AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
8d

I appreciate the accurate naming of what has occurred. The first paragraph description is so accurate and very painful. Part of my career, I worked with folk experiencing homelessness, hearing clearly how close many of us regular people are a step away in our end stage capitalist regeime.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
8d

This did not happen by accident.

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