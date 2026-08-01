Dex Hunter-Torricke spent almost two decades inside the rooms where the future gets decided. He advised Elon Musk. He advised Mark Zuckerberg. He worked with Google, Facebook, SpaceX and the United Nations. Most recently he ran communications for Google's DeepMind, working directly with Demis Hassabis, the lab's Nobel Prize winning founder. Last October he walked out and did not go back.

This week he sat down with Channel 4 News in Britain and said what insiders almost never say out loud. There is no plan. Not a real one. Nothing built to protect ordinary people from a technology about to remake work, power and daily life faster than any government on earth can respond.

He told the program that artificial intelligence is arriving into a world already buckling under inequality, a hollowed out democracy and a fracturing global order, and that it will make every one of those problems worse, all at once. He is not exaggerating for effect. The International Monetary Fund estimates that roughly 60 per cent of jobs in wealthy economies are exposed to AI disruption. Globally, the richest 12 billionaires on the planet already hold more wealth than the poorest half of humanity combined, more than four billion people.

Hunter-Torricke's own warning is blunter still. He describes a coming split between a small augmented elite living longer, richer, healthier lives, and a global majority left behind with weaker jobs, weaker healthcare and no real say in any of it. He has a name for it: techno colonialism. Whoever controls the computing power controls the century.

Here is the part nobody in Ottawa or Victoria wants to say plainly. That future is not a prediction anymore. It is a live demonstration, and it is happening in Iran right now.

Since February, the American and Israeli campaign against Iran, code named Operation Epic Fury, has become the first real test of AI run warfare. More than 13,000 targets have been struck. American forces went from hitting under 100 targets a day to more than 1,000 on the opening day alone, a fivefold jump. Behind that number sits a Pentagon system called the Maven Smart System, built by Palantir, which fuses satellite feeds, drone video and intercepted signals into targeting decisions in seconds. A kill chain expert who studies the program says it now moves faster than human thought.

Human rights monitors tracking the war count more than 1,700 civilian deaths, close to one in seven of them children. The single deadliest strike hit a primary school in the town of Minab, killing 175 people, most of them girls between seven and 12 years old.

There is a reason a system with almost no restrictions was doing that job. Anthropic, the company behind the AI model Claude, had a $200 million Pentagon contract with one condition attached. No fully autonomous weapons and no mass surveillance without a human required to sign off. When the company refused to drop that condition, Washington ordered every federal agency to stop using its technology within days, in February. A judge has since called the government's move troubling and Anthropic is still fighting it in court, but the war did not wait for the lawsuit.

By summer, the Pentagon's own filings confirmed that Elon Musk's Grok, running inside that same targeting system with no such condition attached, had helped fire 2,000 munitions at 2,000 separate targets in 96 hours. That is the whole argument in one sentence. When speed and safety compete inside a war room, speed wins, and whichever company is willing to remove the brakes gets the contract. Arms control experts now openly call this an arms race in speed, and nobody has figured out how you put a speed limit on a war.

This is exactly what worries people who study where the technology goes next. Artificial general intelligence means a machine that can out think a human at nearly everything. Artificial superintelligence means one that outthinks all of us combined. Bettors staking real money on the timeline currently give it roughly one in eight odds of being declared before the end of next year, climbing to roughly two in five by 2030. Those are not comfortable odds for a technology already being handed live weapons before anyone has agreed on the rules that should govern it.

Canada does not have a real answer to any of this. The federal government let its actual AI law, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, die on the order paper back in January of last year. In its place, Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a plan called AI for All this past June. Read past the name and it is mostly a growth strategy. Half a billion dollars to help Canadian AI firms scale up. Another $700 million for computing power. Plenty of talk about protecting Canadians, but no binding law with teeth, and nothing that would stop the kind of unrestricted military use that just got tested in Iran. Ottawa is choosing the same trade Washington already made. Speed over safety, dressed up as ambition.

