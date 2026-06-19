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TriTorch
7h

From your article > "For most of the last twenty years, anyone who said a closed circle of unelected billionaires, generals and senators meets behind locked doors to quietly shape what happens next in this world got laughed off the internet. Tinfoil hat. Basement dwellers." <

A deep, extended, recurring appeal-to-ego PSYOP was implemented to achieve this perception. Here is the catastrophic (no hyperbole) result:

The Engineered Scorn in the Blind, Targeted at Those With Eyes to See:

Many people I encounter are so brainwashed by media that they can't see two inches in front of their noses, and if you ever challenge them on the propaganda they find there, like Pavlov's dog they will call you a conspiracy theorist. They will then turn up their nose and walk away with a heightened sense of superiority.

The term "conspiracy theory" is remarkably adept at turning off all critical thinking like a light switch in a large portion of the people I have personally met.

Conditioning the public to react this way has to have been one of the most effective PSYOPs ever pushed onto the general population.

It is equal parts diabolic and brilliant, and it means that the elites can get away with just about anything with little to no scrutiny because everyone is too afraid to point out that the emperor has no clothes lest they be labeled a "conspiracy theorist".

Breaking this spell is essential to our collective freedom....the problem is that few are capable of believing - even this late in the endgame - how utterly evil the power structure actually is. We either wake up en-masse or we - and most importantly our children - will be living in an endless waking nightmare.

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