AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
May 26

Frightening, that just a few people and their power lusts can destroy so much now, for their own desires. Homo sapiens is a failed species. To have had such a magnificent palate to enjoy, yet refuse to acknowledge the truths that erupted in the 1960-1970s so blatantly and create this now, worldwide horror show of overpopulation, plasticization, extraction, and " taking all but giving little" is evidence of this profound failure. Many will die before these tables are turned one way or another.

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
May 26

Thanks for the explanation of the petro dollar Adam. As for the media bias, if people would just take a few minutes to read an article instead of just the “sound bites” they might actually learn something. I don’t care what the media says I rely on hearing it straight from the horses mouth. The horse may lie of course but it’s still a better story if your antenna are properly tuned.

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