The warning signs are no longer hidden in shadows. They are flashing in public.

The recent ABC News In Depth investigation into Palantir Technologies and its leadership exposed something most ordinary people instinctively already feel. A new class of billionaire power brokers is no longer satisfied with influencing governments. They increasingly appear determined to become the operating system of government itself.

At the centre of this expanding network sits Peter Thiel, the billionaire venture capitalist tied to the so called PayPal Mafia, alongside figures such as Elon Musk, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, and a growing alliance of financial elites connected to surveillance technology, artificial intelligence, defence contracting, predictive policing, crypto finance, and algorithmic governance.

These men publicly frame themselves as saviours of Western civilisation. Critics increasingly describe the ideology differently. Technocratic authoritarianism. Corporate nationalism. Digital fascism.

The terminology matters less than the outcome.

The result is the concentration of unprecedented power into the hands of unelected billionaires whose wealth now rivals the economic strength of entire nations.

Palantir was originally sold to the public as a data analysis company designed to help intelligence agencies stop terrorism after 9/11. But the company has evolved into something far larger and more unsettling. Its systems now touch immigration enforcement, military targeting, police surveillance, predictive analysis, corporate logistics, health systems, financial monitoring, and AI powered battlefield operations.

The company’s own rhetoric has become increasingly ideological. Critics around the world have openly labelled Palantir’s published worldview as “technofascist” after executives promoted doctrines emphasizing hard power, national dominance, military integration with Silicon Valley, and cultural hierarchies. The language is chilling because history has seen versions of this before.

Fascism rarely arrives wearing a swastika first.

Historically, it emerges wrapped in fear, economic instability, nationalism, scapegoating, and promises of restored order.

That is why scholars such as Jason Stanley continue warning about normalization. When populations become exhausted by inflation, instability, war, social fragmentation, disinformation, and economic anxiety, many become psychologically vulnerable to authoritarian systems that promise certainty and security.

The billionaires understand this dynamic extremely well.

That is where the psychology becomes dangerous.

Many ultra wealthy figures operate within systems that reward traits associated with narcissistic sociopathology. Extreme entitlement. Lack of empathy. Grandiosity. Obsession with dominance. Emotional detachment from the suffering of ordinary people. In hyper capitalist structures, these traits are often not punished. They are rewarded with more wealth and influence.

To the average blue collar worker in Canada or the United States, this feels like betrayal because it is experienced as betrayal.

While workers struggle with rent, food prices, collapsing healthcare access, automation fears, and job insecurity, billionaire fortunes explode upward during every major crisis. Wars create defence profits. Housing collapses create investment opportunities. Economic panic increases political leverage. AI disruption lowers labour costs.

Fear becomes monetized.

The recent Trump China meetings intensified these concerns. Reports surrounding the presence or influence of billionaire connected figures including BlackRock CEO Larry Fink reinforced the growing public perception that democratic governments are increasingly intertwined with corporate oligarchic interests. The average citizen watches politicians publicly attack China while private financial networks quietly deepen economic interdependence behind closed doors.

To ordinary people, it increasingly looks like one giant insider class protecting itself globally while the public fights culture wars online.

That is where PSYOP dynamics enter the picture.

Modern psychological operations no longer require governments alone. Corporations, influencers, algorithms, AI systems, political campaigns, and media ecosystems now collectively shape public perception at industrial scale. Rage algorithms amplify division because division increases engagement. Fear based political messaging increases loyalty. Endless outrage keeps citizens emotionally exhausted and easier to manipulate.

The public is constantly pushed into tribal conflict.

Left versus right.

Immigrant versus citizen.

Urban versus rural.

Men versus women.

Race versus race.

Generation versus generation.

Meanwhile, wealth continues concentrating upward at historic speed.

The billionaires do not need populations united. They need populations distracted.

The danger moving into the American midterms is profound. If political instability accelerates alongside economic deterioration, AI driven surveillance expansion, disinformation campaigns, foreign interference, and growing distrust in institutions, the possibility of civil unrest rises dramatically. Any contested election environment now carries global implications because the United States remains deeply interconnected with financial systems, military alliances, energy markets, and technological infrastructure worldwide.

Worst case scenarios are no longer fantasy.

Mass AI displacement could wipe out entire employment sectors faster than governments can respond.

Predictive policing systems could criminalize dissent before crimes occur.

Digital currencies could eventually allow programmable economic restrictions tied to political compliance.

Private surveillance firms could become more powerful than elected governments.

Climate driven instability could trigger migration crises and authoritarian crackdowns.

Algorithmic propaganda could make objective truth nearly impossible to identify.

And if populations remain economically desperate, frightened, isolated, and angry, authoritarian movements historically thrive in exactly those conditions.

That is why ordinary people need protections now, not later.

Universal healthcare protections.

Strong labour unions.

AI taxation frameworks.

Anti monopoly enforcement.

Public ownership of critical infrastructure.

Strong privacy laws.

Guaranteed living wages tied to automation displacement.

Independent journalism protections.

Transparent political financing.

International cooperation against oligarchic corruption.

Most importantly, ordinary people must reject psychological manipulation designed to keep them divided against each other while wealth consolidates upward.

The solution is not violence.

It is mass solidarity.

It is local organizing.

It is worker coordination.

It is demanding economic dignity before collapse arrives.

It is refusing to let billionaires redefine democracy as corporate rule managed through algorithms and surveillance.

History shows that authoritarian systems grow strongest when ordinary people feel powerless and isolated.

But history also shows something else.

When working people organize collectively across race, nationality, religion, and political identity around shared economic survival, oligarchic systems begin to crack.

The billionaires understand that.

That may be exactly why the division machine never stops.

Adam Coleman

Link to the video….

https://youtu.be/6YWFDhOps6I?si=zv67M875xVeJwzwj

Sources:

ABC News In Depth “The Fascism Expert at the Heart of Palantir”



ABC Radio National “What Does Palantir Do, and Who Is Its Unusual CEO?”



ABC Radio National “Will Anything Stop Palantir?”



Al Jazeera “Technofacism? Why Palantir’s Pro West Manifesto Has Critics Alarmed”



PBS Amanpour and Company interview with Jason Stanley



ABC News “Trump and the Tech Titans”

The Guardian “Palantir: The World’s Scariest Company?”