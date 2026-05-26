There is something deeply unsettling about listening to economist Richard Werner speak in 2026 because much of what once sounded fringe no longer feels impossible.

In his recent interviews with Tucker Carlson, Werner revisits an argument that has floated through geopolitical analysis circles for decades. The idea that many modern wars are not simply about democracy, terrorism, or humanitarian intervention, but about the survival of the global financial system itself, particularly the Petro Dollar.

The Petro Dollar system emerged after the collapse of the gold standard in the 1970s. Oil sales became overwhelmingly denominated in U.S. dollars, forcing nations to hold and trade in American currency. That arrangement gave Washington extraordinary financial leverage and allowed the United States to export debt globally while maintaining reserve currency dominance.

Werner’s argument is not that every war is solely about oil or currency. It is that monetary dominance, banking systems, and geopolitical control are often intertwined beneath the public narrative.

Whether one agrees entirely with Werner or not, the historical pattern is difficult to ignore.

Iraq under Saddam Hussein moved toward selling oil in euros before the 2003 invasion. Libya under Muammar Gaddafi discussed a gold backed African dinar before NATO intervention in 2011. Iran repeatedly attempted non dollar energy trading arrangements while facing sanctions, covert operations, assassinations, and open military confrontation. Venezuela challenged dollar based oil structures and endured crippling sanctions alongside regime change attempts. Cuba survived decades of economic isolation after rejecting American financial influence following the revolution.

Beyond those states, the same debates now surround Russia, China, and even parts of the Gulf alliance system as BRICS expansion accelerates efforts to bypass the dollar in bilateral trade settlements.

None of this proves a single master conspiracy.

But it does suggest something perhaps more disturbing. Modern wars may emerge from overlapping systems of financial survival, strategic energy control, intelligence operations, banking interests, military industries, and political narratives all reinforcing one another simultaneously.

Werner’s interviews also touch on another dangerous reality. Psychological Operations, or PSYOPs, are no longer limited to wartime leaflet drops or Cold War radio broadcasts. They now exist permanently inside social media feeds, algorithmic amplification systems, intelligence leaks, bot networks, corporate media framing, influencer ecosystems, and emotionally engineered outrage cycles.

COVID became the perfect example.

The virus itself was real. Millions died globally. Hospitals were overwhelmed. Governments faced legitimate emergencies.

But layered over the crisis came one of the largest psychological influence environments in modern history.

Conflicting government statements. Constant censorship debates. shifting scientific messaging. Fear campaigns. Corporate profiteering accusations. Vaccine nationalism. Lab leak allegations. Intelligence agency involvement. Social media manipulation. Public shaming campaigns. Endless emergency powers.

The result was catastrophic for public trust.

Even truthful information began looking suspicious because populations were simultaneously exposed to propaganda, counter propaganda, disinformation, politicization, panic marketing, and institutional contradictions all at once.

That is the true danger Werner hints at.

Not merely that elites manipulate events. History has always involved power struggles.

The danger is that modern populations can no longer distinguish between authentic crisis, manufactured narrative, intelligence operation, corporate opportunism, or algorithmically amplified paranoia.

At some point the distinction itself collapses.

And once populations lose the ability to trust institutions, media, governments, experts, or even objective reality itself, societies become extraordinarily vulnerable to escalation, panic, radicalization, and war.

A single cyberattack, financial collapse, assassination, engineered provocation, Strait of Hormuz closure, AI generated false flag video, or manipulated biological event could trigger a global crisis before anyone even determines what is real.

Perhaps that is why Werner’s interviews resonate now.

Not because every claim is provable.

But because the modern world increasingly feels like a system where perception itself has become the primary battlefield.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Tucker Carlson Show

Richard Werner interviews

Association for Research on Banking and the Economy

Reuters

The Economist

Independent Institute

Bank of England papers on credit creation

RT International

Media Matters

Academic studies on propaganda and disinformation networks

Historical reporting on Iraq oil for euro policy

NATO Libya intervention archives

BRICS trade settlement reports

COVID era public health and intelligence reporting