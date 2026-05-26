AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
May 26

If Israel felt unsafe before then they’ve made it worse for themselves now. Netanyahu and little dick are cut from the same cloth. Both have been auditioning for dictatorship all their lives.

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