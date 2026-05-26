By 2030, the greatest divide in human history may no longer be race, religion, nationality, or ideology.

It may simply be between those who own artificial intelligence and those who do not.

For years, Bernie Sanders has warned that unchecked corporate power would eventually consume democracy itself. In 2025 and 2026, Sanders turned his attention fully toward artificial intelligence. What he described was not science fiction. It was an approaching economic shockwave capable of wiping out millions of jobs while concentrating wealth into the hands of a microscopic elite.

And unlike previous industrial revolutions, this one may not leave enough replacement work behind.

Sanders has repeatedly argued that AI is not simply another technological advancement. He has called it “the most transformative technology in human history” and compared its rapid expansion to a runaway train moving faster than governments, unions, or ordinary citizens can comprehend.

In one of the most surreal political moments of 2026, Sanders publicly interviewed Anthropic’s AI system Claude about surveillance capitalism, data collection, and corporate power. The exchange went viral because the AI itself acknowledged that corporations gather enormous amounts of behavioural information from citizens and use it for profit, manipulation, advertising, and predictive control.

Critics mocked the interview. Tech commentators accused Sanders of misunderstanding how AI chatbots mirror users and reinforce beliefs. Online forums ridiculed the exchange as “old man yells at cloud” politics.

But beneath the memes was a darker reality few wanted to confront.

For the first time in human history, corporations are building systems capable of replacing not merely physical labour, but cognitive labour itself. Lawyers, programmers, journalists, accountants, analysts, teachers, customer service workers, translators, designers, and even portions of medical professions now face partial or total automation.

Recent academic research already suggests AI systems such as Claude dramatically increase worker productivity and expand technological capability.

That sounds exciting until one asks the obvious question.

If one worker using AI can suddenly perform the labour of ten people, what happens to the other nine?

This is the question Sanders keeps returning to while much of Washington remains hypnotized by stock prices and billionaire promises. He has warned that Congress “does not have a clue” about the scale of what is coming.

And perhaps most importantly, Sanders has argued that AI development cannot remain solely in the hands of private corporations driven by quarterly profit reports.

Because if it does, society may fracture permanently.

The best case scenario is extraordinary.

Artificial intelligence could eliminate repetitive labour, reduce working hours, cure diseases, optimize food production, accelerate scientific discovery, and generate enough productivity to provide every human being on Earth with a dignified standard of living.

In such a system, AI generated wealth would not belong exclusively to billionaires or shareholders. Instead, governments could impose automated production taxes, sovereign AI dividends, data royalties, public ownership stakes, or nationalized compute infrastructure.

Imagine a world where every corporation using AI contributes directly into a global social wealth fund.

The more automation increases productivity, the more society benefits collectively.

Under such a model, every citizen could receive a guaranteed living income above the poverty line plus fifty percent, along with universal healthcare and pensions. Housing, education, energy, and food costs could decline as automated systems increase efficiency. The work week itself might shrink to twenty hours or less while quality of life rises dramatically.

Workers would no longer exist merely to survive.

Human beings could pursue education, family, art, science, music, caregiving, and innovation without constant economic terror hanging over them.

This is the future Sanders and many labour organizers believe must be fought for immediately before the rules become irreversible.

Because the worst case scenario is civilizational collapse.

If AI wealth remains privately concentrated, then humanity may enter a neo feudal era where a tiny class of technology owners controls information, employment, infrastructure, finance, surveillance systems, media narratives, and eventually governments themselves.

Mass unemployment would not simply create poverty.

It would create desperation.

Entire populations could become economically obsolete almost overnight. Millions of young men without employment, stability, purpose, or hope have historically created conditions for extremism, authoritarianism, civil unrest, and war.

History has already shown what happens when inequality explodes while institutions lose legitimacy.

The French Revolution.

The Russian Revolution.

The rise of fascism in Europe.

The collapse of democracies during economic depression.

Now imagine those same pressures amplified globally by algorithms capable of replacing hundreds of millions of workers simultaneously.

Domestic conflict would become likely.

International conflict could become inevitable.

Nations unable to compete in the AI race may collapse economically. Superpowers could weaponize AI infrastructure, cyber warfare, autonomous weapons, disinformation systems, and economic sabotage. Democracies could become permanently destabilized by algorithmic propaganda tailored individually to every citizen.

Sanders has even called for international AI agreements similar to Cold War nuclear treaties because he believes uncontrolled AI competition between nations could spiral beyond human control.

He may be correct.

Because this is no longer simply about technology.

It is about ownership.

Who owns the machines?

Who owns the data?

Who owns the productivity?

Who owns the future?

Right now, the answer is becoming terrifyingly concentrated.

A handful of corporations and billionaires are positioning themselves to control the infrastructure of intelligence itself. Data centres consume staggering amounts of energy while governments hand over subsidies and tax incentives to private companies promising “innovation” even as they quietly prepare to eliminate entire sectors of employment.

The public is told not to worry.

That new jobs will magically appear.

That markets will adapt.

That billionaires have humanity’s best interests at heart.

But history suggests otherwise.

No ruling class voluntarily redistributes wealth without pressure from below.

That means unions must evolve immediately.

Traditional labour organizing alone will not be enough. Workers across industries must begin demanding AI profit sharing clauses, reduced work weeks without pay cuts, automation taxes, public ownership models, mandatory retraining guarantees, and legally protected human employment sectors.

Governments must establish sovereign AI wealth funds before private monopolies consume the economic base entirely.

And citizens themselves must stop treating AI as entertainment.

This is not merely another app.

This may become the defining political struggle of the twenty first century.

The fight will not be between capitalism and socialism in the old sense.

It will be between democratic civilization and technological oligarchy.

The danger is that most people will not react until the layoffs begin hitting every sector simultaneously.

By then, it may already be too late.

The frightening truth beneath Sanders’ warnings is this:

If ordinary people fail to organize now, the future economy may no longer require them at all.

And populations without economic value rarely retain political power for long.

Adam Coleman

Sources

The Guardian

TechCrunch

Axios

International Business Times UK

The Mary Sue

eWeek

Techdirt

ArXiv

Reddit discussions on r/singularity, r/Anthropic, r/stupidpol, r/KnowledgeFight, r/ArtificialSentience

YouTube interviews and commentary regarding Bernie Sanders and Claude AI