Over the last twenty years, after spending time in England, California, New York, and Canada, I have watched a slow deterioration of society become impossible to ignore. The clearest sign is homelessness.

Not only addiction related homelessness, but the rise of the working homeless. People with jobs living in cars, campers, and motel rooms while using gym memberships for showers. Entire families are now surviving this way in some of the wealthiest cities on Earth.

I live near Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and see it regularly. Vancouver is still less extreme than Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, New York, London, Manchester, and parts of Toronto, but the pattern is the same. Rising tents, visible poverty, boarded businesses, open drug use, and collapsing public trust.

The numbers confirm what ordinary people already feel.

Housing costs exploded. Rent rose faster than wages. Food prices surged. Fuel, insurance, utilities, childcare, tuition, and debt payments all increased dramatically. Even internet access and mobile phones became unavoidable survival expenses.

Meanwhile, wages largely stagnated.

The result is that the bottom 80 percent of society has steadily lost purchasing power and disposable income while wealth concentrated upward at historic levels.

The upper middle class largely remained stable. The top 95 to 99 percent benefited enormously from rising asset prices, stocks, and real estate. The top 1 percent entered another universe entirely.

Modern economies increasingly reward ownership over labour.

Ordinary workers are heavily taxed through payroll deductions, sales taxes, fuel taxes, property taxes, and inflation itself. Meanwhile, the ultra wealthy often structure wealth through trusts, offshore accounts, unrealized capital gains, foundations, debt leverage, and corporate loopholes that lower their effective taxation relative to total wealth growth.

The anger growing across Western countries is not irrational. People increasingly believe governments no longer represent workers, taxpayers, or communities, but instead represent corporations, monopolies, financial institutions, and billionaire interests.

California already shows parts of this future. Extreme wealth exists beside massive homelessness. New York increasingly resembles a city divided between luxury towers and survival economics. London faces similar pressures. Canada, especially Vancouver and Toronto, is moving in the same direction.

History shows societies become unstable when people lose faith in fairness and upward mobility. When young people believe they will never own homes, never retire securely, and never surpass their parents economically, social cohesion begins breaking down.

Western countries once operated very differently. During the postwar decades, top marginal tax rates were far higher, unions were stronger, housing was affordable, and governments invested heavily in infrastructure and public services. Wealth was distributed far more broadly than today.

A modernized version of that system could include stronger labour protections, anti monopoly enforcement, aggressive action against offshore tax avoidance, major public housing construction, and taxation systems that reward productive work rather than financial speculation.

If reforms do not happen peacefully, instability will intensify.

That does not mean inevitable violence, but history shows populations eventually push back against systems they believe are fundamentally unfair. The safest path forward is democratic action through voting, unionization, independent journalism, boycotts, strikes, and community organization before societies fracture further.

The greatest danger now is the rise of a techno feudal system where artificial intelligence, surveillance, monopolies, and concentrated wealth place economic and political power permanently beyond democratic reach.

Politicians must decide who they actually serve.

Workers.

Families.

Communities.

Or the ultra wealthy who increasingly hide behind gated estates, private security, and political influence while ordinary people fear losing everything they worked their entire lives to build.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

OECD Income Inequality Database

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada homelessness reports

City of Vancouver Homeless Count Reports

Statistics Canada inflation and housing data

US Congressional Budget Office income distribution studies

RAND Corporation inequality research

Federal Reserve Distributional Financial Accounts

Bank of Canada housing and inflation reports

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation rental market reports

US Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI data

UK Office for National Statistics household income studies