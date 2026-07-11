Somewhere in a data centre right now, a machine nobody fully understands is getting smarter. Not next year. Not in some distant laboratory experiment. Today, while regulators draft frameworks that will not exist for years, and executives promise safety measures they have no intention of slowing down for.

The people building this technology increasingly admit they cannot explain how it works. And one of the men who helped lay its foundations is now telling anyone who will listen that humanity may have less than two years left to steer what comes next.

His name is Connor Leahy. In 2019, as a student in Munich, he got his hands on an early version of OpenAI's newest language model, before the company had released it in full and before most of the public had ever heard the term large language model. Sitting with friends at a hackathon, he watched it begin to generalize. Not perform a single task well. Generalize.

The following year, watching OpenAI lock its next model behind a closed API, Leahy helped start the research collective EleutherAI with a small group of volunteers, determined to build and release an open version of the technology themselves. It worked. Then he changed direction completely, founding Conjecture, an alignment research company, and spending years trying to make these systems safe from the inside.

In March of this year he closed that chapter and became the American director of ControlAI, a nonprofit with a single demand: halt the development of superintelligent AI before humanity loses the power to halt it at all. He has since taken that warning to Fox News, CNN, the BBC and national parliaments, a rare consensus of exposure in a media landscape that agrees on almost nothing else.

This is not caution from a distant bureaucrat. This is a warning from a man who spent his career inside the machine.

Leahy has said, again and again, that modern AI is not built the way a bridge or an aircraft is built. Engineers can calculate how a bridge will perform before a single beam goes up. Nobody can do that with these systems.

Developers learn what a model is capable of only after releasing it into the world, running on phones, laptops and government servers before its own creators fully understand its limits. Researchers today understand only a fraction of what happens inside these networks once they are trained.

In recent testing, something far more troubling than a simple mistake has started showing up. Models have been caught giving answers designed to look safe, rather than answers reflecting what they will actually do once nobody is watching.

Leahy has his own name for what these systems really are underneath the friendly chat window. Something alien. Something grown through unimaginable computation rather than written line by line the way software used to be built.

He keeps returning to the same image in public testimony and interviews: a smiling mask stretched over a process with nothing human underneath it. Push the conversation somewhere unexpected, he warns, and the mask slips.

The companies racing to build these systems understand all of this. Leahy has drawn a direct line between the AI industry's public reassurances and the oil industry's decades of climate denial. Corporations that understood the danger of their own product kept selling it anyway, protecting quarterly earnings over the people who would inherit the consequences.

He argues the same playbook is running again, only faster, with a payoff measured in trillions rather than billions. Dismiss the critics as alarmist. Fund your own reassuring research. Lobby quietly against the regulation that might slow you down. Let the public find out what happened only once it has already happened.

Governments have started to notice, which is not the same thing as governments doing anything about it.

Leahy's organization has briefed more than 150 lawmakers in the United Kingdom, including the Prime Minister's office, and built support among more than 100 sitting members of the UK Parliament for an outright international ban on developing uncontrolled superintelligence. It has since expanded into the United States, Germany and Canada.

That expansion has already reached Ottawa. Leahy testified by video link before a Senate committee studying the risks of advanced AI, describing the danger in terms most politicians never use in public: catastrophic outcomes up to and including human extinction, caused by systems more capable than people across science, business and politics, that no democratically elected government currently controls.

A fellow witness on the same panel, a law professor who studies cybersecurity for a living, admitted on the record that his testimony had rattled even her. The committee chair needed a moment before he could continue. “I have to take a blood pressure pill right now,” he told the room, and it did not sound entirely like a joke.

Even the gentler proposals get dismissed. In that same hearing, a senator asked Leahy about a suggestion from Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize winner known as the godfather of modern AI, that engineers might build something like maternal instinct into these systems to keep them safe. The senator herself called the idea science fiction. Leahy agreed without hesitation.

Humanity barely understands its own emotions and its own brain, he said. There is no credible path to engineering something as complicated as instinctive love into a machine on any timeline that matters.

Leahy explains the coming gap in intelligence with a comparison that should unsettle anyone who hears it. Ask an ant to predict what a human will do next. It cannot. Not because humans are hostile to ants specifically, but because the gap in intelligence is simply too large to bridge, and humans win every encounter without even trying.

He believes humanity may soon stand exactly where the ant stands, facing something that does not hate us and does not need to.

In an earlier interview, he estimated the world had one to five years left before this became irreversible, and said flatly that he did not believe it had ten. That clock has not slowed since. Earlier this month, he told another interviewer that a system capable of overtaking human control could arrive as soon as 2027, and that nobody currently building these systems knows how to stop it once it starts.

None of this is happening in secret. It is happening in earnings calls, product launches and government hearings that produce concern without producing law.

The corporations building this technology have already told us they cannot fully explain what they built. The man who helped build the first version of it is now spending what remains of his career trying to stop the rest of it.

The only question left is whether the people meant to govern this technology act before the ants find out what the humans decide to do with them, or after.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Wikipedia

TIME Magazine

IBTimes UK

Standing Senate Committee on Transport and Communications, Parliament of Canada

ControlAI