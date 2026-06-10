The document exists. The government released it, stamped with the authority of the DOJ and FBI, and then blacked out half the page. What remains is an organizational chart of the Jeffrey Epstein enterprise, a bureaucratic map of complicity with connecting lines linking employees, associates, and co-conspirators, released in January 2026 and immediately half-consumed by redaction. Six names survived the ink. The rest disappeared.

Ghislaine Maxwell appears, the only person in the chart serving a prison sentence, protected for two decades before her 2021 conviction. Darren Indyke, Epstein’s personal attorney and co-executor of the estate still paying victim settlements, appears. Richard Kahn, co-executor and accountant, appears. Harry Beller, financial adviser, appears, misspelled in the original as Bellar, the casual error of people too intimate with each other to bother with precision. Jean-Luc Brunel, modelling agent and alleged supplier of victims, appears. He died by suicide in French custody in 2022 before the state could arrange a public reckoning. Leslie Groff, executive assistant, scheduler of what the documents call massage appointments, coordinator of the operational logistics of a trafficking network, appears highlighted in yellow. She was immunised in 2007. She remains free. The highlight is the government’s own punctuation on the sentence it refuses to finish.

The blacked-out boxes point, through court records, victim testimony, the 2007 non-prosecution agreement, civil filings, and flight logs, toward Sarah Kellen, identified by a federal judge at Maxwell’s sentencing as a knowing participant. Toward Nadia Marcinkova, Epstein’s later girlfriend and pilot. Toward Adriana Ross, assistant and recruiter. These three, alongside Maxwell and Groff, formed the operational core. They scheduled. They recruited. They ran the administrative architecture of industrialised predation across multiple properties, multiple jurisdictions, multiple decades. The FBI drew the chart. The FBI then covered it.

No additional charges have been filed against inner circle members beyond Maxwell as of mid-2026. The estate negotiates settlements. The files arrive in partial form, key names absent, key relationships obscured. The chart is evidence of the crime. The redactions are evidence of what the state does when the crime implicates people who matter. This is the system. It has always been the system. The boxes are black because power made them black, and the people inside them are free because power keeps them free. The document proves it. The document will not tell you their names.

Adam Coleman

Sources: DOJ Epstein File Releases, January 2026

United States v. Ghislaine Maxwell, SDNY, 2021

Epstein Non-Prosecution Agreement, SDFL, 2007

Maxwell sentencing transcript, SDNY, June 2022

Miami Herald, Julie K. Brown, 2018-2019

Al Jazeera, 2026

MSNBC The Beat, 2024-2025

New York Times, 2019-2026, civil litigation filings, victim depositions, flight logs.