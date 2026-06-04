AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Vicki, MSN
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Maybe Adam, there is hope...I saw a recent photo montage of Jack Smith surrounded by Jimmy Kimmel on one side and the fabulous Steve Colbert on the other side, with a question, " shall we get em?"...

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