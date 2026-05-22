For months, the public narrative coming out of Washington and Tel Aviv was simple. Iran had been weakened. Israel had restored deterrence. The United States remained the uncontested military power in the Middle East. The alliance was supposedly in control.

Then reality arrived in the form of ballistic missiles, drone swarms, burning infrastructure, collapsing interceptor stockpiles, disrupted shipping lanes, and terrified Gulf monarchies suddenly realizing that American and Israeli air defence systems could not fully protect them.

That is the real reason Donald Trump is unlikely to launch another major strike on Iran in the near future.

Not because he suddenly became diplomatic. Not because the White House discovered restraint. But because the Gulf states themselves have quietly pressured Washington to stop escalating a conflict they increasingly believe cannot be controlled.

The deeper truth emerging from intelligence leaks, military assessments, energy disruptions, and regional diplomacy is deeply uncomfortable for the United States. The American security umbrella is no longer viewed as invincible. In some cases, it is being viewed as overstretched, vulnerable, and economically unsustainable.

Recent Pentagon assessments reportedly showed the United States consumed enormous portions of its advanced missile interceptor inventory defending Israel during the latest exchanges with Iran. American THAAD systems, SM 3s, and SM 6 interceptors were used at a pace that alarmed military planners. Israel itself reportedly conserved portions of its own interceptor inventory while the United States absorbed much of the defensive burden. That revelation sent shockwaves through military circles because these systems are not quickly replaceable at wartime consumption rates.

This matters because Iran demonstrated something Western planners have feared for years. Cheap drones and large missile salvos can overwhelm even sophisticated layered defence systems through saturation alone. No country possesses infinite interceptors. Iran knows this. The Gulf states now know this too.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates suddenly found themselves staring at a horrifying possibility. If the United States and Israel struggled to fully shield Israeli territory from sustained missile attacks, how would they defend thousands of kilometres of exposed Gulf energy infrastructure, desalination facilities, airports, pipelines, ports, financial centres, fibre optic cables, and military bases simultaneously?

The answer appears to be that they cannot.

Iran’s strategy was never based on defeating the United States conventionally. It was based on imposing unbearable economic and regional costs through horizontal escalation. Intelligence and strategic analyses throughout early 2026 repeatedly warned that Iran’s objective was to pressure Gulf governments into forcing Washington toward de escalation. That appears to be exactly what happened.

Even Gulf governments that refused to allow direct offensive strikes from their territory were still targeted economically and strategically. Iranian linked attacks and proxy operations reportedly struck energy infrastructure, airports, pipelines, and even civilian linked systems throughout the region. Analysts increasingly concluded that merely hosting the American alliance structure makes Gulf states permanent targets regardless of official neutrality.

That realization has terrified Gulf leadership.

The Gulf monarchies are not designed for prolonged regional war. Their economies depend on stability, investment, energy exports, luxury development, tourism, artificial intelligence expansion, and uninterrupted global connectivity. A regional missile war threatens every pillar of that model.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the centre of global economic blackmail. Iran has demonstrated it can threaten shipping, energy flows, and even subsea communication infrastructure that much of the Gulf economy depends upon. Reports this week regarding Iran discussing control measures and taxation involving undersea cables running through Hormuz only reinforced the vulnerability of global infrastructure concentrated in a tiny geographic corridor.

This is where the mythology of overwhelming American power begins collapsing under closer inspection.

The United States can devastate countries from the air. It can destroy infrastructure. It can assassinate officials. It can blockade economies. But modern warfare is no longer purely about who possesses the largest aircraft carriers or the most advanced fighter jets.

It is increasingly about attrition, asymmetry, industrial endurance, supply chain exhaustion, cyber vulnerability, economic disruption, and missile mathematics.

Iran does not need air superiority to create strategic paralysis.

It simply needs enough missiles, enough drones, enough proxies, enough regional chaos, and enough economic pain to make continued escalation politically and financially intolerable.

That threshold may already have been reached.

Even pro American strategic institutions have openly acknowledged that another major war with Iran could spiral into attacks on Gulf bases, civilian infrastructure, shipping routes, desalination plants, airports, and energy systems with severe global economic consequences.

The Gulf states understand this far more clearly than Washington ideologues do because they are the ones geographically trapped beside Iran.

Trump also faces a domestic political reality that cannot be ignored. Oil prices, inflation pressure, market instability, supply chain disruption, and growing public exhaustion with endless foreign conflicts all threaten his political position heading into an unstable American economic environment. Reports surrounding recent negotiations indicate Gulf mediators including Qatar and Saudi Arabia have urgently pushed for diplomatic off ramps specifically to avoid broader regional collapse.

Meanwhile, Israel’s own dependence on American defensive support has raised serious questions inside the Pentagon itself. If defending Israel against Iranian retaliation already strained American interceptor capacity this severely, what happens during a larger regional war involving Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, Houthi forces, cyber attacks, and direct strikes against Gulf infrastructure simultaneously?

That answer may explain why Washington’s tone has shifted from triumphalism to nervous diplomacy almost overnight.

The reality emerging from this conflict is not that Iran defeated the United States militarily. It is something potentially more significant.

Iran demonstrated that America’s ability to dominate escalation is no longer guaranteed.

That changes everything.

For decades, American power relied heavily on perception. The perception that resistance was futile. The perception that escalation would always favour Washington. The perception that allied infrastructure could be protected indefinitely.

Now the Gulf states themselves are quietly questioning whether that promise can still be fulfilled.

And once allies begin doubting the shield, the empire enters dangerous territory.

By Adam Coleman

Sources

Reuters



Financial Times



Washington Post



Middle East Institute



Carnegie Endowment for International Peace



CSIS



Stimson Center



Le Monde



Sky News



International Institute for Strategic Studies

Pentagon defence assessments reported May 2026



Regional intelligence reporting and strategic analysis through May 22, 2026