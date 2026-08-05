AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Diane Zzzzz's avatar
Diane Zzzzz
4h

I’ve read trump is friendly with Moroccan leadership. I think it was trump’s doing.

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Mfaith2's avatar
Mfaith2
5h

Meanwhile we bomb and murder in Iran so there is no one left to protect the Palestinians.

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