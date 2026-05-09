In 1980, a single income could often buy a house, raise children, own a vehicle, take vacations, and retire with dignity.

In 2026, two incomes can barely hold together a rented apartment while carrying crushing debt, financing groceries on credit cards, and praying the next medical bill, layoff, or rent increase does not destroy the family.

This was not an accident.

It was engineered through tax policy, wage suppression, asset inflation, union destruction, financialization, and political corruption that transferred trillions from workers to asset owners.

The bottom 70% of North Americans did not merely fall behind. They were economically harvested.

The numbers are staggering.

Adjusted for inflation, productivity in the United States has exploded upward since 1979, but worker compensation barely moved. Workers produced vastly more wealth while corporations and shareholders captured almost all the gains.

The labour share of the American economy has collapsed from roughly 58% in 1980 to nearly 51% today. That missing 7% represents trillions of dollars removed from workers and transferred upward into capital ownership.

Meanwhile, housing became a weapon against the middle and working classes.

In Canada, the average home cost about 2.8 years of household income in 1980. Today it approaches 8 years. Home prices rose roughly 900% since 1980 while median household income rose only 258%.

Inflation tells the deeper story.

A Canadian dollar from 1980 now requires about $3.76 to match the same purchasing power.

That means if a worker earned $25,000 in 1980, they would need roughly $94,000 today just to maintain the same living standard.

Most do not.

A massive portion of North America now survives through debt rather than income growth.

Canadian household debt has exploded to among the highest in the developed world, with debt to disposable income ratios around 177%.

The system compensated for stagnant wages by encouraging endless borrowing.

Cheap credit replaced rising incomes.

Credit cards replaced savings.

HELOCs replaced pensions.

Debt replaced prosperity.

And while ordinary people drowned financially, the wealthy received historic tax protection.

In both Canada and the United States, top marginal tax rates were slashed beginning in the 1980s. Capital gains taxes remained dramatically lower than taxes on labour income. Corporations increasingly shifted profits offshore while workers paid payroll taxes on every cheque.

The wealthy stopped earning primarily through wages decades ago.

They earn through assets.

Stocks.

Real estate.

Private equity.

Inheritance.

Monopolies.

Meanwhile workers are taxed directly from their labour before they even touch their paycheques.

This is why a teacher, truck driver, nurse, warehouse worker, or tradesperson can feel poorer despite economic growth.

The economy grew.

Their share did not.

North America effectively created a neo feudal system where ownership matters more than work.

And governments now pretend the debt crisis is caused by social spending when the real issue is mathematical.

If wages had merely followed productivity since 1980, millions of households would likely be debt free today.

Instead, governments chose to protect concentrated wealth.

The infuriating reality is this:

North America is not poor.

It is one of the richest regions in human history.

The money exists.

It was redistributed upward.

The solution is not austerity.

The solution is structural tax reform.

If Canada and the United States actually wanted balanced budgets, debt reduction, and a restored middle class without destroying living standards, the blueprint already exists.

First, capital gains taxes must match labour taxation rates above high wealth thresholds.

A billionaire should not pay a lower effective tax rate than a construction worker.

Second, both countries need aggressive anti monopoly enforcement. Housing, groceries, telecom, banking, and energy sectors have become oligarchic extraction systems.

Third, offshore tax havens must be aggressively targeted with automatic financial transparency agreements and severe penalties for hidden capital.

Fourth, inheritance taxation on ultra large estates must return. The modern aristocracy is increasingly hereditary.

Fifth, speculative housing ownership by corporations and large investors should face escalating taxation to push housing back toward shelter rather than investment speculation.

Sixth, union protections must be rebuilt. The collapse of organized labour directly parallels the collapse of middle class purchasing power across North America.

Seventh, payroll taxes on lower and middle incomes should be reduced substantially while wealth taxation increases on passive capital accumulation.

Eighth, stock buybacks should face major taxation penalties unless companies meet wage growth and pension obligations.

Finally, governments must stop measuring economic success through stock markets and GDP alone while ignoring household survival.

A nation where citizens cannot afford housing, food, childcare, or retirement is not economically healthy regardless of stock indexes.

The greatest lie sold since 1980 was that wealth would trickle down.

It did not.

It pooled upward.

And now an entire generation works longer hours for less real security than their parents had over forty years ago.

The bottom 70% did not lose because they became lazy.

They lost because the rules were rewritten against them.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Economic Policy Institute

OECD Income Distribution Database

National Bureau of Economic Research

Statistics Canada

Bank of Canada

WealthNorth Housing and Debt Reports

Reuters Economics Reporting

OECD Inflation and Inequality Data

World Inequality Lab

Investopedia OECD Growth Analysis

Reddit Canada Housing Discussions and Economic Commentary