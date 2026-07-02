Artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace that has researchers, economists and policy makers rethinking the next decade. The conversation has shifted from whether machines will match human intelligence to what happens when they decisively exceed it.

The focus now is the jump from Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, which refers to systems that can handle most cognitive tasks as well as a human, to Artificial Superintelligence, or ASI, where machines outclass us across nearly every domain. The transition could redraw labour markets, economies and daily life in ways that are hard to overstate.

Timelines: Uncertain but Accelerating

No one can pin down exact dates. Progress hinges on breakthroughs in compute power, algorithms, data availability, energy infrastructure and regulation. Still, community forecasts have compressed dramatically in the past few years.

AGI Arrival: Aggregators like Metaculus currently place median expectations for initial AGI in the late 2020s to early 2030s, with many forecasts clustering around 2031 to 2033 as of mid 2026. Futurist Ray Kurzweil holds to 2029. Others see plausible windows from 2027 to 2030 for early forms, depending on whether challenges like data scarcity and chip supply are solved.

Transition to ASI: The so called “intelligence explosion,” where AI begins improving itself, could take months or years after AGI. Forecasts for superintelligence often land in the early to mid 2030s. Some scenarios describe takeoff within one to five years of AGI. Others point to slower progress if energy or hardware bottlenecks persist.

These remain medians in a wide range. Many forecasters still assign real probability to AGI before 2028 and to outcomes after 2040. The last few model releases have fuelled optimism, but the field has seen hype cycles before.

Economic and Societal Impacts: Abundance or Disruption?

Unlike narrow AI, AGI and ASI could substitute for most cognitive work and, paired with robotics, much physical labour. That implies historic productivity gains and historic labour market churn.

Short to Medium Term: Late 2020s to 2030s

Job displacement is expected to hit white collar, administrative, creative and knowledge work sectors first. Some analyses suggest 30 to 50 percent of current tasks could be automated, with unemployment potentially spiking to 10 to 20 percent in some scenarios if retraining lags. Entry level and mid skill roles may feel the impact soonest.

In North America, exposure is high in STEM, finance, legal and office jobs. Service, care and hands on trades may hold out longer due to human preference, ethical requirements or regulation keeping a “human in the loop.” Globally, the picture splits. Developing economies could see rapid efficiency gains but risk widening inequality if ownership of AI systems concentrates.

Wages for remaining human labour could face downward pressure as AI provides cheaper alternatives. Yet overall growth might surge. Some economic models project 18 to 30 percent annual GDP growth in high automation scenarios, an “intolerable abundance” of goods and services.

Longer Term: 2030s to 2050s and Beyond

Post ASI, the economic role of human labour could shrink sharply. Comparative advantage may shift to areas where people are specifically preferred, including artisanal goods, personalized care, entertainment, oversight and governance. Many jobs might persist due to taste for human made products or moral requirements.

Widespread prosperity is possible. Health care, education, housing and food could all become cheaper, potentially enabling longer lifespans and more leisure. New human endeavours in science, arts and exploration could flourish.

The risk is inequality. If ownership of AI systems and capital stays concentrated, wealth gaps could grow. That fuels debate over redistribution mechanisms.

Universal Basic Income, or “AI dividends,” comes up repeatedly as a mitigation. Funded by taxing AI driven profits, it could sustain consumption and social stability. Critics question how to fund it, how it affects work incentives and whether it replaces the social purpose many find in jobs.

What This Means for the Average Person

In North America: Expect remote and hybrid work to evolve into AI augmented roles, with a premium on uniquely human skills like creativity, empathy and judgment. The cost of many goods may plummet, but housing, energy and land could remain bottlenecks. Political tension over inequality, job loss and AI governance is likely. Optimists foresee a “post scarcity” shift where identity moves beyond the nine to five.

Globally: The gap could widen between nations with AI infrastructure and those without, though diffusion of the technology might accelerate development in the Global South. Billions could see gains in agriculture, medicine and education. But migration pressures, competition over compute and resources, and cultural shifts will pose challenges.

The Unknowns Remain Large

Alignment, which means ensuring AI pursues beneficial goals, remains unsolved. Regulation, energy constraints and unintended consequences could all change the trajectory. Pessimistic scenarios warn of instability or loss of control. Optimistic ones point to solutions for climate change, disease and scientific discovery.

In sum, the AGI to ASI transition promises transformation but demands preparation. For the average worker, the next decade may bring turbulence followed by opportunity in an economy where human value extends beyond traditional productivity.

Lifelong learning, supportive policy and public discourse will help determine whether this era delivers shared prosperity or concentrated disruption. The future is not predetermined. It will be shaped by choices we make now.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

1. AGI timeline and forecasts

• Metaculus community medians place initial AGI around 2031–2033 as of mid-2026, with wide uncertainty.

• Ray Kurzweil has maintained his 1999 prediction of AGI by 2029, and reiterated it in 2026 interviews.

2. Job displacement and labour market impact

• 40% of global jobs are currently exposed to AI, with exposure reaching 60% in advanced economies (IMF, 2024).

• 92 million jobs are projected to be displaced globally by 2030, with 170 million new roles created, for a net gain of 78 million (World Economic Forum, 2025).

• Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned AI could displace up to 50% of jobs within five years, putting the timeline at 2027.

• Goldman Sachs estimates AI could displace 6-7% of jobs as a baseline, with scenarios ranging from 3% to 14%.

3. Economic productivity and automation estimates

• McKinsey estimates automation could raise productivity growth globally by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually.

• About 60% of all occupations have at least 30% of constituent activities that could be automated, while less than 5% can be automated entirely using demonstrated technologies.

• Goldman Sachs estimates generative AI will raise the level of labour productivity in the US and other developed markets by around 15% when fully adopted.