurate. He is not a doomsayer with a hunch. He is a forecaster with a track record, and the record keeps proving him right in the direction nobody wants to hear.

His scenario AI 2027, published last year and read by more than a million people including Vice President JD Vance, laid out two endings. In one, the United States and China keep racing, oversight collapses under the pressure of competition, and the systems being built slip past the point where any human institution can pull them back. In the other, someone finds the will to slow down before that point arrives. He built the model on the assumption that the first ending is the default and the second is the exception.

He has said versions of this everywhere else he has turned up, too. He told Business Insider flatly that artificial intelligence is not loyal to the people building it. He walked another interviewer through the war games his team ran to pressure test the scenario, assigning people in a room to play the White House, Beijing, the labs, and the AI itself, then watching how often the outcome still ended in disaster.

This month, his organization published the sequel. It is called AI 2040: Plan A, and it is the closest thing he has offered to an answer for his own number. The pitch: the United States and China agree, by 2029, to full transparency on frontier AI development, verified through what the report itself calls mutually assured compute destruction, patterned on nuclear deterrence, this time for data centres instead of warheads. Superintelligence gets pushed back a decade, from 2030 to 2040, buying time to solve the alignment problem before it stops being solvable.

In exchange, ordinary people get a dividend, a cheque drawn from AI's own productivity, meant to buy public consent for a deal the public never got to negotiate.

This one is a wish list, not a forecast. Even Kokotajlo says so. And it depends on two nuclear armed governments, currently locked in open competition over this exact technology, choosing cooperation instead. Nothing in the historical record suggests that is how an arms race has ever ended on its own.

Even people close to the project are not sold. Richard Ngo, a consultant who helped shape Plan A, has already published his own critique, arguing the whole framework underestimates domestic politics and leans too hard on the idea of a sudden capability takeoff. He raised the obvious question directly. Is handing that much control to two competing superpowers on the strength of a handshake actually a plan, or just a hope with a title attached.

The same interview spends real time on what happens to work while all of this plays out. Kokotajlo has said AI could be doing a fifth of all cognitive labour within five years. He was asked whether everyone should get a dividend once the machines take the jobs, and how people are supposed to find purpose once the economy stops needing most of them. Those are not abstract questions to the people currently driving the trucks, filing the paperwork, and answering the phones for a living. They are the terms of the seventy percent scenario, and nobody asked them to sign on to it either.

Kokotajlo's number is high next to most of his peers. Geoffrey Hinton has put it closer to ten or twenty percent. Yoshua Bengio has said twenty. Roman Yampolskiy puts it near ninety nine, functionally a certainty. What separates Kokotajlo from most of the names on that list is not the size of his number. It is that he is one of the only people in this conversation whose past predictions can actually be checked against what happened.

Nobody voted on any of this. No public was consulted before a handful of labs in San Francisco and Beijing were allowed to run an open experiment with a seven in ten failure rate attached to the survival of the species. A dividend cheque, if it ever arrives, does not change who made that decision or when it was made.

Stop calling it innovation. A coin flip loaded against the human species is not a product launch. It is a hostage situation, and the men holding the trigger are the only ones telling you the odds.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett

AI Futures Project, AI 2027

AI Futures Project, AI 2040: Plan A

Business Insider

Richard Ngo, Mind the Future