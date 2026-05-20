The Middle of the Madness: What Happens When You Stop Worshipping Either Side

For the past decade, the Western world has been trapped inside a psychological civil war disguised as politics.

Every major issue has been split into two screaming extremes. Vaccines. Trump. Gaza. Ukraine. Immigration. Climate change. Race. Gender. Billionaires. Artificial intelligence. Media. Police. Corporations. Capitalism. Socialism. Every topic becomes a battlefield where both sides insist the other side is either evil, stupid, brainwashed, or insane.

And somewhere in the middle, ordinary people are trying to survive inflation, pay rent, keep food on the table, and figure out why society suddenly feels like it is psychologically breaking apart.

I have spent years studying propaganda systems, behavioural psychology, mass persuasion, political extremism, historical collapses, cult dynamics, information warfare, sociology, neuroscience, economics, and intelligence operations. The more I studied, the more I noticed something strange.

The loudest conspiracy theorists are often wrong about the details but accidentally correct about the underlying distrust.

The loudest establishment defenders are often correct about the details but blind to the corruption creating the distrust.

That is where the real theory begins.

Not at the extremes.

In the centre between them.

The modern information war works because both sides are feeding each other.

One side says the government lies about everything.

The other side says the government lies about almost nothing.

Reality says governments, corporations, intelligence agencies, political parties, activist groups, billionaires, media organizations, and ideological movements have always manipulated populations to some degree throughout history.

That is not conspiracy theory.

That is recorded human history.

The mistake conspiracy culture makes is assuming every event is secretly controlled by a tiny all powerful cabal.

The mistake institutional loyalists make is assuming large institutions are mostly trustworthy because they appear professional.

Both assumptions collapse under scrutiny.

Take COVID.

One side believed the virus was an intentional depopulation weapon coordinated globally by elites trying to install permanent digital dictatorship.

The other side acted as if governments, pharmaceutical corporations, media organizations, and public health agencies made almost no major mistakes and that questioning policy itself was dangerous.

Reality sits somewhere between those extremes.

COVID was real. Millions died globally. Vaccines saved lives, especially among vulnerable populations. But governments also used fear based messaging, manipulated public perception, suppressed legitimate debate at times, changed narratives repeatedly, and allowed pharmaceutical corporations to make historic profits while accountability mechanisms weakened.

Both tribes saw fragments of reality and then turned those fragments into total belief systems.

That pattern repeats everywhere.

Take billionaire culture.

One side believes billionaires are demonic puppet masters controlling every institution on Earth.

The other side treats billionaires as heroic geniuses whose wealth automatically proves moral superiority.

Reality again sits in the middle.

Extreme wealth absolutely distorts democracy, media narratives, housing markets, labour conditions, and political influence. History proves concentrated capital eventually reshapes societies around itself. Yet not every wealthy individual is secretly orchestrating world domination from underground tunnels.

The real danger is simpler.

Systems naturally evolve toward power concentration when regulations weaken and citizens become distracted.

No secret Illuminati meeting required.

Just incentives.

Take artificial intelligence.

One side believes AI will create a utopian world where humans are liberated from labour.

The other side believes AI will immediately exterminate humanity like a Hollywood film.

Reality again is more complex and far more dangerous than either fantasy.

AI is likely to massively disrupt employment, increase surveillance capabilities, centralize corporate power, destabilize truth itself through synthetic media, and psychologically fracture societies already suffering from institutional distrust. But AI will also create extraordinary medical, scientific, and technological breakthroughs.

The threat is probably not killer robots.

The threat is economic displacement colliding with mass loneliness, collapsing trust, algorithmic manipulation, and political polarization.

History shows populations become unstable when people lose economic purpose faster than societies create new meaning.

That is where we are heading.

Take the culture war itself.

One side believes racism, sexism, and historical injustice no longer significantly matter.

The other side increasingly frames nearly every social interaction through oppression hierarchies and identity conflict.

Again, reality exists between extremes.

Historical inequality absolutely shaped modern societies and still influences outcomes today. But endless ideological purification tests, public shaming rituals, and tribal identity politics also create backlash, resentment, fragmentation, and psychological exhaustion among ordinary people.

The average worker does not wake up wanting ideological war.

They want dignity, stability, affordable living, fairness, and a future for their children.

But modern political systems no longer profit from social stability.

They profit from emotional activation.

Fear is profitable.

Outrage is profitable.

Division is profitable.

Social media algorithms reward psychological addiction, not truth.

Traditional media increasingly survives through emotional engagement, not balanced analysis.

Political parties raise more money during panic than unity.

Activists gain status through escalation.

Corporations monetize outrage cycles while publicly pretending to oppose them.

And conspiracy culture thrives because institutional trust has genuinely collapsed.

This is the part neither side fully understands.

People do not become conspiracy theorists simply because they are unintelligent.

Many become conspiracy theorists because they correctly sense manipulation but lack the tools to distinguish partial truth from total fantasy.

Once trust collapses, the human brain begins searching for grand explanations.

Psychologically, uncertainty is unbearable.

People would often rather believe a terrifying certainty than live inside ambiguity.

That is how societies drift toward mass paranoia.

But establishment institutions helped create that paranoia through decades of corruption, deception, financial crashes, political hypocrisy, illegal wars, media failures, corporate capture, intelligence scandals, offshore wealth protection, surveillance expansion, and growing inequality.

When populations repeatedly catch elites lying, they eventually stop believing anything.

Then every event becomes suspicious.

Every tragedy becomes potentially staged.

Every institution becomes potentially corrupted.

Every fact becomes tribal.

This creates the perfect conditions for societal destabilization.

Not because one side is entirely correct.

Because both sides are operating from partially accurate emotional realities amplified into ideological extremism.

The modern world is increasingly driven by perception warfare rather than objective truth.

That may be the most important realization of all.

The real battlefield is not left versus right.

It is manipulated populations versus systems designed to keep populations emotionally divided, economically insecure, psychologically exhausted, and permanently distracted from structural power.

The solution is not blind trust.

The solution is not paranoid delusion.

The solution is developing populations psychologically strong enough to tolerate complexity.

To say:

Yes, corruption exists.

No, not everything is a conspiracy.

Yes, media manipulation happens.

No, every journalist is not a government operative.

Yes, corporations exploit systems.

No, every wealthy person is evil.

Yes, governments sometimes deceive populations.

No, reality itself is not fake.

Civilizations collapse when populations lose the ability to distinguish nuance from tribal mythology.

And right now, the West is dangerously close to that line.

The future will belong to whoever controls perception, narrative, emotional activation, and digital reality itself.

Not necessarily through dictatorship.

Possibly through something more effective.

Voluntary psychological captivity.

The terrifying part is that millions already live inside it without realizing it.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

World Economic Forum reports on AI and employment disruption

Pew Research Center studies on political polarization and institutional trust

Harvard studies on social media algorithms and emotional engagement

RAND Corporation reports on truth decay and information warfare

MIT studies on misinformation spread online

OECD reports on wealth inequality and democratic instability

World Health Organization COVID mortality and vaccine data

IMF and World Bank inequality and globalization reports

Stanford Internet Observatory research on digital manipulation

United Nations reports on social cohesion and democratic decline

Historical analyses of propaganda systems from Edward Bernays and Hannah Arendt

Behavioural psychology research on uncertainty, tribalism, and cognitive bias