Meanwhile the wealth Hunter-Torricke warned about is already stacking up at the top, here at home. Canada's richest 40 billionaires added $95 billion to their fortunes in a single year, a jump of more than 20 per cent, while food bank visits across the country have roughly doubled since 2019. If a machine can now do the job of the person answering your bank's phone line, or reading your X-ray, or driving the truck that stocks your grocery store, that is not some future hypothetical. That is someone's mortgage payment gone within a few years, not a few decades, while the fortune built on the software that replaced them keeps compounding.

Here is what should embarrass every party in this country. Close to 9 in 10 Canadians, across every political stripe, including a clear majority of Conservative voters, support a wealth tax on fortunes over $20 million. A modest version of that tax could raise roughly $8 billion from British Columbia alone, according to Canadians for Tax Fairness and BC Policy Solutions. Nobody in power is doing it, because the same billionaires being asked to pay are funding the politics that decide whether they have to.

There are real tools sitting unused. Canada's own Competition Bureau has already flagged that a handful of firms are locking up the computing power, the data and the capital that AI runs on. If four or five companies own the computing power every Canadian AI system has to rent, they can charge whatever they want and starve out any competitor before it starts. That is exactly the kind of chokehold antitrust law was built to break, and funding the Bureau to actually use it is not radical. It is just enforcing rules that already exist.

Add a real first contract law, one that forces a deal or arbitration within a set number of months instead of letting a company drag out negotiations until a union gives up, and workers facing AI driven layoffs would have something to bargain with instead of being told to go retrain alone. Ottawa has every piece of that plan sitting on a shelf. It is choosing not to use them.

British Columbia does not even have that half measure. It has the opposite. In May, the BC Conservatives crowned Kerry-Lynne Findlay leader of the official opposition. She is not a fringe figure. She was federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's chief whip in Ottawa and a cabinet minister under Stephen Harper.

A political scientist who studies the modern right called her win proof the party has embraced populism in its purest form. Her platform reads like a wish list written by the same billionaire class Hunter-Torricke is warning about. Cut taxes. Cut fuel taxes. Cut the red tape that regulators use to protect people, the same red tape she won an award from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business for slashing when she ran the federal tax agency. Her plan for this province is more pipelines, more highways and a Western Alliance with Alberta and Saskatchewan, built to move resources out of the province faster, not to protect the people living beside the route.

During her leadership race, Findlay accused a rival with an Indigenous wife and children of having a conflict of interest on Indigenous rights policy, because of his own family. Fellow candidates called it a racist attack on the spot. The BC NDP called it Donald Trump's politics landing in a Canadian legislature. Findlay denied nothing and moved on to victory. This is what a rising far right current inside a mainstream Canadian party actually looks like. It does not show up wearing a costume. It wins leadership races on culture war applause lines and then governs on tax cuts for the people who can already afford anything.

British Columbians have not made up their minds yet, and the numbers show it. Findlay's own approval sits at just 32 per cent, according to Research Co. Another 35 per cent already disapprove, and the rest still do not know what to make of her, while Premier David Eby has slipped but still holds a clear trust advantage over her. The two main parties are close to tied on the ballot itself. Findlay has not even won a seat in the legislature yet.

That means the next several months, not years, will decide whether this province hands its official opposition, and quite possibly its government, to a leader whose entire program is deregulation and tax cuts at the exact moment British Columbia needs the opposite.

Every piece of this fits together, and none of it is a coincidence. A man who spent his career inside the machine just told Britain there is no plan. Iran already showed the world what happens when speed beats safety inside a war room. Ottawa answered artificial intelligence with a growth strategy instead of a law. British Columbia's official opposition is now led by someone who has built her entire career making sure the people at the top never have to slow down for anyone. The machine does not wait for permission, and the people cashing in on it do not intend to either. The only question left is whether the rest of us keep waiting.

Adam Coleman