AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Shirley Weaver's avatar
Shirley Weaver
May 23

We find ourselves in a War that nobody wanted and what have we gained. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. Both Trump and Hegseth need to be charged with war crimes. WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR ALL OF THE

TRUMP/EPSTEIN FILES. WHILE THE WORLD SITS BACK AND LAUGHS AT PEDOPHILE RAPIST TRAITOR TRUMP.

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