There was a time when the FBI director was viewed as one of the most serious positions in the United States government. Whether people agreed with the Bureau or not, the office itself carried an image of discipline, professionalism, intelligence, and restraint. That image is now lying face down in a puddle somewhere outside a hockey locker room in Italy while Kash Patel chugs beer in front of cameras like a drunken frat boy who accidentally wandered into national security.

This is what the United States has become under Donald Trump’s political culture. Loyalty above competence. Performance above integrity. Celebrity above professionalism. Grifting above public service.

And Kash Patel may be the purest example of all of it.

Imagine explaining this to someone twenty years ago. The Director of the FBI flying around on taxpayer-funded jets while under scrutiny for luxury travel, celebrity outings, bizarre “VIP snorkel” excursions near Pearl Harbor, and locker-room beer-chugging videos during an active period of major national security concerns back home. It sounds less like the FBI and more like a rejected HBO satire script.

Yet here we are.

The reports surrounding Patel over the past year read like a checklist of everything Americans used to claim they hated about corruption. Government planes allegedly being used for personal trips. Lavish suites. Sports tourism disguised as official business. Security details reportedly extended into questionable territory involving his girlfriend. Whistleblower complaints. Internal retaliation allegations. Loyalty purges. Senior officials forced out. Investigators tied to Trump-related cases allegedly removed or sidelined.

And through all of it, the same exhausting MAGA formula repeats itself every single time: deny, deflect, attack the media, scream “deep state,” then accuse critics of political persecution.

The most disturbing part is not even Patel himself. It is the fact that millions of Americans now see this behaviour as normal.

This is the man entrusted with America’s premier domestic law enforcement agency.

Not a respected career investigator. Not a sober institutional stabilizer. Not a disciplined administrator.

A partisan influencer turned political attack dog whose main qualification appears to have been his willingness to defend Donald Trump at all costs.

The FBI under Patel increasingly resembles a loyalty-testing operation instead of an independent investigative agency. Officials associated with investigations into Trump reportedly pushed aside. Internal fear spreading through the Bureau. Public trust collapsing further. Experienced personnel replaced or marginalized while ideological loyalists rise.

That damage cannot simply be repaired with a press release later.

Once law enforcement becomes openly politicized, the public stops trusting outcomes altogether. Every prosecution becomes suspect. Every investigation becomes partisan warfare. Every institution becomes contaminated.

That is how republics rot.

Then there is the spectacle factor surrounding Patel personally, which would almost be funny if it were not attached to enormous federal power.

The Olympic hockey incident became internationally embarrassing for a reason. Viral footage showed the FBI director partying in the Team USA locker room after the gold medal victory, spraying beer around while appearing visibly intoxicated and euphoric. Around the same period, Americans were already questioning his use of FBI aircraft and luxury travel arrangements.

This is not normal conduct for the head of the FBI.

This is influencer culture colliding with federal law enforcement.

The optics alone were catastrophic. The rest of the world watches these clips and sees the leadership class of the United States behaving like unserious carnival performers. America lectures the world endlessly about democracy, corruption, institutional integrity, and rule of law while simultaneously turning its most important agencies into extensions of political fandom culture.

Then came the Epstein mess.

For years, Trump-world personalities loudly promised explosive revelations, secret client lists, and world-shattering disclosures. Patel and his allies fuelled endless speculation around the Epstein files and elite protection networks. Yet once inside power, the rhetoric suddenly shifted, softened, or became strategically vague. That reversal created enormous suspicion even among Trump supporters themselves.

Americans are now trapped in a cycle where every faction claims to be exposing corruption while protecting its own corrupt networks simultaneously.

That is the real Trump-era legacy.

Everyone screams about the swamp while building luxury condos inside it.

And Patel fits perfectly into that ecosystem because he represents the final mutation of modern American politics: the permanent partisan combatant. The man exists almost entirely as a political identity rather than a credible institutional leader. Every criticism becomes “fake news.” Every scandal becomes a conspiracy. Every ethical concern becomes proof of victimhood.

Meanwhile taxpayers keep footing the bill.

Jets. Security. Luxury travel. Political theatre. Endless spectacle.

The average American is working themselves into exhaustion trying to pay rent, buy groceries, survive inflation, and hold onto healthcare while political elites from both parties increasingly behave like aristocrats wearing populist costumes.

What makes Patel especially damaging is that he radiates contempt for the seriousness of the office itself. Former FBI directors projected caution, professionalism, and institutional weight even when controversial. Patel projects online culture brain. Everything becomes a performance. Everything becomes branding.

Even the allegations surrounding retaliation against journalists and critics paint an ugly picture of someone unable to separate personal grievance from institutional power.

That is dangerous territory for any democracy.

But again, Patel is not the disease. He is the symptom.

Donald Trump built an entire political movement around personal loyalty, public humiliation, conspiracy culture, revenge fantasies, and media warfare. Competence became secondary. Ethics became optional. Institutions became obstacles. Expertise became weakness. Serious governance became boring compared to outrage entertainment.

That culture naturally produces people like Kash Patel.

In many ways, Patel is the perfect Trump-era official because he combines all the defining characteristics of the administration itself: grievance, spectacle, loyalty obsession, anti-establishment branding while enjoying elite privileges, and constant accusations of corruption surrounding nearly everything.

The saddest part is that millions of Americans have become numb to all of it.

An FBI director partying shirtless-adjacent in a hockey locker room after flying internationally on government resources during overlapping domestic crises should have ended careers in previous generations. Today it barely survives the news cycle.

That is how institutional decay happens. Not all at once. Through normalization.

And the world notices.

People outside America increasingly look at the United States not as the stable democratic superpower it once presented itself to be, but as a giant corrupt reality show run by influencers, billionaires, political cults, and grifters screaming at each other while public trust collapses in real time.

Kash Patel did not create that image.

He simply embodies it.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Associated Press

NBC News

PBS NewsHour

The Guardian

Forbes

NPR

The Atlantic

The New York Times

CNN

People Magazine

Reuters

Wikipedia entries and referenced reporting on Kash Patel controversies and FBI leadership disputes