I read the leaked list twice before I let myself believe it was real.

For most of the last twenty years, anyone who said a closed circle of unelected billionaires, generals and senators meets behind locked doors to quietly shape what happens next in this world got laughed off the internet. Tinfoil hat. Basement dweller. This week the documents came out. I am not laughing.

The organization is called Dialog. Palantir cofounder Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley investor Auren Hoffman founded it in 2006. For almost twenty years it had no public website, no published membership and no media coverage. Multiple outlets have already compared it to the Bilderberg Group and the World Economic Forum, the two organizations most often named by people warning about concentrated, unaccountable global power. Dialog is the version built for the AI age, and it has reportedly been shopping for a permanent campus near Washington, DC.

The wall came down because a Swiss security researcher named maia arson crimew found code sitting in plain sight on Dialog’s own website. WIRED independently verified what she found. Reporting puts the number of confirmed affiliates at 113, with a separate registration list for the group’s August 2026 retreat near Dublin naming 222 people. This is not a dinner club. It is a standing apparatus.

Now the names. From government and the military: General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe. Scott Bessent, the sitting United States Treasury Secretary. Senator Ted Cruz. Senator Cory Booker. Representative Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Hallie Hoffman, former general counsel and acting chief of staff of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

From finance and policy: Randy Kroszner, former Federal Reserve governor, now on the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee. Peter Goettler, president of the Cato Institute. Ryan Stowers, executive director of the Charles Koch Foundation. Roger Myerson, Nobel laureate economist at the University of Chicago.

From technology: founders Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman. Joe Lonsdale, Palantir cofounder. Elon Musk. Bryan Johnson. Sarah Bond, former Xbox president at Microsoft. Raffi Grinberg, Dialog’s executive director.

From media and academia: Sam Harris. Ezra Klein. Bret Stephens. Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Levin, president of Stanford University.

From entertainment: Josh Brolin. Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Sophia Bush. Scooter Braun. Zach Shields.

Sit with that for a second. A sitting NATO commander. A sitting Treasury Secretary. Two sitting senators. A man who oversees House intelligence oversight. A former Federal Reserve governor. The president of a top American university. Some of the most recognizable faces in media and Hollywood. All of them, in the same room, off the record, year after year, while the public stood locked outside the door.

Fairness matters more than outrage here, so one detail has to be included. A senior European Union official whose name showed up on a related guest list has already denied ever attending. The European Commission backed her up. That denial tells you something on its own. When people connected to this group get caught, the instinct of more than one of them was not to explain. It was to deny they were ever there.

Here is what is already confirmed, not speculated. Sessions planned for the next retreat carry titles like Navigating WWIII, Battlefield Technologies and Bring Back Nuclear. Past sessions reportedly touched on cult building. Earlier this year, Thiel personally hosted a private lecture series in Rome built around the idea of the Antichrist, and whether engineered or perceived global crises, artificial intelligence, nuclear escalation, climate collapse, could be used to justify a new form of global governance.

Read that again. The man who bankrolled half the populist right in North America was privately discussing, with a room full of generals, senators and tech billionaires, whether the public could be made to accept centralized global control in the name of saving them from disaster.

I do not have the minutes from every closed session. Nobody outside that room does. That is the entire design of the thing. But you do not need a confession to read a pattern. WWIII planning, battlefield technology, nuclear revival, engineered crisis, global governance, the throughline is the same. A small number of people nobody elected are deciding in advance how the rest of us will be allowed to respond to the next catastrophe, before that catastrophe ever arrives. That is not paranoia. That is the documented agenda of the meeting.

So what do we actually do about it. Outrage changes nothing on its own. Two things do.

First, force transparency through law instead of asking nicely. Lobbying disclosure rules already require elected officials to report who they meet with and why. Extend those laws to cover invitation only retreats and private societies, with real penalties for officials who attend and fail to disclose it. File access to information requests. Demand your representative confirm or deny attendance in writing, on the record. Support the independent researchers and journalists who actually find these leaks, because secrecy is the entire mechanism this group runs on. Take the secrecy away and the power goes with it.

Second, organize where it actually costs them something, at the ballot box and on the shop floor. Every elected name on that list answers to voters, not to Peter Thiel. Constituents can demand answers at town halls, file formal ethics complaints, and make secret society membership a campaign issue in the next election. Unions and worker coalitions carry collective leverage no single citizen has alone. A coordinated, organized public costs these people something real. A scattered, angry public costs them nothing at all.

Twenty years of secrecy just ended because one researcher read the source code of a website nobody was ever supposed to see. That is how thin their wall actually was. Ours does not have to be.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

WIRED

The Stanford Daily

The Hollywood Reporter

EU Observer