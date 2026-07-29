The Last Copy: How a Loophole Has Turned Books Into a Landfill for AI

A secondhand bookseller used to move twenty books a week. Now he moves hundreds.

The orders make no sense on their own terms. History one week. Botany the next. German economics after that. No pattern connects them except one. Every title has an ISBN. Every buyer stays anonymous.

Most of those books will be cut apart, scanned, and thrown away.

This is not a metaphor. Workers slice the spine off a book so the loose pages can be fed through a high speed scanner. The paper is destroyed. Only the digital file survives.

A judge has ruled that this is legal. The machines have not stopped since.

The reason is cold and simple. Artificial intelligence companies are running out of clean data. The internet, their original training ground, is now flooded with text that other AI systems wrote. Feed a model enough of that synthetic sludge and it degrades, generation after generation, a process researchers call model collapse.

So the industry has turned to the one large reserve of text still guaranteed human. Books printed before the AI boom. Dense. Edited. Written by someone who was not a chatbot. A resource to be extracted, the same as anything else this industry has ever wanted.

The legal cover came from a courtroom, not a boardroom.

On June 23, 2025, Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California ruled on how Anthropic built its Claude models. He split the question in two. Training a model on a legally acquired book was fair use, he found, “quintessentially transformative.” Buying a physical book, scanning it, and destroying the original was fair use too, no different in his eyes from replacing a paper file with a more convenient digital one.

Downloading millions of pirated books from shadow libraries and keeping them forever was something else. That, he ruled, was not fair use.

Anthropic had done both. Court records showed the company had downloaded and stored more than seven million pirated books, an effort one internal email described as an attempt to obtain “all the books in the world” while avoiding unnecessary legal friction. Anthropic eventually paid roughly a billion and a half dollars to settle those claims, covering close to half a million works. It stands as one of the largest copyright payouts ever recorded.

But it is the other half of the ruling that matters now. Buy the book first. Destroy it after. That is fair use. That is safe.

Anthropic had already built the machine for it before the ruling was even handed down. An internal effort reported as Project Panama, run by a former Google Books engineer named Tom Harvey, contracted a scanning company called Datamation to gut books at industrial scale. It bought inventory in bulk from resellers like Better World Books. Judge Alsup did not order any of this. He simply declined to stop it. The rest of the industry read the ruling as an instruction manual.

That is how a company called ISBNdb ended up in this story.

For years it was quiet infrastructure, a database that helped libraries and small booksellers track inventory using the number printed on every book’s back cover. Now it brokers bulk purchases for AI labs, moving anywhere from a thousand to a million books in a single order. It promises a strict non disclosure agreement on every engagement.

Its own marketing explains why, in plain language: “AI company destroys two million books” is not a headline that generates sympathy.

The industry knows exactly what this looks like. It built secrecy into the product on purpose.

Down at the bottom of that supply chain sits the bookseller with the strange new orders. He told 404 Media his sales began spiking in April, and that his shelves, full of rare and out of print titles nobody had asked for in years, are now moving out the door by the hundreds, headed for a shredder he will never see. It benefits him financially, he says. He also says he does not like the end use, and he does not like that uncommon books are being pulped.

Booksellers in the Netherlands report the same pattern. So do sellers on marketplaces like Alibris and Biblio. Nobody can confirm exactly who is buying. That is the entire point of the arrangement.

Somewhere in those pallets sit books that exist in three or four surviving copies. A regional botanical survey. A small press edition nobody reprinted. A translation that never got a second run.

A website can be reuploaded. A bestseller can be reprinted. A single surviving copy of a text, once it goes through the blade, is gone in a way no settlement and no court order can undo.

None of this was inevitable. Harvard, working with Google and Microsoft, released a massive public domain book dataset without destroying a single page. The technology to preserve exists. The choice to destroy is about speed and cost. Nothing more.

This is the whole era in miniature. A legal system built for a world of individual infringers runs into an industry that treats the written record of human thought as a raw material to be strip mined. The courts, moving at the speed of law, end up sanctioning the extraction one summary judgment at a time. Nobody voted for this. Nobody was asked. A judge weighed four factors and an industry heard permission.

The books are not being burned in a public square. They are being pulped quietly, under an NDA, on a loading dock. The record of what disappeared will not exist, because the thing that would have proven it existed is the thing that got shredded.

Ask what a civilization owes the last copy of anything.

The answer is being decided right now, on a factory floor, by a machine that does not know the question is being asked.

Adam Coleman

Sources: 404 Media; Bartz v. Anthropic, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California; The Authors Guild; Tom’s Hardware; Ars Technica