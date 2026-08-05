Somewhere around 49,000 people broke through a border fence in a single day. By the time the bodies were counted, more than eighty were dead. And by the time Spain finished screaming at its own allies, almost nobody was still asking the only question that actually matters. Who benefits from Spain being this weak, this humiliated, and this alone.

The facts of Ceuta are not in dispute. On July 30, tens of thousands of migrants surged across the fence separating Morocco from Spain's tiny North African enclave, some walking, some swimming in wetsuits, some simply pushed forward by the crowd behind them. Spain's own government blames traffickers who twisted a Supreme Court ruling into a rumour that anyone who reached the beach would be protected. A sixteen year old named Ayoub El Abyad told Reuters he made the twelve hour walk after watching Instagram videos of other boys making it across. Within forty eight hours, most of them had walked back to Morocco on their own. They were sold a dream. They found a deportation line instead.

That part is almost quaint compared to what happened next.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez did not spend his week thanking Europe for its sympathy. He spent it accusing his own union of abandoning Spain. Within days, Italy suspended free movement with Spain, Finland and Denmark followed, and the Czech prime minister called for Spain's temporary suspension from Schengen entirely. Twenty two EU governments signed a joint letter demanding Spain tighten its external borders, the kind usually reserved for a country suspected of letting a crisis happen on purpose. Sánchez wrote back to Brussels calling their response “selfish, polarizing and unlawful,” driven by prejudice and misinformation. That is not the letter of a leader thanking his neighbours. That is the letter of a leader who believes his neighbours are enjoying his country's collapse.

He may not be wrong to wonder why.

For two years Sánchez has been the loudest voice inside the European Union calling Israel's war in Gaza a genocide. He recognized Palestine as a state. He pushed to halt arms transfers to Israel. In 2024 his government refused to let a US flagged cargo ship loaded with weapons for Israel dock at Algeciras, so the ship sailed to Morocco and unloaded there instead. Benjamin Netanyahu responded by accusing Spain of waging a “diplomatic war” and warning that any country which tried it would face consequences.

Donald Trump has his own list of grievances against Madrid, chief among them Spain's refusal to raise military spending to the level he has demanded from every NATO country. When the Ceuta crisis hit, his reaction to eighty dead migrants was not sympathy. It was to call the scenes a “catastrophe” and pivot within the same breath to his own border, his own invasion story, his own grievance. A humanitarian disaster on someone else's coastline became, within hours, a prop in his script. That is not leadership. That is a man who cannot see past the reflection of his own talking points, even while the bodies are still being pulled from the water.

Inside Spain, the suspicion that Ceuta was not an accident is no longer a fringe theory. It is coming from inside the government. When Israel's ambassador to the United Nations mocked Spain for declaring a state of emergency while lecturing Israel about its own history, Spain's transport minister did not deny the implication. He replied that things were becoming clear. Catalan MP Gabriel Rufián said openly that the crisis served American and Israeli interests. Spanish commentators dug up a seven year old social media post from Netanyahu's own son naming Ceuta and Melilla as places worth liberating. Israel's government was rattled enough to publicly disown its own ambassador's comments within a day.

None of that is proof. Nobody has produced a document, an order, an intercepted call. What exists is a pattern, and patterns are how power actually behaves when it does not want to leave fingerprints. Spain took a stand on Gaza and got threats in return. Spain refused to arm up for NATO on Washington's schedule and got mocked for it. Then a border that had held for years suddenly did not, at the exact moment Madrid was refusing to bend on both fronts at once. Maybe that is coincidence. Maybe Morocco saw an opening and took it without anyone's encouragement. But a government does not need a written order to feel encouraged. It only needs to know which of its neighbours will smile if it acts.

The fix here is not complicated, even if nobody currently in power wants it. The EU needs a real emergency fund and a real relocation mechanism so one member state never again absorbs a shock alone while twenty two others write letters instead of sending help. Spain and its neighbours need real enforcement against the trafficking networks and the social media accounts that turn desperate teenagers into cargo. And Europe needs to stop pretending that Washington and Jerusalem have no stake in its internal politics, because the moment a continent's border becomes a lever in someone else's war, the people who pay for it are always the ones already drowning.

Ceuta's migrants went home. The eighty dead did not get that choice. And the men in Washington and Jerusalem who spent the week turning a mass drowning into someone else's talking point have not paid a price for any of it. Not yet.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Al Jazeera, CNN, Reuters, Euronews, Middle East Eye, CBC News