AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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John Christopher
May 11

ENDLESS TAX CUTS FOR THE RICH AND WITH IT, CRUSHING U.S DEBT PASSED ON TO US, WE THE LITTLE PEOPLE, IN THE FORM OF MASSIVE AUSTERITY FOR THE MASSES, AS WE SERVICE OUR CORPORATE MASTERS AND WHY? BECAUSE, WE HAVE IDIOTS, WHO BITCH ABOUT IT, BUT KEEP VOTING FOR THE SAME OLE SH*T😡

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